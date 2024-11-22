This week’s arts news and trending topics

Each Friday, we summarise ArtsHub’s most-read stories of the week in order to bring you up to speed with the latest arts industry news you may have missed. Here are the news, reviews and career stories that caught our readers’ eyes this week.

This week’s top arts news stories

Creative Australia trials $3.88 million program to support small to medium sector

An additional $3,880,000 investment over two years from the Federal Government will support 12 small to medium companies across the country.

Penguin Random House in hot water over Jamie Oliver’s harmful stereotypes of First Nations kids

Jamie Oliver’s latest children’s book, published by Penguin Random House, has triggered an industry reckoning on sensitivity readers.

Arts Workforce Scoping Study interim findings indicate crisis across sectors

New findings illustrate that Australia’s creative workforce is in a critical shape, facing recruitment and retention issues.

$8.1 million plan committed to equity for arts and disability

Finally, a plan that commits money to rejecting ableist positions and promoting equity for arts workers, artists and communities living with disability.

TarraWarra Museum reveals new building plans

TarraWarra Museum of Art has revealed the plans for a new building to be opened on 4 March 2025. To be known as the Eva and Marc Besen Centre, the building will be a dedicated place of learning, with flexible spaces for events from educational workshops to talks, lectures, performances, classical music concerts and live arts events.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Jesus Christ Superstar, Capitol Theatre ★★★1/2

This production’s key weakness is that it doesn’t quite know if it is a concert or a stage show; Timothy Sheader’s staging has elements of both without ever really being either.

Book review: Mean Streak, Rick Morton ★★★★1/2

This exhaustive record of the illegal and self-serving behaviour of people in high places is as compelling as it is horrifying.

Book review: Orbital, Samatha Harvey ★★1/2

This year’s Booker Prize-winner has garnered a lot of praise, but does it actually deserve it?

Theatre review: August: Osage County, Belvoir Street Theatre ★★★★

The Weston family’s arguments over money, responsibilities and family secrets are stunningly malicious, drawing winces from the audience. At times, they’re also very funny. Pamela Rabe, especially, is a source of dark hilarity in her depiction of the vicious matriarch.

Theatre review: Jack Maggs, Adelaide Festival Centre ★★★★

Based on the novel by Peter Carey, this production is a fine new work in the Australian theatrical canon.

Career and education chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Design Curator

Design Curator Tonya Meyrick of Geelong Design Week in Australia’s only UNESCO City of Design shares insights into her role.

The case for those with the battle scars to sit on arts boards

With the make-up of arts boards ever under the microscope, looking to directors from the sector with runs on the board may be prudent.

How comedians prepare for festival season

Next year’s comedy festival season may seem an age away, but for Australian comics, it’s very much begun.

What should I do to prepare for a monologue performance?

As an actor, you are always having to prepare monologues as audition pieces. Here are some principles and techniques to help you with this process, to allow you to draw in your audience and strengthen your artistic expression.

How pre-professional training can transform your passion into a career (sponsored)

Working in the performing arts is, for many people, a vocation rather than a career. But how do you build on the foundations of what you’ve already learned in secondary school in order to actually follow your dreams, or scratch the itch caused by working in an unfulfilling job or the wrong career once you’ve graduated?

