News

 > News

Teaching models for physical learning in our digital world

From giant eyeballs to inedible fungi and architectural models – this exhibition looks at the history of teaching models.
22 Jul 2024 17:15
ArtsHub
Three people looking inside cardboard box structure in Museum. Models.

Architecture

Jaki Middleton and David Lawrey, ‘Eternal Return’, 2023, ‘Micro:Macro’, Chau Chak Wing Museum (installation view), 2024. Photo by David James.

Share Icon

Micro:Macro, models of insight and inspiration brings together 250 models used to teach architecture, medicine, engineering, science, art and mathematics.

The exhibition is presented by Chau Chak Wing Museum, which is located within one of Australia’s oldest and most prestigious learning institutions, the University of Sydney. The Museum is well positioned to highlight the role that models can play in education.

As the Museum says: ‘They magnify the minuscule and make the massive comprehensible. Cells are magnified by thousands and buildings shrunk to the size of a tabletop.’

This exhibition is very analogue, and for that reason is a delight for its physical learnings in a world that has become so tech-dominated. Sometimes you just have to feel it to get it!

‘Digital platforms have partly replaced physical models, but Micro:Macro celebrates many of the models as works of art and ingenuity,’ says Chau Chak Wing Deputy Director and exhibition curator Dr Paul Donnelly

A great example in the exhibition are anatomy models, which are able to be disassembled. They were invented by Louis Auzoux in the 19th century, and made with a high degree of accuracy.

‘These were embraced by medical students throughout the world as an alternative to cadavers,’ says the Museum, and today many are considered collectables.  

Other teaching models are made from papier-mâché – Auzoux’s models in the exhibition are considered exemplars of these – while Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka were known for their glass models, made to resemble sea life.  

Also featured in Micro:Macro are an 1890s landscape model of the Acropolis, botanical models of edible and inedible fungi, and geared mechanical models created by Germany’s J Schröder. 

But it is not all old technology. In the main gallery is a suite of aeronautical models, which haven’t been usurped by newer technologies. Models remain an important component of teaching aeronautical engineering, says Professor K C Wong from the University’s Faculty of Engineering.

Wong’s own PhD project, a model produced in the mid-1980s, was a precursor to drone development in Australia and is part of Micro:Macro. He adds that students continue to use and build physical models to test how aircraft respond to different flying conditions.  

Read: Exhibition review: Materiality…but not as we know it, CMAG

‘We couldn’t do these tests on an actual aeroplane, where safety is paramount,’ he explains. ‘In flight simulation, digital tools are increasingly important. But unless students understand the physical constraints of flight, they aren’t as well-prepared for the industry.’

Similarly, models remain a key part of architecture – both the study of, and in industry practice. ‘We have an innate fascination with the miniature, particularly in architecture, where models give students the benefit of seeing in 3D how buildings change with the light and their environment,’ says Donnelly in a media statement.

Micro:Macro, models of insight and inspiration is showing at Chau Chak Wing Museum, University of Sydney, until 29 June 2025. Free. 

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Sponsored
More
Drawing on sheet of glass being held up in front of landscape. Yarra River.
News

What will the Yara River look like in 2070?

A provocative exhibition of speculative landscape design imagines the future of the Birrarung river corridor.

ArtsHub
Live wedding painter Rebekka Lord-John. Black and white photo of a woman with long straight hair, looking down at the canvas she is painting on. The photo is digitally manipulated to be on top of a purple background, with the words 'so you want my arts job?'
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Live Wedding Painter

Do you have the skills to spend five to seven hours painting at a wedding? Live wedding painter Rebekka Lord-Johnson…

Celina Lei
Melissa Loughnan, the newly appointed Fair Director at Melbourne Art Fair for 2025 and beyond. Photo of a middle-aged woman with pale skin and long brown hair with straight bangs. She is smiling at the camera, wearing an abstracted orange and navy sleeveless top on an outdoor residential footpath.
News

2025 Melbourne Art Fair’s new Fair Director hopes to build artists’ voices

With over 10 years of experience in art consulting, Melissa Loughnan looks to drive the Melbourne Art Fair with artists…

Celina Lei
Woman dressed in black with white frame glasses standing in front of Fair Work Commission building. NAVA
News

Wages are no laughing matter

NAVA has welcomed a review of the Amusement Award to provide better terms for visual arts workers.

ArtsHub
L: Frida Kahlo in blue satin blouse, 1939. Photo: Nickolas Muray © Nickolas Muray Photo Archives. R: Cotton blouse embroidered with glass beads; satin skirt with chain stitch and floral motif embroidery; holán (ruffle) and guatemalan waist-sash. Photo: © Museo Frida Kahlo, Casa Azul Collection, Javier Hinojosa, 2017. Portrait of Frida Kahlo and a dress worn by her.
News

Frida Kahlo joins the gold rush

‘Frida Kahlo: In her own image’ at Bendigo Art Gallery in 2025 will paint an intimate portrait of the art…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login