This week’s arts news and trending topics

19 Jan 2024
Richard Watts

All Arts

Listen up: we’ve got some arts news for you! Photo: Franco Antonio Giovanella/Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

From ticket sales during the cost of living crises to funding woes and new theatre initiatives, here’s our regular Friday wrap of the week’s most-read stories.

Why did this multi-arts organisation lose its federal arts funding?
Brisbane staple Metro Arts was unsuccessful in securing four-year funding from Creative Australia, impacting the lives of many artists.

Which festivals are breaking records despite cost of living crisis?
Cost of living surges mean many are still feeling the financial pinch. But certain festivals are enjoying record growth. How are they achieving this?

Reflections on government involvement in the arts in Australia
The arts and politics are forever entwined but governments of all stripes must see the sector as something to celebrate for its own sake.

Highlights: the visual arts calendar for January – June 2024
Don’t look any further – ArtsHub has you sorted for the visual arts in the first half of 2024.

New initiative opens the door for indie theatre-makers
Queensland Theatre’s Door 3 program will hand over the keys to the Diane Cilento Studio to three successful applicants, be they collectives or individuals.

Why is the art world still married to meritocracy?
Part lottery, part systematic exclusion: three artists speak about the limitations of the meritocratic approach, and imagine how the art world could do things differently.

RED Gallery changing hands, artists still owed money
After speaking out on payments owed by RED Gallery, artists are now worried that new ownership will delay their settlements even further.

Exhibition review: Salote Tawale, Carriageworks
An exhibition that transports viewers and explores how objects become vessels of identity.

Conversion practice survivor spins story to comedic gold
Ace R L’s ‘sacrilegious musical comedy’ brings their experience of church-led conversion practices out of the dark with humour, authenticity and joy.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Opera review: Orpheus & Eurydice, Sydney Festival ★★★★★
Far from detracting from the enjoyment, acrobats add to the complexities of this classic opera.

Opera review: Il Tabarro, Sydney Festival ★★
Ambitiously staged aboard a lightship, this production struggled to stay afloat.

Musical review: Grease: The Musical, Her Majesty’s Theatre ★★★
It’s colourful and energetic certainly, but this production does not do anything to update the original flavour.

Musical Theatre review: The Choir of Man, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★★1/2
Singing and dancing in a pub setting brings frothy joy to all.

Theatre review: Bluey’s Big Play, QPAC ★★★★1/2
Pop culture phenomena Bluey and Bingo become puppets in this well-crafted experience for under eights.

Career and education chatter

How to leave a job in the arts without burning bridges
Setting the house alight as you walk away looks good in movies, but in life it’s best to leave nicely and stay on good terms.

The one-stop career toolkit for 2024
A practical career tool kit of “how to” advice to arm you for 2024 – all in one place!

Caring as much as you do was killing you
We need to talk about burnout in the arts, and how to recognise it.

Ten tips to combine work and study in the arts
Be realistic and get organised. From timeboxing to flexible jobs, these ideas will help you find balance and reduce the risk of drop-out.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

‘FANGIRLS Residency and Response’. Photo: Herman Vewey. Stage dance performance with red lights and a dark background. Five dancers are doing energetic moves with their bodies on stage.
