News

 > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
2 Aug 2024 9:00
Gina Fairley
woman in red sweater blowing bubbles. Arts news.

All Arts

Image: Flickr, Pexels.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From regional galleries to honouring colleagues we lost this week, these were your top reads this week.

Reopening of regional gallery a boon for creatives and locals
With a reach that extends far beyond the Southern Downs Region, Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery’s reopening has repercussions for creatives nationwide.

Vale Terry Ingram
One of Australia’s most respected and prolific visual arts writers has died.

Blue and white porcelain reimagined by 14 contemporary artists
Expect the unexpected when 14 Asian Australian ceramic artists come together to reinvent the classic blue and white piece of porcelain.

Is romantasy killing Australian literature?
An explosion in the romantasy genre, led by authors such as Sarah J Maas and the influence of TikTok, is threatening to leave some Aussie authors behind.

New research in performing arts sustainability
A newly funded research project from Griffith University will partner with companies to develop performing arts sustainability policies.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Opera review: Hamlet, Opera Australia ★★★★
Revenge thriller, psychological drama – this reworking of Hamlet is an emotionally charged and brilliant piece of work.

Musical review: In the Heights, Sydney Opera House ★★★1/2
In the Heights offers an introduction to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s trademark hip hop style musical, spiced up with sultry, sexy salsa.

Immersive experience review: Sunrise Journeys, Uluṟu ★★★★
Activating the desert sands of Central Australia, Sunrise Journeys is a clever contemporary adaptation that extends the tourism offering in a genuine way.

Book review: The Echoes, Evie Wyld ★★★1/2
Family secrets unravel after death and the haunting of the afterlife.

Theatre review: Karim, National Theatre of Parramatta ★★★★
How one young man’s life changes when he discovers a traditional Middle Eastern instrument.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

Job insights: most in-demand arts jobs and salaries in Australia 2024
Which roles are arts employers looking for most? Which roles are you most interested in reading about? Here’s what the data tells us.

Checklist: 43 things to tick off for your exhibition
Being offered a solo exhibition can be daunting. ArtsHub helps navigate the stressful lead-in with this comprehensive ‘to-do’ checklist.

What skills do journalists have to weather the storm of redundancy?
Things are not looking good for journalism, but this doesn’t mean journalists have to drown with the current.

So you want my arts job: Architectural Photographer
One of Australia’s most celebrated photographers, John Gollings has snapped everything from our iconic buildings to Mick Jagger. He tells ArtsHub how it all started.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Reviews News Features Film Digital Theatre Television Music Career Advice Sponsored
More
A white woman with should-length hair smiles at the camera. She wears a short-sleeved black dress and rests her left hand on her hip.
News

Queensland Ballet announces shock departure of Artistic Director

Leanne Benjamin OBE AM has abruptly departed Queensland Ballet, having only commenced as Artistic Director earlier this year.

Richard Watts
Reviews

Exhibition review: Jurassic World: The Exhibition

A new immersive exhibition brings full-sized moving dinosaurs to Melbourne's inner north.

Madeleine Swain
Girl with blonde hair and black t-shirt sitting in artist studio. Zoe Grey.
News

I’m an artist in my twenties, and I don’t want to leave Tasmania

Painter Zoe Grey wins Australia’s richest landscape prize, further cementing her love of Tasmania’s wild country.

Gina Fairley
Organisational ethics. Five arms reach across a desk, over notebooks and a laptop to clasp each other's wrists.
Opinions & Analysis

Organisational ethics: walking the talk

With artists and companies in crisis, ArtsHub shares some tips on how to move values from the page into practice…

Kate Larsen
Two young boys are looking through a picture book in a field of grass. They are seated. The left one has an orange hat, the right one a blue one.
Features

Working with illustrators in children's literature

What are some of the processes behind collaborating with illustrators when you are writing a book?

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login