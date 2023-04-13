This week’s arts news and trending topics

News

14 Apr 2023
Gina Fairley

What's on your mind? The latest arts news.

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this short, post-Easter week? ArtsHub takes a look at the top reads and the headlines that piqued your interest – including our tribute to the much loved icon, painter John Olsen, a look at a recent forum discussion on strengthening our arts ecosystem and what’s driving creative entrepreneurs in our post-pandemic times.

Australia says goodbye to a legend, with the death of John Olsen
ArtsHub takes a wander back across the career of John Olsen, and the gift he leaves our nation.

Good Work: building a stronger arts ecosystem
How can we nurture and sustain a thriving Australian arts ecosystem? Four cultural leaders offered ideas at a recent forum in Melbourne.

Rethinking performance, exhibition and documentation through dance
From dance experimentations in the 70s to more recent performance-exhibitions, what does it mean to look at dance in a visual art context?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews.

The reviews were dominated this week by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. These were this week’s most read reviews:

Comedy reviews: Circus Oz, Jeff Green, Mark Watson, MICF ★★★★★
An ensemble of high flyers and two English comedians take to the stage.

Book review: Birnam Wood, Eleanor Catton ★★★★1/2
What happens when a gardening guerrilla group becomes entangled with a billionaire?

Theatre review: Fences, STC Wharf 1 Theatre ★★★★
Racism and strife in 1950s Black America.

Top exhibition features for the week

There were also a number of major blockbuster exhibitions that opened (written up as probing feature stories).

TarraWarra Biennial 2023: an experience of Indigenous-led relationships
TarraWarra Biennial 2023 offers an invitation that goes beyond the gallery walls.

Same-same, but different: The National 4 matures
This multi-venue survey of Australian artists navigates contemporary narratives in four rather disparate exhibitions.

Celebrating Goddesses of screen culture through fashion and glam
Female screen icons and local women leaders gathered at the red carpet opening of ACMI’s Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion.

Education and career chatter this week

Disruption in the arts and cultural sector
Profound changes in the creative landscape are being led by new technologies and creative entrepreneurs using different forms of financing and resources.

Australian playwright wins Olivier Award for Prima Facie
Suzie Miller’s critically acclaimed Prima Facie took home the awards for Best New Play and Best Actress at the 2023 Olivier Awards.

Key guidelines in First Nations Cultural Policy for music creators
Australian Music Centre’s new First Nations Culture Policy seeks to establish a guideline that safeguards First Nations cultural intellectual rights in music.

‘A shambles’: NZ arts education needs urgent attention
The lack of priority for the creative fields across Aotearoa is causing more and more concern, says Andrew Wood.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

