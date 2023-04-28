This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s most popular stories on ArtsHub range from an obituary to a review, and include a reflection on the questions arising from AI art, some tips to opening an artist-run initiative, a new series looking at arts education offerings around the country, and making the transition from student life to working in the sector.

This week’s top arts news and features

Vale Barry Humphries

The death of Australian satirist Barry Humphries last Saturday prompted widespread reflection on his complicated legacy and was our most read story of the week.

Housing crisis pushes artists to the brink … of creativity

The lack of available housing in Australia has forced internationally renowned performer, sword swallower and three times Guinness World Record Holder, Aerial Manx, to build a makeshift dwelling hanging off the edge of a car park in Melbourne’s CBD.

Who owns AI image copyright?

One of the big questions that arises for Australian artists is: what are the copyright implications for your work if you make it with the help of AI?

Essentials of opening an ARI

Opening an artist-run initiative can be a challenging but rewarding process. Here are some pointers to set you on the right track.

It’s not new, it’s just more urgent – Biennale rethinks model

Bunbury Biennale centres local voices in global conversations, demonstrating that connection, currency – and ambition – sit well beyond geography.

Top reviews for the week

Comedy review: Dylan Moran, We Got This, Hamer Hall, MICF

Our second most popular story this week was Thuy On’s review of a shambolic and disappointing show from a cult favourite.

Theatre review: True West, fortyfivedownstairs

Sibling rivalry resurfaces in this classic Sam Shepard play, in a production where the lead actors alternate roles.

Theatre review: As You Like It, Queensland Theatre

Queensland Theatre’s As You Like It plays to its comic humour at the expense of narrative and Shakespeare’s language.

Book review: Home Before Night, JP Pomare

If you want an original thriller asking to be devoured at one sitting, this will fit the bill.

Opera review: Ferruccio Furlanetto In Concert, Melbourne Recital Centre

A world-class performance that is a bitter reminder of Opera Australia’s slim pickings in Melbourne this year.

Education and Career chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Court Artist

‘The essence was speed, confidence in capturing the moment and a belief in your own ability to draw people in situ,’ says Veronica O’Leary, the artist responsible for capturing the criminal trial of Lindy and Michael Chamberlain.

Tips on transitioning from student life to working life

Published back in February, this article by Gina Fairley had a second life this week.

Exit interview, Barry Keldoulis, Sydney Contemporary

In 2013 Australia launched a new art fair. Ten years on, its inaugural Director, Barry Keldoulis is stepping down from the role.

Do we still value skill in arts education?

Regardless of whether an artwork is conceptually driven, or prioritises an aesthetic position, technical prowess can be one of the markers of success. But how valued is technique today?

Why I studied… Master of Contemporary Art at VCA

In the first of a new series for ArtsHub, our Education and Career Editor Rochelle Siemienowicz interviews visual artist Linda Studená about her decision to undertake further study at the Victorian College of the Arts.

