Suzie Miller’s RBG: Of Many, One revived for 2025 national tour due to popular demand

The celebrated Suzie Miller play capturing the life of US Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will return in 2025.
6 Nov 2024 16:49
ArtsHub
Heather Mitchell in Sydney Theatre Company’s ‘RBG: Of Many, One’ by Suzie Miller. A sharp-looking elderly woman dressed in black sitting on a white armchair with one of her hands framing her chin.

Heather Mitchell in Sydney Theatre Company’s ‘RBG: Of Many, One’. Photo: Prudence Upton.

RBG: Of Many, One, a Sydney Theatre Company smash hit, written by Suzie Miller, is bound for another season in 2025 as part of a national tour to Sydney Opera House, HOTA on the Gold Coast and Riverside Parramatta.

The show’s premiere received a four-and-a-half star review from ArtsHub in 2022, described as “a supreme achievement”. The show was sold-out in Wollongong, Canberra and Sydney with an extended encore season.

Heather Mitchell AM (Spellbinder, The Great Gatsby, Love Me Seasons 1 and 2) will revive her iconic performance as the indomitable Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the role which earned her a Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performer. Mitchell had played the role 187 times at the conclusion of the 2024 national tour.

Read: The 12 best Australian plays of the 21st century

RBG: Of Many, One sheds light on the woman behind the renowned lawyer and jurist, Ginsburg, and charts the remarkable achievements throughout her life. The show captures Ginsburg from the age of 13 to 87 – from her teenage years in New York to the historic Supreme Court nomination in 1993. Throughout her life, she was known as a fierce advocate for reproductive rights, while serving alongside three US presidents beginning with Bill Clinton.

RBG: Of Many, One 2025 national tour dates

ArtsHub

