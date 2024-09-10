News

 > News

The first Melbourne Sculpture Biennale to open at Villa Alba

Inaugural Melbourne Sculpture Biennale aims to give more visibility to sculptors working here and now.
10 Sep 2024 20:13
Gina Fairley
Two colourful contemporary sculptures in historic villa. Sculpture Biennale.

Sculpture

Melbourne Sculpture Biennale promotional image featuring Sean Meilak, ‘Into the night’, 2021 and Sean Meilak, ‘Un chant d’amour’, 2021. Image: Courtesy the artist and Niagara Galleries, Melbourne.

Share Icon

Over the years, seasonal sculptural festivals have increased in popularity – especially when delivered along coastlines, in vineyards and gardens.

A new biennale, however, aims to bring sculpture back into a domestic setting. The inaugural Melbourne Sculpture Biennale (MSB) will be presented at the iconic historic homestead Villa Alba, in the suburb of Kew.

Organisers say the event will be a ‘celebration of critically engaged contemporary sculpture in Naarm/Melbourne’.

Titled The Burden of Objects, the first iteration of MSB will include sculptural works by 19 Victoria-based artists, and will be held 9-13 October.

Curated by Adam Stone and Laura Couttie (MSB Founders and Directors), the inaugural exhibition aims to showcase the breadth and diversity of contemporary sculpture.

The MSB is a non-profit project that aims to make a big impact, say the curators. ‘The biennale’s primary purpose is to champion artists working in the medium of sculpture, and to offer a voice and visibility for contemporary sculpture here and now,’ they explain.

‘Sculpture can be a demanding medium: often expensive to produce, difficult to store and hard to sell. We have seen, over the past decade or so, a gradual decline in the infrastructure and opportunities that are vital for supporting ambitious, critically engaged contemporary sculpture. Melbourne Sculpture Biennale, therefore, positions itself as a boutique offering, showcasing the highest calibre of contemporary sculpture in Naarm/Melbourne.’

The sculptors to launch this new event

The MSB Directors say that they hope the works by the selected artists ‘will remind collectors of the dynamism and wonder of the sculptural medium and foster renewed patronage and opportunities for ambitious … sculptural practice’.

Moving from established to early career artists, all practices are included, from objects at scale to carving, moulding, casting, modelling and assembling. The artists for the first biennale are:

  • Augusta Vinall Richardson
  • Caleb Shea
  • Cate Consandine
  • Catherine Bell
  • Dan Moynihan
  • Darcey Bella Arnold
  • Hugo Blomley
  • Julia Gorman
  • Kathy Temin
  • Louise Paramor
  • Narelle Desmond
  • Nathan Beard
  • Noriko Nakamura
  • Rob McLeish
  • Ronnie van Hout
  • Sean Meilak
  • Steven Bellosguardo
  • Terry Williams
  • Yhonnie Scarce

Location, location, location

Adjacent to Studley Park, Villa Alba was built and decorated between 1882 and 1884 for Anna Maria McEvoy and her husband, the banker William Greenlaw. It is crazy lavish, and was decorated in an Italianate style with hand-painted culturally significant interiors, created by the Scottish-trained interior decorators the Paterson Brothers.

The decor makes for a fantastic contrast for the sculptures, which will be scattered across the Villa and its garden.

The Villa Alba Preservation Committee began the process of restoration of the house and garden in 1984 and Villa Alba has been owned and managed by Villa Alba Museum Incorporated since 2004.

Villa Alba Museum, is located at 44 Walmer Street, Kew. The exhibition is free.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Aboriginal man wearing hat and holding spears in country landscape.
News

NGA launches its 2025 exhibition program, early

In an unprecedented early announcement for the visual arts, the National Gallery has laid out its 2025 program for early…

Gina Fairley
Work inspired by Michelle Yeatman at 'Lightscape'. Art Playgrounds like this one have exploded in popularity.

Art playgrounds promise new opportunities for artists

Art playgrounds have become of Australians favourite ways to engage with culture. Events such as 'Lightscape' present new opportunities for…

David Burton
A scene from 'Jean Paul Gaultier's Fashion Freak Show' at Brisbane Festival, featuring an array of performers dressed in colourful designs posing on a catwalk, surrounded by seated audience members.
Reviews

Festival review: Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show, South Bank Piazza

This semi-autobiographical stage show exploring the French fashion designer’s life and career is visually splendid but, ironically, lacking in theatrical…

Richard Watts
people wandering around art fair looking at artworks.
Opinions & Analysis

An insider's take on the success of Sydney Contemporary art fair

This year's Sydney Contemporary art fair was creatively a bit dull, but a solid income earner for the majority of…

Michael Reid OAM
Crowd dancing within art gallery, with colour flags and lights. NGV Indian Community Day
News

Bollywood vibes activate NGV for all at the Indian Community Day

Be transported with Bollywood dancing, dhol drumming and DJ sets at NGV’s Indian Community Day.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login