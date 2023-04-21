This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this week? ArtsHub takes a look at the top reads and the headlines that piqued your interest – from the big funding announcements, to program revelations.

Battle to save a local music venue – again

In 2010, historic scenes were witnessed in Melbourne, when tens of thousands of people came out in support of The Tote and other live music venues. Fast forward 13 years and once again the community is rallying together to save this important and long-running venue.

Asian Australian voices amplified

A new podcast takes a deep dive into everyday lives, from the footy fields, to a tofu factory, to the Bendigo dragons.

QAGOMA and V&A join forces for Asia Pacific exhibition

Highlights from QAGOMA’s Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT) will be presented at the London Victoria and Albert Museum in 2026.

Vale Maelíosa Stafford

Irish-born actor and director Maelíosa Stafford, who co-founded the Sydney theatre company O’Punksky’s in 1990 after relocating to Australia, died suddenly at home on Easter Monday 10 April, aged 66.

It’s 2023: when will ARIs get their due?

While some artist-run initiatives have survived the COVID wreckage, many say a rethink is needed to secure the sector’s future.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. Here are the top shows reviewed by ArtsHub this week:

Book review: Children of Tomorrow, JR Burgmann ★★★★★

JR Burgmann’s masterful debut novel is a speculative climate epic forecasting events across the 21st century. In a book spanning multiple generations, family members each inherit escalating, catastrophic change. It’s also a literary triumph.

Exhibition review: Archiving the Ephemeral, Abbotsford Convent ★★★★1/2

Five major works honouring the role of Australian artists in society.

Comedy reviews: Gabbi Bolt, Ivan Aristeguieta, MICF ★★★★

Two seasoned performers offer work that resonates.

Exhibition review: Some Like it Hot, Flinders University Museum of Art ★★★★

Artback NT’s touring exhibition Some Like It Hot has arrived at the Flinders University Museum of Art (FUMA), bringing a blast of tropical heat to the chilly Adelaide autumn.

Festival review: Blazing Swan, Perth ★★★★

A seven-day festival dedicated to themes of self-expression and self-reliance.

Theatre review: Julia, Sydney Opera House ★★★★

The life and times of Australia’s only female Prime Minister to date.

Education and Career chatter this week

When passion causes more harm than good

How rethinking passion can help arts workers address structural issues and reshape the nature of arts work for the better.

Art for kids shouldn’t shy from difficult topics

Theatre is a powerful space for self-discovery, but also a platform to open up difficult discussions and build empathy for children.

Do we still value skill in arts education?

In the wake of years of deskilling in art schools and eroding TAFE offerings, where does skill sit today?

Teacher-writers: the hyphenated existence

Writers who also teach (and vice versa). How do they manage to juggle both professions?

