Strikes at Victorian universities: anger, exhaustion and a sense of injustice

Six of Victoria’s eight universities have been in enterprise bargaining negotiations for months. The strikes are coming thick and fast as workers protest the corporatisation of an education sector that isn’t serving students, teachers or the future of a creative, educated Australia.

Protestors are calling on the institutions to stop stalling on lapsed industrial agreements and to make real changes to what everyone, including the Federal Government in its current Universities Accord process, agrees is a broken system.

While staff at each institution are protesting their own particular set of conditions, the anger and exhaustion are shared after nearly four decades of “reform” in the sector.

The complaints are broadly shared: stagnant wages that mean real pay cuts in the current cost of living crisis, massive wage theft by the institutions in recent years that is tied to exploitation of casual academics, and constant restructuring stress that has been particularly brutal in the humanities and the arts.

‘Teaching conditions are learning conditions’ is a slogan on this year’s protest signs, as students join staff in calling for more secure jobs, real pay rises and meaningful action to address what they say is a workload crisis.

As of 2020, 71% of teaching-only staff in Australian universities were employed casually. And for those who have ongoing employment, especially those trying to balance teaching and research, pay is stagnant, work eats into every spare moment (especially for those conscientious about student learning) and constant restructuring of departments has become a (bad) joke.

As National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) national president Dr Alison Barnes told The Saturday Paper, ‘You can trace so many of these issues back to the completely broken governance models universities are operating under… Universities are being run like profit-hungry corporations when they fundamentally need to be about serving the public good… The rampant corporatisation of universities we’ve seen in recent decades is driving simultaneous crises for staff. It’s got to stop.’

It’s no wonder protestors are prepared to forgo days of pay in order to strike, cancelling classes and donning purple – the international colour of protest that was first worn by suffragettes and has become a global symbol of resistance.

University of Melbourne and RMIT strikes

Last Thursday (5 October 2023), staff and students from the University of Melbourne joined together with RMIT protestors to March through Melbourne’s CBD in an historic show of anger about the state of the sector. This was the second week-long strike in two months for the Melbourne University NTEU members and supporters.

University of Melbourne academic and Faculty of Science NTEU delegate Darren Hocking was the photographer of the lead image on this article. When we contacted him for permission to use the image, Hocking told ArtsHub:

‘This picture was taken as the UniMelb NTEU rally merged with the RMIT NTEU rally on Swanston Street… As a photographer for the rally, I watched the emotions of both groups peak, as the solidarity was actually tangible. It was the most emotional I’ve felt working in higher education for decades. Caring for colleagues and nurturing student success is one thing, but this was another level.’

Martina Copley, an arts educator lecturing at both RMIT and Melbourne University’s Victorian College of the Arts (VCA), and also artistic director of the artist-run initiative Blindside in Melbourne’s Nicholas Building, told ArtsHub:

‘The situation for sessional and long-term arts educators at universities is precarious… What are RMIT staff negotiating for?

improved wages – 5% minimum per annum increase

safer, fairer workloads for all staff

one agreement that gives all staff equality of core conditions like leave and superannuation

increased job security for all staff, including secure jobs for casual staff

improved cultural leave provisions, and an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment target

active measures to support and increase gender equity, and

gender affirmation leave.

Further details of the log of claims can be found here.

‘How did we get here? Our last Enterprise Agreement expired [more than 800 days ago] with RMIT management delaying the negotiation of a new agreement for over two years. The National Tertiary Education Union has recently been in negotiations with RMIT Management for a new enterprise agreement for four months. Unfortunately, it is now clear that we must take industrial action to advance our claims,’ said Copley.

Other priorities for RMIT NTEU members in this round of negotiations include:

one agreement for all staff, covering Higher Education, Vocational Education, RMIT Training and everyone else at RMIT, whatever their status

safer, fairer workloads for all staff

increased job security for all staff, including protections against restructures and secure jobs for casual staff

a decent pay rise, with all hours paid for all hours worked for casual staff

17% superannuation for all staff, whatever their work type, sector or time fraction, and

improved leave conditions and flexible working arrangements.

Becoming permanent makes life – and art –better

Artist and RMIT lecturer Steven Rendall was one of the beneficiaries of the now expired Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (EBA). It was under this EBA that he become a permanent staff member in 2019 after five years of sessional employment.

‘It’s relatively recent for me, but I now have sick pay, holiday pay and the certainty of ongoing work after Christmas,’ says Rendall who well remembers those anxious end-of-year months when classes shut down between November and March and the next year’s hours had not been allocated.

While Rendall believes the RMIT School of Art is one of the more supportive places for casual teaching staff, he says this new EBA is crucial for casuals wishing to graduate out of precarious work and build a more sustainable life. This was one of the reasons he participated in the industrial action.

‘I was at the rally last Thursday and then on strike that afternoon and on Friday,’ Rendall says. ‘I logged this as leave without pay, but there are many sessional/casual staff who are not in a position to do that…’

For Rendall, having secure and ongoing employment, with time also allocated by the university for research, has allowed him to develop both as an artist and a teacher – while also supporting his family.

RMIT’s push to reduce research allocations and make some roles teaching-only is another point of contention. Rendall says: ‘That some of our pay is for research is vital in sustaining an art practice and, in my case, sustaining studio time, especially in relation to the amount of exhibitions I have been involved in this year… I also believe it matters that the students are being taught by practising artists.’

Art School protests

At the VCA, as part of Melbourne University’s staff protests, political art cut through in colourful ways, with social media communicating messages that NTEU press releases couldn’t.

Queer feminist textile artist and VCA academic Kate Just is practised in political art and posted up a storm on Instagram, including this image of the “abortion dress” worn by feminist visual artist and casual RMIT lecturer Ruth O’Leary.

Struck by the power of this picture and the caption, ArtsHub reached out to O’Leary, who she said she had received a huge and unexpected response from around the world:

‘Speaking out about abortion is more isolated than I thought and, as a result, a lot of women have written to me about their own deeply personal experiences of abortion that they have kept hidden out of shame.

‘It’s all in the description that Kate Just posted with the image on her Instagram, but, to summarise, I am striking in solidarity, but with an emphasis on the unpaid sick leave that I have experienced over six years, As a mother with three children I can’t go to work if one of my children is sick, but I also live in a rental and missing my pay puts financial stress on my family. Due to this conundrum I chose to take the first abortion pill while teaching as I couldn’t afford to miss that day’s teaching wage this semester. This situation felt so hypocritical! As a feminist artist teaching… women in their 20s about critical thinking, radical politics and gender equality in art, here I was being totally powerless under the oppressive patriarchal institution. Speaking out about my personal experience has generated so many important conversations on labour in art and the institution, and I am very proud to wear my words for this issue.’

Monash University

On Monday and Tuesday this week (9 and 10 October 2023), Monash University members also stopped work for 48 hours after the failure of negotiations for better pay and conditions.

(Incidentally, Monash Vice-Chancellor, Margaret Gardner received a 12% pay rise last year while workers are being offered a less-than-inflation 4%, and fighting a multimillion-dollar wage theft claim that affects around 4500 staff, including about 3100 current casuals and 1400 former employees.)

Monash academic and NTEU Monash Branch President Dr Ben Eltham told ArtsHub:

‘Staff are striking because Monash University refuses to offer decent job security or a pay rise that can keep up with inflation. The University is large and very well-resourced and can afford to offer staff decent pay and conditions. Instead, staff are having their wages stolen. We aim to send a message to the Vice-Chancellor and Monash’s governing Council.’

Adam Cruickshank, a visual artist and sessional lecturer at three universities, put a personal case here:

Swinburne’s VC bathroom debacle

Over at Swinburne University last month (September 2023) strikes were energised by Vice-Chancellor Pascale Quester’s plans for a new $300,000 bathroom and her $1 million-plus pay packet which, by the way, made her the only Victorian Vice-Chancellor to take a cut. Salaries of more than a million dollars are nothing special when it comes to Australian vice-chancellors. As The Age reported in May, most Victorian vice-chancellors earn at least twice as much, and in some cases three times as much, as the annual salary of former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who was Australia’s highest-paid premier.

Staff strike @Swinburne again today for a new, long overdue enterprise deal, also to protest out of touch VC Pascal Quester. She wants to strip over 100 rights from their agreement and resists decent pay rises and conditions. Come join the rally today!#SwinburneStrike #HigherEd pic.twitter.com/VGT6Oz1imr — NTEU Victoria (@NTEUVictoria) September 6, 2023

Watch this space

The Universities Accord will deliver its final report to government in December. Hopes will be high for sensible structural reform, but, in the meantime, expect more industrial action at universities. The mood is shifting in community awareness and standards, and in Australian employment law, with changes to the Fair Work Act known as the ‘Secure jobs, better pay’ legislation, placing more focus on employee rights.