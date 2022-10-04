News

The next group in a milestone of 100 gifted creatives

2022 Sidney Myer Creative Fellowships announced, joining a $16 million investment into sector.
4 Oct 2022
Mindy Meng Wang, 2022 Sidney Myer Creative Fellow. Photo Jordan Munns

Today (4 October) the prestigious Sidney Myer Creative Fellowships have been awarded to nine artists from across Australia.

They join an alumni of Fellows that significantly, brings the total to 100 this year, since the program was established in 2011. Furthermore, this investment back into sector, to date represents $16 million – all of which has gone to bold, ambitious and creative individuals.

‘This is an extraordinary alumni of outstanding talent and an enormous commitment to Australian creativity, arts and culture,’ said the organisers. ‘These creative thinkers and doers are the life blood of arts and culture in this country and Sidney Myer Fund values their immense contribution to our nation.’

Fellowships that are a career catalyst dream

What sets these Fellowships apart is that they are not tied to any particular outcomes. They are pitted at strengthening cultural leaders, and enlivening and shaping the sector.

‘More than ever, we need artists to tell our stories. This year, we have selected artists and cultural leaders who are at the forefront of storytelling across many different artforms.

‘They share their many different narratives, posing questions and asking us to see ourselves and our country anew. I am proud that we have been able to support these artists’, says Andrew Myer AM, Chair of the Sidney Myer Creative Fellowship Selection Panel. 

Each have been awarded an unrestricted grant of $160,000 tax free over two years.

The 2022 Sidney Myer Creative Fellowships have been awarded to:

  • Dr Alethea Beetson, cultural leadership (QLD);
  • Ghenoa Gela, storytelling / dance / theatre (QLD),
  • Nam Le, literature (VIC);
  • Fred Leone, music (traditional & contemporary) / dance / songlines / animation (VIC);
  • Eugenia Lim, visual arts (VIC);
  • Vincent Namatjira, visual arts, (SA);
  • Rachel Arianne Ogle, dance, (WA);
  • Carly Sheppard, performance / dance / theatre (VIC);
  • Mindy Meng Wang, music (VIC).

To be nominated for a Fellowship, artists and thought leaders, across all disciplines, must be seven to fifteen years into their creative practice and meet two criteria: outstanding talent and exceptional professional courage.

The national selection panel for the 2022 Fellows comprised: Amos Gebhardt, Amrit Gill, Brian Ritchie, Cara Kirkwood, Jo Dyer, Sarah Goodes and Stephanie Lake.

ArtsHub

