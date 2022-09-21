This week’s arts news in brief

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this past week.

Our top news stories this week

Our top career stories this week

Jump to:

Be in the know

Quick diary dates

Review highlights

What’s on

Be in the know

ONLINE AUCTION FUNDRAISING: Arts Law 2022 Art Auction is an opportunity to add to your art collection – or start one – from the comfort of your own home. Works have been sourced from art centres, organisations and artists around the country. As part of Arts Law’s commitment to artists, you can also be sure that participating artists are paid fairly for their work. This year’s target is to raise $100,000 for Arts Law and Australia’s artists. Online bidding starts 7 October 4pm and ends 30 October 8pm.

Read: So you want my arts job: Arts Lawyer

WORLD PREMIERE: Griffin Theatre Company announced that it will be staging Suzie Miller’s Jailbaby in 2023, a world premiere production described as ’a spiritual sequel to her international phenomenon Prima Facie’. Miller’s new work interrogates Australia’s legal system and the sexual violence that is perpetrated against men in prison.

EXPANDED GALLERY OPENING: Epic sculptures by Adrián Villar Rojas installed in a vast underground former Second World War fuel tank, large-scale narrbong-galang (many bags) by Waradgerie artist Lorraine Connelly-Northey and an exuberant floral sculpture by Yayoi Kusama are among the highlights of the opening program for the expanded Art Gallery of New South Wales and the Sydney Modern Project. The opening program, featuring works by more than 900 Australian and international artists, will be free to visitors when the transformed art museum opens on 3 December.

NEW PARTNERSHIP: First Nations festival YIRRAMBOI (Melbourne) and Dark Mofo (Tasmania) have today announced the ‘kin’ partnership. The two major Australian Arts Festivals are joining forces to support local First Nations artists to develop 4 new works for world premiere at YIRRAMBOI Festival and Dark Mofo in 2023. EOIs are now sought from Tasmanian Aboriginal Artists.

BUNDANON SEASON 3: Season 3 programs have been announced at Bundanon, featuring Siteworks 2022: From a deep valley to open to public from 26 November – 12 March 2023. With a decade-long history at Bundanon, Siteworks will see the work of over 25 artists and 10 scientific researchers drawing on climate research, critical thinking, First Nations knowledge and technologies and creative digital spaces, throughout a major exhibition and a program of outdoor installations, performances, workshops, and digital artworks.

Quick diary dates

Review highlights

Theatre review: True West

While not autobiographical, True West is, in one way, a play about Shepard’s talent at war with itself. It pits the natively gifted against the calculating. Like his playwriting career, like his cool persona, it pits the natural against the practiced. – Robert Jarman ★★★★☆

Dance review: GLORIA

Douglas Wright and Co3 deliver a full, wholehearted experience that draws us closer to some of life’s most essential and magical elements. – Jo Pickup ★★★★★

Circus review: Girls with Altitude

While the show clearly had an empowerment theme – a narrative or story would have woven together some of the scenes in a more cohesive way. Without it, there was a slight feeling of disjointedness throughout the production. – Isabelle Oderberg ★★★☆☆

Exhibition Review: Deborah Prior: On The Third Day

‘On The Third Day’ is testament to Prior’s astonishing creative resilience. The artist committedly proclaims our mutual fragility and the need for change, laying bare the patterns that bind our most desperate contemporary problems. – Hen Vaughan ★★★★1/2

Head to our Reviews page for more.

What’s on

NEW ANNUAL (NSW): Festival at the City of Newscastle, New Annual, kicks off this year on 22 September with the opening of Van Gogh Alive exhibition, followed by an immersive festival of dance, music, theatre, visual arts and Indigenous workshops until 2 October.

MENTAL HEALTH FESTIVAL: Coinciding with National Mental Health Month is The Big Anxiety which launched in Melbourne today till 15 October. Designed to promote curiosity, insight and action, The Big Anxiety offers a range of creative engagement and experimental experiences that advance innovations for mental health support, understanding and awareness.

BLOCKBUSTERS ENDING: Final weeks to catch The Picasso Century with extended hours at the National Gallery of Victoria and Chiharu Shiota: The Soul Trembles at QAGOMA.

LIVEWORKS RETURNS: Day For Night queer party of joy returns to Carriageworks for the Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art 2022 on 29 October. In addition, the LIVE DREAMS and LIVE FUTURES programs return in a hybrid format – experience events in person at Carriageworks or digitally via livestream.

ALTER STATE: Debut disability arts festival Alter State will be available to audiences across Australia with broadcasted programs until 9 October. Released online programs include Curated Conversations, CheckPoint and Welcome To Country featuring First Nation’s group Bandok Tati and Māori group Te Hononga o ngā Iwi.

MONTHLY ART TALKS: CreativeMornings lands in Melbourne with free monthly breakfast lecture series designed for creative communities. Coming up on 30 September is a conversation with Dr Sarah Jane Pell, an experienced Occupational Diver, aquatic performer and versatile art and science collaborator. Register.

Want more? Visit our Event page.