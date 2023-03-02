Vale Andrew McKinnon

Funeral details have been announced for Andrew McKinnon, the theatre impresario whose death on 21 February shocked the industry.

His funeral will take place at St Stephen’s Cathedral, Brisbane on Wednesday 15 March.

McKinnon’s sudden death at the age of 70 was confirmed last week in a statement from his family, which read: ‘Andrew dedicated his life to the arts; his enthusiasm and love for music and theatre is celebrated by all who knew him.

‘An impresario for more than 35 years, Andrew presented many of the world’s greatest singers, actors and musicians in a wide range of theatrical and operatic performances, concerts and recitals throughout Australia and New Zealand. He has also taken productions to Canada and the US.’

The statement continued: ‘Andrew’s commitment to the development of the arts in Australia and his generosity to young performers and producers will always be remembered.’

McKinnon produced numerous popular tours during his time in the industry, including a 1995 production of Porgy and Bess at Sydney Opera House featuring a cast of Aboriginal, Torres Strait and Pacific Islander singers (as well as a later production of the same musical fully imported from the US), French mime Marcel Marceau and Dickens’ Women with Miriam Margolyes in 2007 and again in 2012.

Margolyes paid tribute to McKinnon, saying, ‘There are no words to describe my loss. His belief in me and in my work allowed me to present Dickens’ Women and The Importance of Being Miriam, both with John Martin, throughout Australia and New Zealand. His integrity, taste, generosity were limitless. He adored theatre and music, supported art and artists everywhere. He relished friendship and celebrated excellence wherever he found it. Australia has him to thank for countless great artists he brought over from Marcel Marceau to the Kanneh-Mason family. I loved him with all my heart. Andrew – thank you. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.’

Friend and colleague Paul Dellit OAM, the manager and creative producer of Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, shared his own thoughts on Facebook: ‘Andrew’s industry knowledge and passion for the arts was second to none. The love and care he showed for his artists was first rate. I shall be forever grateful that he generously shared his knowledge with me and privileged that he often sought my advice.’

A former lawyer and ABC journalist, McKinnon turned his hand to producing in 1986, and successfully toured a wide range of artists and events through his company, Andrew McKinnon Presentations.

These included the Vienna Boys’ Choir; the popular showcase of traditional music and dancing, Scotland the Brave; the opera meets Broadway showcase From Broadway to La Scala, featuring tenor David Hobson, bass baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes, soprano Greta Bradman and musical theatre star Lisa McCune; pianist David Helfgott; and, most recently, Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja.

In March 2020, when the entire performing arts industry faced lockdown and shutdown, McKinnon offered these words of advice for the sector, and especially for his younger peers.

‘As an independent producer of [then] 35 years’ experience, I feel as if I have been through every imaginable crisis.

‘A recession, SARS, swine flu, avian flu, the global financial crisis and even an earthquake (sitting in that audience in Christchurch when our set started to shake was particularly alarming). During all these crises I stood to lose a great deal if the shows had been affected, as I have always funded my own presentations. But none of these crises compared with the impact of September 11. In the days and weeks after that world changing event, audiences simply stopped buying tickets … [but] after a few weeks, audiences started to drift back and, eventually and unexpectedly, exploded in sufficient numbers to ensure the successful outcome of both tours. Nerve-wracking? You bet, but it was an experience that taught me never to lose faith in the performing arts, and will hold me in good stead now,’ McKinnon said.

‘Of course, this time audiences are required to stay away, but may I be permitted to offer a word of reassurance, especially to the younger and less experienced? The sun will rise again and shine even more brightly, and audiences will return, providing not only the necessary financial lifeline for our industry, but also validation of our belief in this essential art form.’

Andrew McKinnon is remembered as one of Australia’s great independent producers, dedicated to his art and artists, a true gentleman, generous and unwavering in his support of young talent, both on and offstage.

On numerous occasions he was heard to exclaim that Australia needed more producers – the gap caused by his passing will be hard to fill.