Trent Dalton to be artist-in-residence at the Museum of Brisbane

Best-selling author Trent Dalton will be inviting Brisbanites to share love stories once again in an interactive love letter experience.
14 Aug 2024 11:20
Thuy On
A brunette man with a light blue shirt, a dark blue jacket is typing on a blue typewriter. Trent Dalton.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Andie Dittman

For two months in 2021, Trent Dalton sat at a busy corner in Brisbane City with his 1960s Olivetti typewriter and invited those wandering past to divulge their true, heartfelt tales. The result was collated into his book Love Stories, a collection of gathered confidences interspersed with Dalton’s observations and questioning about what love really means.

Taking this concept as inspiration, the author will be once again corralling tales of love in his home city –this time as an artist-in-residence at the Museum of Brisbane during Brisbane Festival in Spring 2024.

Dalton will start his residency in a one-off event by mentoring a group of emerging writers for a workshop about the art of the interview, after which he and his crew will assemble at King George Square for a pop-up public event on Friday 6 September 2024. Armed with notepads, typewriters and recording equipment, the scribes will gather love stories from Brisbanites, the results of which can be read as part of the Write Your Heart Out communal display in the Museum following the event.  

‘We are thrilled to partner with Trent and our friends at Brisbane Festival to create this very special experience that taps into the very heartbeat of our city,’ says Museum of Brisbane CEO and Director Zoe Graham.

‘We anticipate an outpouring of love stories throughout September as the community divulges their precious tales of love at the Museum and experiences the world premiere production of Love Stories at QPAC.’

Write Your Heart Out will be on display from 30 August to 29 September at Museum of Brisbane.

The pop-up event will occur on Friday 6 September from 12pm-2pm at King George Square, Brisbane.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
