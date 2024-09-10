The first Melbourne Sculpture Biennale to open at Villa Alba

Over the years, seasonal sculptural festivals have increased in popularity – especially when delivered along coastlines, in vineyards and gardens.

A new biennale, however, aims to bring sculpture back into a domestic setting. The inaugural Melbourne Sculpture Biennale (MSB) will be presented at the iconic historic homestead Villa Alba, in the suburb of Kew.

Organisers say the event will be a ‘celebration of critically engaged contemporary sculpture in Naarm/Melbourne’.

Titled The Burden of Objects, the first iteration of MSB will include sculptural works by 19 Victoria-based artists, and will be held 9-13 October.

Curated by Adam Stone and Laura Couttie (MSB Founders and Directors), the inaugural exhibition aims to showcase the breadth and diversity of contemporary sculpture.

The MSB is a non-profit project that aims to make a big impact, say the curators. ‘The biennale’s primary purpose is to champion artists working in the medium of sculpture, and to offer a voice and visibility for contemporary sculpture here and now,’ they explain.

‘Sculpture can be a demanding medium: often expensive to produce, difficult to store and hard to sell. We have seen, over the past decade or so, a gradual decline in the infrastructure and opportunities that are vital for supporting ambitious, critically engaged contemporary sculpture. Melbourne Sculpture Biennale, therefore, positions itself as a boutique offering, showcasing the highest calibre of contemporary sculpture in Naarm/Melbourne.’

The sculptors to launch this new event

The MSB Directors say that they hope the works by the selected artists ‘will remind collectors of the dynamism and wonder of the sculptural medium and foster renewed patronage and opportunities for ambitious … sculptural practice’.

Moving from established to early career artists, all practices are included, from objects at scale to carving, moulding, casting, modelling and assembling. The artists for the first biennale are:

Augusta Vinall Richardson

Caleb Shea

Cate Consandine

Catherine Bell

Dan Moynihan

Darcey Bella Arnold

Hugo Blomley

Julia Gorman

Kathy Temin

Louise Paramor

Narelle Desmond

Nathan Beard

Noriko Nakamura

Rob McLeish

Ronnie van Hout

Sean Meilak

Steven Bellosguardo

Terry Williams

Yhonnie Scarce

Location, location, location

Adjacent to Studley Park, Villa Alba was built and decorated between 1882 and 1884 for Anna Maria McEvoy and her husband, the banker William Greenlaw. It is crazy lavish, and was decorated in an Italianate style with hand-painted culturally significant interiors, created by the Scottish-trained interior decorators the Paterson Brothers.

The decor makes for a fantastic contrast for the sculptures, which will be scattered across the Villa and its garden.

The Villa Alba Preservation Committee began the process of restoration of the house and garden in 1984 and Villa Alba has been owned and managed by Villa Alba Museum Incorporated since 2004.

Villa Alba Museum, is located at 44 Walmer Street, Kew. The exhibition is free.