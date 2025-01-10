Upcoming poetry, YA and children’s books, January to June 2025

Last week, ArtsHub offered a preview of some of the new fiction and non-fiction titles due to be released in the first half of 2025. Here now are some more publications in the offing to whet your bookish appetites.

Poetry

Eclipse, Kirli Saunders (Allen & Unwin, February)

The third collection from Kirli Saunders sounds quite intriguing, promising as it does “reflections on Country with affirmation and cheek, fusing Beyoncé with quantum physics”. Saunders is also an artist, and Eclipse will also feature some of her portraits and sketches.

We Speak of Flowers, Eileen Chong (UQP, February)

A book-length series of poems, Eileen Chong’s latest work comprises 101 interconnected fragments that can be read in any order in an elegy that pays tribute to her ancestors.

Past & Parallel Lives, Kaya Ortiz (UWAP, March)

The winner of the Dorothy Hewett Award 2024, Kaya Ortiz’s book is about “the migratory experience, the queer body, the unfixed, confused identity carving a space in the world. It’s about borrowed languages, (un)belonging, and attempts of navigating treacherous cultural and racial expectations with courage and grace”.

The Hum Hearers, Shey Marque (UWAP, March)

Shey Marque’s second collection speaks to themes of intergenerational trauma and memoir that is inspired by the poet’s research scientist experience (biomedical science and molecular pathology).

Southsightedness, Gregory Day (Transit Lounge, April)

A celebratory exploration into the earth and the sea, this collection surveys a “a world of damaged and regenerating ecologies, where the poet lives surrounded by family, animals, weather, sport, tourism and the layers of history”.

The Nightmare Sequence, Omar Sakr and Safdar Ahmed (UQP, April)

A most timely delivery, this collaborative effort is a response to violence and genocide in Gaza since the events of October 2023. The book looks at “what it means to live in a society that is actively participating in the catastrophic destruction of Arabs and Muslims overseas”.

Joss, Grace Yee (Giramondo, June)

The multi award-winner for her debut book Chinese Fish returns with her second collection of poetry. Readers can expect Joss to be another historically-inspired effort, this time looking at the experiences of early Chinese settlers across Australia and New Zealand.

Young Adult Fiction

Cruel is the Light, Sophie Clark (Penguin, January)

Romantasy seems to be the genre of the hour and this debut book fully lends into it, with a war between demons and exorcists in an alternate-world Europe. Expect sword fighting and conspiracy theories at Vatican City.

How To Be Normal, Ange Crawford (Walker, March)

This is the winner of the inaugural Walker Books Manuscript Prize, with debut novelist Crawford writing about coercive control, coming of age and finding yourself.

Truth South, Gisela Ervin-Ward (MidnightSun, May)

When twelve-year-old Nell crashes her sailboat into a submerged house in the lake, she stumbles into a treasure hunt that plunges her into a generations-old family feud.



This Dream Will Devour Us, Emma Clancey (Allen & Unwin, May)

For those who like their YA with a touch of fantasy, this novel presents a “mix of magic and the machinations of the rich and powerful and a compulsive” whereby 18-year-old Nora Blake infiltrates a magical, possible sinister, high society.

The Foal in the Wire, Robbie Coburn (Lothian, June)

Robbie Coburn is a poet, so it’s not surprising that this book is a verse novel exploring the bonds between humans and animals. It’s about troubled teenager Sam, his love for a girl and the horse that brings them together.

The Pull of the Moon, Pip Smith (UWAP, May)

Inspired by the Janga/SIEV-221 tragedy in December 2010, the book follows Coralie, a 13-year-old who lives on Christmas Island and witnesses a refugee boat crashing into the cliffs of the island.

Picture Books

The Big Backyard Plan, Kirsten Ealand and Laura Stizel (Affirm, March)

Imagine if, instead of sharing backyard fences, you could share one big backyard among friends. That’s the premise of this picture book about removing divisive obstacles.



All About the Gut, Liz Bannister and Beck Feiner (Berbay, April)

This the third book in Berbay’s ‘All About the Body’ series, with this one looking at all matters digestive (how does food get turned into nutrients?).

The Colt from Old Regret, Dianne Wolfer and Erica Wagner (NLA Publishing, April)

Sure, we all know the story of Banjo Paterson’s ‘The Man from Snowy River’, but this is a picture book from the perspective of the colt that bolted away.

The Two-nicorn, Jack Carty and Natasha Carty (Wheelers Books, April)

What happens when you have an extra horn? How do you embrace the uniqueness of being your authentic self and not compare yourself to others?

Tubowgule: A Sydney Opera House History, Melissa-Jane Fogarty and Dylan Finney (Lothian, April)

The first book in Lothian’s ‘Our Lands’ series, which looks at the Indigenous history of our most iconic landmarks, begins with perhaps the most famous of all: the Sydney Opera House and its pre-colonial site history.

My Mum Is a Bird, Angie Cui and Evie Barrow (UQP, April)

A book about celebrating differences in which a child frets about her mother wanting to come to Parents’ and Carers’ Day at school because the mum is a literal human-sized bird.