This week’s arts news and trending topics

Chihuly to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden with epic glass installation

Arguably the world’s most celebrated glass artist, Dale Chihuly is coming to Australia this September to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden.

AGNSW receives largest First Nations gift from across the ditch

The Horton Bequest is the largest donation to AGNSW’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art collection to date, and includes artists previously not represented.

From Venice to Tasmania: a design collaboration shifting thinking

Australia’s representation at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale returns home to Tasmania, for its Australian debut.

Noli Rictor wins the $100,000 Telstra Art Award

ArtsHub takes a look at the 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Award winners.

2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards shortlists

Creative Australia has revealed the shortlists for the 2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards, the richest literary prize in the nation. The awards celebrate the talents of emerging and established Australian writers, illustrators, poets and historians.

Top reviews for the week

Book review: The Book of Elsewhere, Keanu Reeves and China Miéville ★★★★

The film star and award-winning writer collaborate on a novel that successfully fleshes out Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR comic book universe.

Musical review: Hamilton, Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star ★★★★

Hamilton has returned to Australia. It’s slick, spectacular and runs like clockwork – but remains dogged by some fundamental issues.

Theatre review: Apologia, Malthouse Theatre ★★★★½

Reality and surrealism collide in one woman’s fantasy of wanting to be a French actress.

Musical review: Six, Comedy Theatre ★★★★

The return of the musical phenomenon that not only gives agency to Henry VIII’s six wives, but makes them pop stars as well.

Theatre review: Arlington, Reginald Theatre, Seymour Centre ★★★★

The first Australian production of Irish playwright Enda Walsh’s Arlington is challenging, confounding and stunningly original.

Career and education chatter this week

5 tips on landing a visually arresting book cover

We all judge a book by its cover regardless of what the adage says, but how do you make sure that your own work stand outs like a beacon among the sea of titles?

Mitchell Butel announced as STC’s new Artistic Director

After leading State Theatre Company South Australia for the past six years, Butel returns to Sydney to head the company that first inspired his love of theatre.

So you want my arts job: Magazine Art Director

‘I am the one that makes the magazine look good!’ says Kim Douglas, the Art Director of Selector magazine.

Confidentiality clauses in arts contracts: are we getting the balance right?

Confidentiality around creative work can be hugely important. But when do contract clauses limit arts workers’ freedom of speech?

Leadership is not just a title (sponsored)

In recent years, the definition of leadership has undergone a shift in the arts and cultural sectors, becoming broader and less hierarchical, rather than being confined to an executive title.

