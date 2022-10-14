This week’s arts news in brief

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this past week.

AUSTRALIAN ARTIST ON NYT: Australian artist Vincent Fantauzzo’s work is featured on the New York Times Style Magazine Australia’s (T Magazine) Yes Issue, featuring a young man with arms outstretched and ‘yes’ emblazoned across the cover. Fantauzzo said: ‘I’m used to primarily working solo, so working within a more defined brief and getting to collaborate with T, pushed me to think outside my own creative box.’ The work was created through a mix of spray paint, digital art and collage. The issue includes other stories of ‘yes’, honouring bravery and boldness as forces for positive change.

ATTENDANCE RECORD: Over 93,000 people took to the streets of Geelong on Saturday night, in a celebration of music, art, culture and community as the world-renowned White Night returned to the region for the first time in four years. More than 100 artists presented unique and diverse exhibitions, installations and projections bringing the city’s streets, parks and buildings to life with signature building projections, magical marine animals, giant inflatables and all-night music. Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said: ‘We’re backing events across the state to deliver more visitors to Victoria’s regions, while providing a boost to local jobs and businesses – and White Night in Geelong did just that.’

VIC FLOODS EVENT UPDATES: Major flood warning have been given across the Victoria and some arts events have postponed events and openings. Make sure to check the latest event announcements and travel options.

WORLDPRIDE HEADLINDERS: International indie alternative pop band MUNA – the group behind the hits Silk Chiffon and What I Want – will be making their Australian debut at Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert, Rainbow Republic, presented by Optus at The Domain on Sunday 5 March 2023. Host Keiynan Lonsdale will be joined by G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne with more acts to be revealed later in the year.

Read: Making a big splash with Singin’ in the Rain

ONLINE FUNDRAISER: Blindside’s annual online fundraiser, B-side, this year brings together over 100 local contemporary artists including Adam Stone, Cash Cow Collective, Grace Wood, Jess Tan, Prue Stent & Honey Long, Safa El Samad, Tai Snaith and more. The fundraiser launches online 20 – 28 October with the goal of raising $20,000 towards providing free exhibition space and paying artist fees for 2023.

2022 INDEPENDENT PUBLISHING CONFERENCE: Keynote speakers and event program has been announced for the Small Press Network’s 11th annual Independent Publishing Conference from 24 – 26 November. The hybrid event presents three days of programming around Research, Industry and Workshop with keynote speakers Dr Richard Jean So and Dr Ben Eltham. Check out the program.

ART DEALER DELVES INTO PROPERTY: Michael Reid LAND is the next phase of development for the well-established NSW dealer and gallery. Co-joined with Chrisitie’s Real Estate NSW, LAND will offer ’highly considered and curated, built environment purchasing opportunity for collectors of real estate’.

YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US!: NAVA is calling for a seat at the table of emergency response support negotiations announced by the Federal Government for live performances and events, but which omit the visual arts. ‘NAVA has long been advocating for pandemic relief initiatives to be extended to the visual arts, alongside music and live performing arts,’ said NAVA Executive Director Penelope Benton.

‘NAVA is deeply concerned about visual artists and craftspeople working without the protection of insurance and calls for this new initiative to go further. Another La Niña is currently underway – and continued heavy rainfall is likely to flood or damage a number of artists’ studios. As climate change worsens, dangerous weather events are becoming more frequent and severe.’

Latrobe Regional Gallery teams up with Ikon (Birmingham, UK) and TarraWarra Museum of Art to deliver an exhibition of works themed on the elements of earth, water, fire and air by Aboriginal artists Judy Watson and Yhonnie Scarce. Opens 19 November.

Twice postponed Attila returns in 2022. Opera Australia’s first co-production with Teatro alla Scala fuses modern and traditional staging with digital projections and a colossal set.

Unpopular opens at Powerhouse featuring the never-before-seen archive of music entrepreneur Stephen ’Pav’ Pavlovic with more than 200 objects from his archive. On view from 26 October – 4 June 2023.

Barbara Hepworth: In Equilibrium presents the first major survey in Australia of the celebrated British artist at Heide Museum of Modern Art from 5 November – 13 March 2023.

Sisters in Crime will be hosting Felony and fun on 28 October, an event with authors Kirsty Manning, Katherine Kovacic, Lucia Nardo among Angela Savage to explore how their plots and protagonists can lift readers’ spirits and crack smiles. Ticketed.

Premiering in Victoria from 22 November at the MC Showrooms is Caress/Ache by Suzie Miller, presented by Silver String Productions, a story about the potency of touch and how it defines our humanity.

Wominjeka Festival opens at Footscray Community Arts on 22 October celebrating a long and diverse tradition of Blak activism, art and cultural practice in Melbourne’s West.

Oleanna, a play by David Mamet, will be showing at the Adelaide Festival Centre’s Space Theatre from 17 – 26 November, presented by Flying Penguin Productions. Tickets.

Baker Miller Pink Gallery in Sydney presents a solo exhibition of Gabby Malpas, Poetic Resistance featuring paintings and ceramic works. 21 – 29 October.

The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA’s summit of Navigating Ethics in Arts Partnerships will be held on 25 October in Perth. Tickets.

Adelaide Youth Orchestra’s End of Year Celebration will be held on 20 November supporting 21 years of young emerging musicians in SA. Tickets.

Fever103 Theatre will present their original production Brittany & The Mannequins at Melbourne’s Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre, 17 – 26 November. Tickets.

Sydney’s Beckett’s Glebe will be presenting the next instalment in the ’dinner-theatre’ series featuring Australian play I’m With Her by Walkley Award winner Victoria Midwinter Pitt. One night only, 20 October.

Black Swan State Theatre Company presents Oil by Ella Hickson, following a successful season in London. The Heath Ledger Theatre, 5 – 27 November.

Circus review: GODZ

‘GODZ seemed to perfectly execute the bold and literally ballsy feat it intended. The show was a rare respite from normal life: providing enough awe and amusement to extinguish all other thoughts.’ – Olivia Arcaro ★★★★★

Exhibition review: Riggs & Miller, PS Art Space

‘The self-titled exhibition, Riggs & Miller at PS Art Space by Rachel Riggs and Jess Miller, is a grungy, complex, and expansive visual spectacle that melds multiple unadulterated perspectives of the female lived experience through painting, collage, ceramics, and sculptural assemblages.’ – Stephanie Reisch ★★★★☆

Book review: The Snow Laundry, Mette Jakobsen

‘The Snow Laundry is mysterious, deftly plotted and ripe with intrigue, fear and the risks of love.’ – Vicki Renner ★★★★☆

Music review: Contra Schubert

‘Composer Peter Sculthorpe based much of his work on the melodic and evocative sounds of the Australian bush and landscape, with three pieces chosen to show different facets of our natural world.’ – Suzannah Conway ★★★★☆

Exhibition review: Naadohbii: To Draw Water

‘At the mouth of the second gallery, I felt like I was standing before an underwater cave, with sounds from the works within overlaying to produce the sense of water groaning, singing.’ – Megan Payne ★★★★1/2

TWO EXHIBITIONS ON YEAR OF GLASS: Canberra Glassworks showcases two exhibitions that bring glass to light: Arranging Light, Hannah Gason and night changes things, you can’t see exactly how but you can feel it in your bones, Consuelo Cavaniglia. The exhibitions mark the end of Canberra Glasswork’s 2022 programming, curated by Artistic Director Aimee Frodsham. Gason’s works focuses on the longstanding history and meaningful connection between glass and light while Cavaniglia’s work is a series of free-standing sculptural works that reference the artist’s body scale. Both on view until 27 November.

LAST CHANCE: Catch the Community Weekend which will close out the major exhibition Bush Diwan, inspired by the local story of activist Siva Singh, presented by Benalla Art Gallery in partnership with 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art. Events will run across 15 and 16 October, including art, performance, meditation sessions and poetry workshops. Exhibiting artists will be in attendance to deliver talks and unpacking their practices. Free.

ARTIST OPENS GALLERY: Artist Shazia Imran will be launching an art gallery at the Coroner’s Court, The Rocks (NSW) this Saturday 15 October. Situated between Billich and Ken Done Gallery in one of Sydney’s most iconic heritage sites, Imran will be hosting a live painting session to welcome the public to the new space.

HISTORIC MURAL ON WORKERS UNION: The Australian National Maritime Museum opens the exhibition of The Wharfies’ Mural, an historic piece of art, part of the National Maritime Collection, to mark the 150th anniversary of waterside workers unionism in Australia. The mural is an iconic example of Australian workers’ cultural expression, originally painted on the canteen walls of the Waterside Workers’ Federation (WWF) building in Sydney. An example of social realist art, the mural is the collective effort of nine artists, including waterside labourers, or ‘wharfies’, and was painted in stages, mainly between 1953 and 1965.

MELBOURNE FRINGE: With over 450 shows and events on offer, what’s not to love? Check out the program.

ENDURING LOVE STORY: Exhibition Love in Life & Art at QUT’s William Robinson Gallery in Old Government House pays tribute to William Robinson’s wife Shirley, who passed away earlier this year. Viewers can take in over 50 works from the 1970s until the recent decade and witness the relationship William and Shirley shared, and the role she played in nurturing his prolific artistic output. On view until 10 September 2023.

TOURING EXHIBITION AT NGUNUNGGULA: Soon to open at Ngununggula is the touring exhibition Kungka Kuṉpu (Strong Women), part of AGSA’s acclaimed Tarnanthi program showcasing contemporary works by celebrated women artists from the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands. Also opening on 22 October is a major new Entry Pavilion Commission Project with Djon Mundine OAM FAHA and artist Warwick Keen. Djon Mundine and Warwick Keen will work with First Nations artists and community members living on Gundungurra Country to create a collaborative mural of Aboriginal cricketer Eddie Gilbert.

FASHION THROUGH THE DYNASTIES: As part of Melbourne Fashion Week, the Chinese Museum has launched an exhibition featuring garments and accessories worn by the Han people throughout the centuries including the Han (220BC – 202 AD), Tang (618 – 907 AD), Song (960 – 1279 AD) and Ming (1368 – 1644 AD) dynasties. A runway will be presented on 16 October. Find out more.

Read: Augmenting the past to appeal to new museum audiences

ONLINE ABORIGINAL ART FAIR: Tarnanthi Art Fair 2022 kicks off today online until 17 October showcasing works from over 50 Art Centres across the country. All profits go back to the Aboriginal-owned organisations.

