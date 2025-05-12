News

United in voice: Melt Festival launches 1000 Voices project

Registration is now open for the public to paritcipate in 1000 Voices for Melt Festival – a massed choral event.
12 May 2025 16:55
David Burton
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir and Brisbane Pride Choir are just two of the featured choirs that will take part in the mass choral event at Melt Festival.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir and Brisbane Pride Choir are just two of the featured choirs that will take part in the mass choral event at Melt Festival. Image: supplied.

Brisbane’s Melt Festival, a celebration of the LGBTIQA+ community, has announced its 2025 program will include a mass choir of a thousand singers, and has opened submissions from choirs and singers across Australia and New Zealand.

The culminating Melt event in November will include choirs from Melbourne, Brisbane, Darwin, Sydney, Adelaide, Northern NSW, Auckland, Perth, Canberra and beyond. Individual singers are welcome to join the experience.

Adam Majsay will lead the experience. Mahsay is Music Director of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir and former Festival Creative Director of Out and Loud & Proud (WorldPride 2023). Majsay, who is renowned for turning mass LGBTQIA+ choir events into emotional, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, is excited about the opportunity to host a mass choral event for Brisbane.

“There’s nothing quite like the sound of hundreds of voices rising as one – it lifts the spirit, opens the heart and reminds us what true family feels like. I’ve had the privilege of leading large-scale choral projects that centre inclusion and visibility, and I’ve seen first-hand how music welcomes people in,” Majsay says.

“1000 Voices at Melt Festival will be more than a performance – it will be a powerful moment of connection for LGBTQIA+ singers, allies, and anyone who simply loves to sing. Whether you’re part of a choir or stepping into something like this for the first time, there’s a place for you in this sound. And what a sound it will be – joyful, bold, and unapologetically full of pride.

“I’m personally so excited to be coming to Brisbane for this extraordinary event, and I can’t wait to stand together with voices from all over Australia and New Zealand. Come be part of it – lift your voice and help us share in something unforgettable.”

Registrations are now open for those interested in participating in the event. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

