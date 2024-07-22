Teaching models for physical learning in our digital world

Micro:Macro, models of insight and inspiration brings together 250 models used to teach architecture, medicine, engineering, science, art and mathematics.

The exhibition is presented by Chau Chak Wing Museum, which is located within one of Australia’s oldest and most prestigious learning institutions, the University of Sydney. The Museum is well positioned to highlight the role that models can play in education.

As the Museum says: ‘They magnify the minuscule and make the massive comprehensible. Cells are magnified by thousands and buildings shrunk to the size of a tabletop.’

This exhibition is very analogue, and for that reason is a delight for its physical learnings in a world that has become so tech-dominated. Sometimes you just have to feel it to get it!

‘Digital platforms have partly replaced physical models, but Micro:Macro celebrates many of the models as works of art and ingenuity,’ says Chau Chak Wing Deputy Director and exhibition curator Dr Paul Donnelly.

A great example in the exhibition are anatomy models, which are able to be disassembled. They were invented by Louis Auzoux in the 19th century, and made with a high degree of accuracy.

‘These were embraced by medical students throughout the world as an alternative to cadavers,’ says the Museum, and today many are considered collectables.

Other teaching models are made from papier-mâché – Auzoux’s models in the exhibition are considered exemplars of these – while Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka were known for their glass models, made to resemble sea life.

Also featured in Micro:Macro are an 1890s landscape model of the Acropolis, botanical models of edible and inedible fungi, and geared mechanical models created by Germany’s J Schröder.

But it is not all old technology. In the main gallery is a suite of aeronautical models, which haven’t been usurped by newer technologies. Models remain an important component of teaching aeronautical engineering, says Professor K C Wong from the University’s Faculty of Engineering.

Wong’s own PhD project, a model produced in the mid-1980s, was a precursor to drone development in Australia and is part of Micro:Macro. He adds that students continue to use and build physical models to test how aircraft respond to different flying conditions.

Read: Exhibition review: Materiality…but not as we know it, CMAG

‘We couldn’t do these tests on an actual aeroplane, where safety is paramount,’ he explains. ‘In flight simulation, digital tools are increasingly important. But unless students understand the physical constraints of flight, they aren’t as well-prepared for the industry.’

Similarly, models remain a key part of architecture – both the study of, and in industry practice. ‘We have an innate fascination with the miniature, particularly in architecture, where models give students the benefit of seeing in 3D how buildings change with the light and their environment,’ says Donnelly in a media statement.

Micro:Macro, models of insight and inspiration is showing at Chau Chak Wing Museum, University of Sydney, until 29 June 2025. Free.