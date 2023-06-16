This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? Everything from the King’s Birthday Honours to an obituary for a leading artist from Aotearoa/New Zealand. Here are ArtsHub‘s most-read stories this week.

Women outnumber men in Honours List

The King’s Birthday Honours List was revealed at the weekend, with a number of people in the arts and cultural sector recognised.

Why an anniversary counts … literally

ArtsHub takes a look at some of the arts organisations and festivals celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2023.

‘It’s more than me’ – First Nations achievement unpacked

Recipients of the Red Ochre Lifetime Achievement Awards, Aunty Sandra Hill and Uncle Bob Weatherall, speak about why bigger picture thinking is most important.

Hannah Gadsby’s Picasso show is a victim of its hype

Alice Procter views Hannah Gadsby’s Brooklyn Museum bomb.

Vale Jim Allen, New Zealand’s father of experimental art

Performance artist, provocateur and educator, Jim Allen dies, aged 100.

Opera Australia’s Ring Cycle is finally heading to Brisbane

Several years in the making and delayed because of COVID, Wagner’s monumental work comes to Queensland for the first time.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Light event review: Dark Spectrum, Vivid Sydney ★★★★★

An installation that taps a range of emotions across immersive sound and light, but ends on a high note of exhilaration for Vivid Sydney.

Festival review: Dark Mofo 2023 Week One ★★★★1/2

Two days worth of music and art in Tasmania in one review.

Concert review: Max Richter’s Sleep, Dark Mofo ★★★★1/2

An eight-hour concert of contemporary classical music where beds are provided for the audience instead of seats.

Exhibition review: Discovering Ancient Egypt, WA Museum Boola Bardip ★★★★★

Magic spells, ancient rituals and eternal life abound in this truly exceptional exhibition experience.

Performance review: Buŋgul, Hamer Hall, RISING, ★★★★★

Gurrumul Yunupiŋu’s album ‘Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow)’ is translated for the stage by Yolŋu dancers and songmen with the MSO.

Education and career chatter this week

Our single-most read story this week is extremely timely, given that the end of the financial year is fast approaching:

29 things you should not forget to claim at tax time

From sunscreen to Spotify, makeup remover to teeth whitening, we take a look at the less conventional – but legit – tax claims.

New toolkit to help artists engage with local government

Hopping into bed with local government makes sense. But how do you do it right? NAVA’s new toolkit helps artists engage.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

So you want my arts job: Intimacy Coordinator

With wealth of experience in theatre and advocacy, Cessalee Stovall shares why she took the path to become an Intimacy Coordinator.

How to run a successful EOFY fundraising campaign

Need some tips on making an effective end of financial year pitch to your supporters? Twelve arts organisations from around the country share their advice.

