This week’s arts news and trending topics

23 Jun 2023
Gina Fairley
This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? It was a mixed bag of stories from tips on the dreaded tax time, to thoughts from First Nations creatives on the Voice, to what it is to be a proofreader. These were your most read stories:

29 things you should not forget to claim at tax time
From sunscreen to Spotify, makeup remover to teeth whitening, we take a look at the less conventional – but legit – tax claims.

First Nations Artists on the Voice
ArtsHub asked a range of First Nations artists and creatives to share their thoughts on the upcoming referendum.

Loneliness driving Airbnb Experiences
The tourism market is shifting again, and there is more room for creatives in creating connections.

Female dance bodies onstage: are we seeing a revolution?
Is the work of one of Europe’s most of-the-moment choreographers shifting expectations of female bodies on stage?

Celebrating the joy of singing in the heart of winter (sponsored)
From professional singers to passionate amateurs, Tasmania’s Festival of Voices celebrates the human voice in all its forms.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Festival reviews: A Divine Comedy and more, Dark Mofo 2023 ★★★★★
From thrillingly transgressive dance-theatre to the debauchery of Night Mass, Dark Mofo remains an alluring and challenging spectacle.

Book review: The Terrible Event, David Cohen ★★★★ 1/2
Shrewd and powerful observations fuel these tales of ordinary people.

Exhibition review: CHAGALL, Jewish Museum of Australia ★★★★1/2
A dreamscape exhibition that includes illustrated poetry and lithographs.

Performance review: Reconcile, Blue Room Theatre, WA ★★★★
Avant garde performance art with autobiographical origins.

Concert review: Max Richter’s Sleep, Dark Mofo ★★★★1/2
An eight-hour concert of contemporary classical music where beds are provided for the audience instead of seats.

Education and career chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Proofreader
Proofreading is a last chance, ‘spit and polish’ appraisal of a writer’s work for pesky mistakes. Being finicky and pedantic certainly helps.

New toolkit to help artists engage with local government
Hopping into bed with local government makes sense. But how do you do it right? NAVA’s new toolkit helps artists engage.

How to kick-start the next phase of your arts administration career (sponsored)
Could studying NIDA’s MFA (Cultural Leadership) enrich your knowledge of the sector and make you a better arts advocate?

Ten tips for creating a web series that cuts through the noise
Be bold, grab attention and ask for help. Good advice on making a web series from writers and producers Amanda Reedy and Serena Hunt.

‘Don’t overthink it’ says 2022 Hornsby Art Prize winner (sponsored)
Thanks to the Hornsby Art Prize, Solomon Karmel-Shann is now taking a new direction in his work, but initially it was just about the motivation to finish a painting.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Navigating vehicle financing for artists: car lease, hire purchase or chattel mortgage?

For artists, navigating financial options can be as perplexing as their unique vocabulary. Companies like Savvy provide invaluable assistance in…

Richard Watts
Career Advice

Why you may need an ADHD coach

Artists and creatives with ADHD need particular kinds of support to thrive. Creative coach Briony Kidd knows the challenges first-hand…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
two men arranging flowers in their home Airbnb hosts
Features

Loneliness driving Airbnb Experiences

The tourism market is shifting again, and there is more room for creatives in creating connections.

Gina Fairley
A group of people in a rehearsal room with timbre floor sitting in a loose circle. There is a women sitting and learning her body down to write on a piece of paper in the centre of the image.
News

Opportunities and awards

This week’s announcements include the National Photographic Portrait Prize winner, APRA PDAs, Penguin Literary Prize, Miles Franklin shortlist and more.

Celina Lei
News

The decline of arts support in South Australia

Last week's South Australian state budget saw funding cuts to arts and culture and a gallery on hold, putting the…

The Conversation
