Suzie Miller’s RBG: Of Many, One revived for 2025 national tour due to popular demand

RBG: Of Many, One, a Sydney Theatre Company smash hit, written by Suzie Miller, is bound for another season in 2025 as part of a national tour to Sydney Opera House, HOTA on the Gold Coast and Riverside Parramatta.

The show’s premiere received a four-and-a-half star review from ArtsHub in 2022, described as “a supreme achievement”. The show was sold-out in Wollongong, Canberra and Sydney with an extended encore season.

Heather Mitchell AM (Spellbinder, The Great Gatsby, Love Me Seasons 1 and 2) will revive her iconic performance as the indomitable Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the role which earned her a Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performer. Mitchell had played the role 187 times at the conclusion of the 2024 national tour.

RBG: Of Many, One sheds light on the woman behind the renowned lawyer and jurist, Ginsburg, and charts the remarkable achievements throughout her life. The show captures Ginsburg from the age of 13 to 87 – from her teenage years in New York to the historic Supreme Court nomination in 1993. Throughout her life, she was known as a fierce advocate for reproductive rights, while serving alongside three US presidents beginning with Bill Clinton.