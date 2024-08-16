News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
16 Aug 2024 9:55
Richard Watts
An artfully shot black and white photograph or a person reading a newspaper in front of a window. They hold thew newspaper up so that we cannot see their face, but their head is silhouetted by sunlight shining through the page.

Photo: Himanshu Pandey, Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

Chihuly to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden with epic glass installation

Arguably the world’s most celebrated glass artist, Dale Chihuly is coming to Australia this September to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden.

AGNSW receives largest First Nations gift from across the ditch

The Horton Bequest is the largest donation to AGNSW’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art collection to date, and includes artists previously not represented.

From Venice to Tasmania: a design collaboration shifting thinking

Australia’s representation at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale returns home to Tasmania, for its Australian debut.

Noli Rictor wins the $100,000 Telstra Art Award

ArtsHub takes a look at the 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Award winners.

2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards shortlists

Creative Australia has revealed the shortlists for the 2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards, the richest literary prize in the nation. The awards celebrate the talents of emerging and established Australian writers, illustrators, poets and historians.  

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country (and if you’re looking for reviews from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, you can also visit our UK site):

Book review: The Book of Elsewhere, Keanu Reeves and China Miéville ★★★★

The film star and award-winning writer collaborate on a novel that successfully fleshes out Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR comic book universe.

Musical review: Hamilton, Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star ★★★★

Hamilton has returned to Australia. It’s slick, spectacular and runs like clockwork – but remains dogged by some fundamental issues.

Theatre review: Apologia, Malthouse Theatre ★★★★½

Reality and surrealism collide in one woman’s fantasy of wanting to be a French actress.

Musical review: Six, Comedy Theatre ★★★★

The return of the musical phenomenon that not only gives agency to Henry VIII’s six wives, but makes them pop stars as well.

Theatre review: Arlington, Reginald Theatre, Seymour Centre ★★★★

The first Australian production of Irish playwright Enda Walsh’s Arlington is challenging, confounding and stunningly original.

More recent reviews

Career and education chatter this week

5 tips on landing a visually arresting book cover

We all judge a book by its cover regardless of what the adage says, but how do you make sure that your own work stand outs like a beacon among the sea of titles?

Mitchell Butel announced as STC’s new Artistic Director

After leading State Theatre Company South Australia for the past six years, Butel returns to Sydney to head the company that first inspired his love of theatre.

So you want my arts job: Magazine Art Director

‘I am the one that makes the magazine look good!’ says Kim Douglas, the Art Director of Selector magazine.

Confidentiality clauses in arts contracts: are we getting the balance right?

Confidentiality around creative work can be hugely important. But when do contract clauses limit arts workers’ freedom of speech?

Leadership is not just a title (sponsored)

In recent years, the definition of leadership has undergone a shift in the arts and cultural sectors, becoming broader and less hierarchical, rather than being confined to an executive title.

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

A dark-haired and bearded man in his 40s smiles at the camera. He wears a dark blue striped shirt and stands against a black background.
Features

Exit interview: Travis Tiddy, The Unconformity

After 15 years and seven festivals grown from the bedrock of Tasmania's West Coast, Tiddy reflects on growth, change and…

Richard Watts
confidentiality: a photograph of hands and fingers pointing at a contract someone is holding, with papers and a laptop on a desk behind them.
Features

Confidentiality clauses in arts contracts: are we getting the balance right?

Confidentiality around creative work can be hugely important. But when do contract clauses limit arts workers' freedom of speech?

Jo Pickup
Leila Gurruwiwi accepts award for Ngali, Business Achievement Award at National Indigenous Fashion Awards 2024. Leila is a woman with dark brown skin and closely shaved black hair, wearing a black dress and earthy coloured shawl, holding the award certificate with a large shell at the centre. She is surrounded by a model on each side wearing patterened garments in front of a photo wall.
News

Opportunities and awards

Grants for professional development, fringe festival call-out, plus winners of Australian Wearable Art Festival, and finalists of Woollahra Small Sculpture…

Celina Lei
Hands holding phone and uploading digital images to computer screen in background. Photos.

Nearly 5 million photos are taken daily – so here’s how to stand out

With less than 8% of photos now taken with cameras, ArtsHub marks World Photography Day by looking at photography careers,…

Gina Fairley
A dynamic photograph of seven sky divers, some holding flares, as they begin to link up while in freefall above a rocky landscape.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of Australian arts sector comings and goings.

Richard Watts
