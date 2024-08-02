This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From regional galleries to honouring colleagues we lost this week, these were your top reads this week.

Reopening of regional gallery a boon for creatives and locals

With a reach that extends far beyond the Southern Downs Region, Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery’s reopening has repercussions for creatives nationwide.

Vale Terry Ingram

One of Australia’s most respected and prolific visual arts writers has died.

Blue and white porcelain reimagined by 14 contemporary artists

Expect the unexpected when 14 Asian Australian ceramic artists come together to reinvent the classic blue and white piece of porcelain.

Is romantasy killing Australian literature?

An explosion in the romantasy genre, led by authors such as Sarah J Maas and the influence of TikTok, is threatening to leave some Aussie authors behind.

New research in performing arts sustainability

A newly funded research project from Griffith University will partner with companies to develop performing arts sustainability policies.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Opera review: Hamlet, Opera Australia ★★★★

Revenge thriller, psychological drama – this reworking of Hamlet is an emotionally charged and brilliant piece of work.

Musical review: In the Heights, Sydney Opera House ★★★1/2

In the Heights offers an introduction to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s trademark hip hop style musical, spiced up with sultry, sexy salsa.

Immersive experience review: Sunrise Journeys, Uluṟu ★★★★

Activating the desert sands of Central Australia, Sunrise Journeys is a clever contemporary adaptation that extends the tourism offering in a genuine way.

Book review: The Echoes, Evie Wyld ★★★1/2

Family secrets unravel after death and the haunting of the afterlife.

Theatre review: Karim, National Theatre of Parramatta ★★★★

How one young man’s life changes when he discovers a traditional Middle Eastern instrument.

Jobs and education chatter this week

Job insights: most in-demand arts jobs and salaries in Australia 2024

Which roles are arts employers looking for most? Which roles are you most interested in reading about? Here’s what the data tells us.

Checklist: 43 things to tick off for your exhibition

Being offered a solo exhibition can be daunting. ArtsHub helps navigate the stressful lead-in with this comprehensive ‘to-do’ checklist.

What skills do journalists have to weather the storm of redundancy?

Things are not looking good for journalism, but this doesn’t mean journalists have to drown with the current.

So you want my arts job: Architectural Photographer

One of Australia’s most celebrated photographers, John Gollings has snapped everything from our iconic buildings to Mick Jagger. He tells ArtsHub how it all started.

