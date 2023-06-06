Strengthening connections between Australia and Indonesia

When it opened in 2017, Museum MACAN (Modern and Contemporary Art) in Nusantara was the first museum of modern and contemporary art in Indonesia. Its inaugural Director, Aaron Seeto, is an experienced arts leader in the Asia Pacific. Among other roles, he was previously Director of Sydney’s 4A Centre for Contemporary Art, Curatorial Manager of Asian and Pacific Art at QAGOMA (Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art) and leader of the 8th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT8).

Museum MACAN was founded by prominent Indonesian businessman and art collector Haryanto Adikoesoemo, whose daughter, Fenessa Adikoesoemo chairs the Museum MACAN Foundation. A graduate of the University of Melbourne, Fenessa was also a fellow at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington DC.

All these connections thread into the upcoming programming at Museum MACAN, which includes a major survey exhibition of the Aquilizans (Isabel and Alfredo) and a group show with several Australian artists that highlights unexpected links with Indonesia.

Seeto tells ArtsHub: ‘When I arrived at Museum MACAN in 2016 I really wanted to listen and see what was important for the curatorial teams and staff. They’re the ones who understand what the cultural needs are, more clearly than what I can as an outsider.’

Despite geographical proximity, Seeto says it’s taken several years to start engaging creatives and institutions in Australia. Interregional relationships are complex for both sides and require time and in-depth dialogue to develop.

But there are also common goals shared by museum institutions across the regions that can benefit from cross-institutional collaboration. For example, Seeto explains how education sits at the core of Museum MACAN, which has helped to create resources for arts teachers, both in the city and regionally.

’Our audiences have really come to understand what we do. The museum is a place for contemplation and coming together, and for that greater sense of learning and education. Already we’ve had 290,000 children, students and teachers come through the Museum and we’ve really thought about how we work with our local communities,’ he says.

Aquilizans’ major museum survey

How region and context alter the perception of an artwork is a central consideration in the upcoming exhibition of Philippines-born and Brisbane-based artists, Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan.

Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan: Somewhere, Elsewhere, Nowhere, from 17 June to 8 October, at Museum MACAN is a major survey of the artist-couple’s practice. It shines a light on the series Belok Kiri Jalan Terus (2017-18), which was directly inspired by their trip to Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Seeto first started working with the Aquilizans in 2010 in Australia. He says, ‘I was really drawn to the way in which they work with objects, and how they become symbols for histories and politics.’ Those objects will find new context in Indonesia.

The Aquilizans’ large-scale installations often incorporate found material, including cardboard and paper, but also objects such as toothbrushes and flip-flops (thongs).

Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan tell ArtsHub: ‘We’re quite excited that this is an opportunity to show our work in the region. It’s not just a recreation of the ephemeral works that we have made since the 90s. Also [we’re happy] for it to be shown in a different time/period, a different place and location, and under different circumstances.

‘It will be exciting to see how the work will be perceived, engaged with and how meaning and narratives evolve to create new understandings,’ they add.

Seeto explains that while moving to Australia marks a very important point in the Aquilizans’ work, the show at Museum MACAN will expand ideas around class, materiality and migration of a different kind.

Seeto says: ‘In Australia, migration is talked about as a facet of multiculturalism and diversity, but that’s a less prevalent conversation here because diversity is implied in the work right from the beginning.’

The Aquilizans also hope this exhibition will present new opportunities for how audiences engage with their work. They add: ‘In Australia, being migrant artists, our work will be oftentimes read as associated with idea of the “other” that relates to place, dislocation, race and identity, as well as home and country.

‘The works will be perceived differently [in Indonesia] because most of our audience will be local, and we hope that they may see how we, being Filipino, have envisioned the works and share our sensibilities.’

Somewhere, Elsewhere, Nowhere will present a major commission prompted by the artists’ residency in Yogyakarta and local stories. Caged is a 10-metre aeroplane wing made up of teak bird cages, and it speaks to freedom, confinement and comfort.

Reinvigorating the Australia-Indonesia link

Voice Against Reason is another upcoming curatorial project by Museum MACAN that brings together international artists whose practices share links with Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Sidoarjo-born and Sydney- and Yogyakarta-based artist Jumaadi will present his first major museum project in Indonesia for the show. Other Australia-based artists, including Khaled Sabsabi and Tom Nicholson, will also unveil the long-term connections they have with Indonesia.

For decades there have been calls for greater connection and exchange between Australia and the Asia Pacific. While a major exhibition of contemporary Indonesia art was held at the National Gallery of Australia in 2019, despite efforts to drive this connection, ‘the nuance is still irredeemably “other”,’ as Alison Carroll wrote in a review for The Conversation.

Carroll continued: ‘Australia used to be considered a player in Indonesian art scenes. We were proactive, we created collaborative projects, we worked throughout the archipelago – from Timor Barat to Sumatra. In the early 2000s we fell back, just as Indonesians were starting to hit their international stride.’

Carroll sees the need for continuous and long-term plans, and perhaps the upcoming programs of Museum MACAN can be the start of more fruitful engagement.

Seeto also highlights that it’s ‘an ongoing and existing challenge’ to strengthen the connection between Australia and the Asia Pacific. Voice Against Reason is one step towards presenting unexpected links, and the potential to build more infrastructure around the artistic engagements that are already brewing.