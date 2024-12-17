The latest photography news at a glance

Work on Australia’s nuclear future wins the Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award 2024

Sydney-based artist Merilyn Fairskye has received the Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award with a work that captured Maralinga at the break of dawn – a site with a dark nuclear history. Between 1952 and 1963 Great Britain conducted 12 major nuclear trials and hundreds of minor trials across three sites in Australia, the majority of which took place at Maralinga.

Guest judge, Chris Saines CNZM, Director, Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) comments on the winning work, “The spectacular pre-dawn cloudscape that looms over a charged and freighted landscape in Merilyn Fairskye’s Focus infinity III (4.47am, 11 May 2024, Maralinga village), summons up the memory of the nuclear clouds that once loomed over this Country.”

Saines continues, “This work functions at multiple levels, engaging the viewer in a bigger story than its otherwise ordinary subject. At one level, it succeeds as a striking large format colour- and light-saturated image of an outback campsite, but at another, it is inevitably joined to the history of this place, a moving reminder of what occurred here – the highly consequential impacts on the land and people of Maralinga that followed from nuclear testing.

“The powerful events of 70 years ago, events that prompted these travellers to stay over in Maralinga Village and to rise early for their soon-to-depart nuclear tour, still seem to reverberate across the morning sky.”

Focus infinity III is part of Fairskye’s Long Life (2009-ongoing) series that looks at the world through the lens of the post-Cold War nuclear age. Since 2009 she has visited nuclear sites in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, the US, the UK and Australia to make art.

Winning work of the Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award 2024 by Merilyn Fairskye, ‘Focus infinity III (4.47am, 11 May 2024, Maralinga village)’. Photo: Supplied.

Fairskye takes home the $25,000 acquisitive award, while artists including Kaye Foster, Michelle Wine and Tom Blachford were recognised in the Highly Commended category.

The Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award exhibition runs until 11 May 2025 at HOTA Gallery, Gold Coast; find out more.

Campbell Addy to headline Ballarat International Foto Biennale 2025

British-Ghanaian artist and photographer Campbell Addy has been announced as the headliner for the Ballarat International Foto Biennale 2025 with a major solo exhibition exclusive to the regional city.

The artist recently received the 2024 RPS Award for Fashion, Advertising and Commercial Photography from the Royal Photographic Society in the UK, and says, “I’m intrigued to see how the people of Australia will connect with and interpret my work.”

He continues, “As a contemporary artist, I believe in the significance of forging meaningful connections with new communities, and I hope that through I ❤️ Campbell, I can foster those bonds and inspire dialogue.”

Addy’s creative projects can be spotted in fashion editorials and across social media. He is known for his striking images of such identities as Kendall Jenner, Tim Cook, Tyler the Creator and more. He was listed in the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Europe 2021: Art & Culture at the age of 27, and received British Fashion Awards in both 2018 and 2019.

I ❤️ Campbell will bring together new photographs, original paintings and a short film shot on location in Ghana.

The Ballarat International Foto Biennale returns from 23 August to 19 October 2025. The full program will be released mid-2025.

Great crested grebes in the spotlight at 2024 Photographer of the Year competition

The common, yet majestic, waterbirds known as great crested grebes have been captured by Perth photographer Donald Chin in a series of images that took out the top gong at the 2024 Photographer of the Year competition.

Chin spent a three-month period documenting these birds at Herdsman Lake in Western Australia, showing their distinctive qualities. Judges Steve and Ann Toon comment, “It’s rare to see the patience, persistence and dedication required to complete a series of shots like this in today’s world of instant gratification.”

The entry won both the Widlife and Nature category, and was the Overall Winner, for 2024, selected from more than 2800 entries.

Read: So you want my arts job: Photography Curator

Other category winners include Natalie Arber, Niall Chang, Ben Wood, Maddison Fenton, Rosie Lang, Daniel Vaughan and James Stewart, celebrating the work of amateur photographers in Australasia.

Winners and runners-up in the competition will be exhibited at Ted’s World of Imaging in Sydney in early 2025.