Underground Festival returns June 2024

The Underground Festival returns from 6-8 June this year at the Gold Coast, hosted by Home of the Arts (HOTA). The winter art party features eight art, music and performance-based events across HOTA venues.

Vicki Buenen, the Director Programming and Presenting Services at HOTA, says the Underground Festival ‘is unlike anything else on the Gold Coast where our visitors get the opportunity to experience three nights of arts and culture where they can be fully immersed in up close and personal events across our precinct’.

Performance events are UNTETHERED, The Unfair Advantage, Casefile Presents: Criminal Conversations and Paradise Hero. UNTETHERED is a dance performance pooling together south-east Queensland dance collectives, tied by contemporary choreography.

Underground Festival. Image: Home of the Arts.

Opening the festival is a live performance from true crime podcast hosts Vikki Petraitis and Emily Webb from Casefile, accompanied by Kate Kyriacou, the Courier Mail‘s Chief Crime and Courts Editor. The audience will be able to ask questions as the trio conduct a deep dive into a case.

The Unfair Advantage is a magic performance and tutorial by Harry Milas, who will reveal the secrets behind the skills that landed him in the criminal world and then as a security asset for casinos, exposing gambling con rings.

Paradise Hero is the only free event of the festival, and runs all three nights. The multimedia work is a participatory video installation, where viewers are invited to explore how the Gold Coast paradise is portrayed via leisure and entertainment offerings, to the detriment of paradise.

Music events include electronic musician Jlin and Berlin dance event. Jlin performs her new album Akoma, an expressive and multifaceted work that has received praise from music publication Pitchfork as ‘one of the most forward-thinking contemporary composers in any genre’. In contrast, Berlin will create a 1930s queer club-inspired scene accompanied by jazz and performances to set the mood on the dance floor.

Rainbow’s End presents a digital installations combining AI, 3D animation and an electronic soundscape, where visitors will choose their own adventure. HOTMESS, the other art event of the Underground Festival, will involve attendees participating in a life drawing class, while an accompanying performance serves to unlock creativity.

The Underground Festival runs 6-8 June 2024 at HOTA, Surfers Paradise.