To amplify diverse voices

‘The Australian publishing industry has so much more to do in terms of seeing the value of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of colour) stories outside of our trauma or our role in educating white people on how they can be better allies. We have valuable stories to tell in both fiction and non-fiction,’ says Jing Xuan Teo, one half of the duo at Amplify, a bookstore that was founded in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, and exclusively stocks works from writers of colour.

Teo and her colleague, Marina Sano Litchfield, have just celebrated Amplify’s second birthday. From its humble beginnings, this start-up has grown to accommodate and stock thousands of titles across fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

The very genesis of Amplify was borne from race-led frustration and a desire to challenge a whitewashed Australian publishing industry. As Teo and Litchfield point out, ‘We recognised how difficult it was to find books written by people like us, or with characters that looked like us. As PoC, so many of us grow up with internalised stigma and racism because we’re never given the language to express our feelings of confusion/belittlement/otherness, nor are we taught to understand ourselves as separate to the white norm.

‘Representation is such an easy way to counter these issues. To see yourself reflected in the media you consume is a powerful thing, and we want to make it easier for everyone to meaningfully find themselves on the page,’ says Teo.

Hence Amplify – a dedicated space to find BIPOC authors and books.

Teo tells ArtsHub about their early chaotic days trying to run a business simply by learning along the way, ‘We started doing cash orders with the distributors, though we quickly realised that was not the way to be doing things and shifted to credit. The books were kept in boxes stacked precariously in the dining room of Marina’s share house. They were sorted alphabetically by author last name, so we were often moving tens of kilos of books around just to fulfil a single order.

‘Because we started in COVID most of her housemates were out of town, so when we needed more space we were able to keep some overflow boxes in their vacant rooms. Since we didn’t have a set space, we were also just packing orders on the dining table while generally trying to keep out of the way.’

Finally, a room of its own

Last year, after a move to another share house, the two were able to upgrade Amplify to having a small room of its own. ‘We were able to buy some actual bookshelves and have a proper dedicated table and printing area, which was very exciting. It was a weird closet sort of room though with no window, so it was very dark and cramped, and not a particularly ideal working space,’ says Teo.

In their current situation, after a third move, Amplify is now run from ‘a medium-size bedroom – with windows! – about double the size of the last space, where we have much more room for storage and general movement. We’ve also been able to upgrade our packaging from post-consumer waste butcher paper to our own craft wrapping paper. With the space we now have, we’ve been able to stock over 3000 individual titles,’ Teo tells ArtsHub.

Teo is gratified by the affirmation from Amplify’s customers. ‘We receive incredibly sweet messages on orders sometimes where people share what the store means to them. We’re glad that our message and mission are driving change, no matter how small the scale may be.’

Amplify is also running semi-regular pop-ups in the inner Melbourne suburb of Brunswick. ‘That’s a lot of fun as we get to actually meet some of our customers, as opposed to the first 18 months or so when everything was online. We’ve been able to meet and sell books to people who we aren’t necessarily reaching through our online platforms.’

Teo and Litchfield both have day jobs (in publishing), so work after hours to maintain the business. ‘Marina does warehousing and packs orders at night and we prepare for our pop-ups on Friday nights together. It’s been a hard transition working both full-time and doing Amplify, but it’s worth it knowing that the work we’re doing with Amplify is important (to both us and those who choose to order for us). You’ll also generally find us working on Saturdays, but we’re both trying to be better about work-life balance and keeping our Sundays clear!’

More change required in the range of Australian books published

When asked how they feel about about the current state of play of books published and reviewed in Australia at the moment, Teo agrees that while there has been some improvement in terms of diverse authors and content, more changes are needed.

‘There is definitely still more to be done in Australia. We rarely find BIPOC books that are published locally, especially when we’re looking at fiction and this is something that you can see quite tangibly when looking at how most of the titles stocked at Amplify are from overseas authors.

‘There’s also lots to be done in terms of publishing Indigenous stories that are not memoirs.’

Future planning for Amplify

Teo is ambitious for Amplify and its incremental incursions into the Australian publishing ecology. ‘We’re hoping to move formally into a social enterprise-style business structure to help bolster Amplify’s existence beyond the two of us and create a better mechanism to give back to some of the communities that we’re trying to serve.

‘We’re also hoping to continue to build our relationships with publishers to be able to work with them and drive greater change – or at least bring more attention to the ways that their lists are lacking. Ultimately the change that we’re hoping to create is only going to happen on a meaningful scale with more widespread collaboration across the industry.’