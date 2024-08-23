Spring design update: 12 exhibitions you need to see

What are you doing for Sydney Design Week?

The term “sustainability” has been bandied around for some time now, but what does it really mean when it comes to impacting our contemporary lived world? The theme of the 2024 Sydney Design Week is ‘In Between Worlds’. It asks, ‘How can design push the boundaries of possibility to support sustainable models for living, connection and culture?’

Over the week from 13-19 September, visionary designers, architects and artists will come together to discuss alternative futures. The program has been created in collaboration between Keinton Butler, Senior Curator at Powerhouse and Amaia Sánchez-Velasco from GRANDEZA STUDIO.

Butler say of this year’s theme and line-up: ‘This year’s Design Week program highlights leading designers and architects who are challenging the status quo, to reimagine more resilient, sustainable and inclusive cities.’

Dhaka Arts Summit Pavilion by Sumayya Vally, is presenting at Sydney Design Week 2024. Image: Courtesy of Dhaka Arts Summit.

Design highlights in this year’s festival program include:

a keynote discussion by Academy Award-winning production designer Colin Gibson on how he imagines real world prototypes for the future

architect and artistic director of the inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale Summaya Vally discussing designing for belonging

international architecture practice Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA)’s managing partner, architect David Gianotten, who will share insights into the global architecture firm’s groundbreaking community-led projects and signals the changing role of the architect

space architect, technologist and researcher Melodie Yashar talking about space settlement and designing resilient homes for off-world living, and

MAIO co-founder and architect Professor Anna Puigjaner, who will delve into the reimagination of domestic spaces and the idea of design as a tool for social transformation.

While the festival is hosted by Powerhouse, it stretches across the greater Sydney region with events presented also at the University of Technology Sydney, Parramatta Town Hall and Powerhouse Castle Hill. Most events are free with registration.

Funky furniture capturing international eye

Dale Hardiman and Adam Lynch with the 1910 Axminster Jacquard Loom, National Wool Museum. Image: @cricket.s_foundry.

Dale Hardiman says he is ‘marginally biased’ when it comes to fun, quirky design. His company Dowel Jones – created with co-founder Adam Lynch when they were both industrial design students – has gone on to become recognised internationally for its individual flair, zesty practicality and celebration of local materials, in an industry plagued by cheap offshore manufacturing.

The brand’s survey exhibition, Ten Years of Dowel Jones is currently showing at the National Wool Museum, Geelong, until 24 November 2024. It is a visual feast.

Speaking with ArtsHub, Hardiman describes the brand’s design philosophy as colourful. ‘My thinking is a good design can reach as many people as possible. So, this is why we don’t produce incredibly expensive objects, because they can only be consumed by one. We prefer to produce accessible objects that can be consumed by many,’ Hardiman concludes.

Design Fringe opening 2023, Linden New Art. Image: Supplied.

Linden New Art in St Kilda, proudly presents Design Fringe, Melbourne Fringe Festival’s annual contemporary design exhibition, taking place 6 September to 24 November. This year’s theme is We have shared bread and salt, which celebrates the role of design in fostering togetherness.

The gallery explains, ‘Today, the humble dining table is more than just a piece of furniture; it is a cornerstone of connection, community and culture. The dining table is both the centre of the home and a growing site for doing business, a symbol of family connecting and conflict, and for the occasional solo frozen dinner.’

Design Fringe has asked creatives to take the concept of the dining table as a starting point to explore how design creates environments that facilitate meaningful conversations and build stronger communities. The exhibition will feature 65 works from 58 artists/designers from Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and NSW. Learn who they are. From 6 September – 24 November.

Also in Victoria, the Heide Museum of Modern Art will open a new exhibition in spring showcasing the most significant achievements of 20th century Italian design. Molto Bello: Icons of Modern Italian Design brings together more than 170 objects spanning the 60-year period from the first Milan Design Triennale in the 1930s to the Memphis Group of the 1980s.

From the dynamic early work of architect–designers such as Gio Ponti and Carlo Mollino, it will travel through the ingenious and stylish creations of Gae Aulenti, Joe Colombo, and the Castiglioni brothers, to the quirky and provocative Radical Design movement, Memphis Milano, prominent design figures Ettore Sottsass, Nanda Vigo, Gaetano Pesce and more. Opening 26 October – 23 March 2025. Heide is also hosting Molto Italiano! – a two-day festival, 30 November – 1 December.

Design and the Anthropocene

In Sydney, the Australian Design Centre (ADC) is looking at a topic foremost in the minds of most designers today. It pairs two regional NSW artists Steven Cavanagh (Hill End) and Rebecca Dowling (Cowra), who have created an installation reflecting the natural world through material use, and considering future Australian bushlands, through design objects – domestic ceramic objects, tiles and textiles with natural dyes – all using a cyanotype design process. Design and the Anthropocene is showing until 25 September.

Glass is making a big impact nationally this spring

From Brisbane to Adelaide to Melbourne, glass exhibitions are dominating the spring design calendar.

Dale Chihuly, ‘Sapphire Star’, 2010. The New York Botanical Garden, Bronx, installed 2017 © 2010 Chihuly Studio. Photo: Scott Mitchell Leen.

Perhaps the biggest news is that, arguably, the world’s most celebrated glass artist, Dale Chihuly is coming to Australia to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden this spring. Chihuly’s last exhibition in Australia was at the Adelaide-based JamFactory in 2000, and he has not returned since. This is the first time a major exhibition of his outdoor installations will be presented here – in fact, it will be the first time in the entire southern hemisphere.

Learn more about what he is planning to show for Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, running 27 September 2024 – 29 April 2025.

To expand the experience, the JamFactory in Adelaide will present glass blowing demonstrations and exhibitions by Australian glass artists across the period of the exhibition, kicking off with Gabriella Bisetto: first breath, last breath, everything inbetween (26 September – 24 November).

‘Luminosity’, Craft Victoria, Simone Tops, Soloist, 2024 and ‘Chrysalis 02’, 2024. Image: Sarah Forgie.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne, Craft Victoria is currently showing two glass exhibitions: Luminosity brings together the work of Anastasia La Fey, Jenna Lee, Liam Fleming and Simone Tops; and Echoes in Glass – an exhibition by designer Dean Norton.

In Luminosity the artists create works that anticipate the behaviour of light, manipulating its unique properties and spectral effects. Works play with transmittance, refraction and reflection, capturing the emotive and sensory possibilities of light. Until 21 September.

Echoes in Glass expands upon the journey of Morton’s Looking Glass collection, playing with dichroic glass colours. This series aims to evoke memories and convey a sense of intrigue and discovery by combining materiality, form and an intrinsic emotional connection between the two. Also featured is Daylight Forever, a sculptured glass infinity lamp that replicates sunlight. Until 14 September. Craft Victoria is located at Watson Place, Melbourne.

‘Reflections and Refractions: Contemporary Queensland Glass’ at Artisan, Brisbane. Top L-R: Megan Cope. Photo: Brenton McGeachie. Jarred Wright. Photo: Ryan Dewsbury. Megan Cope (detail). Jo Bone. Photo: Aaron Micallef. Bottom L-R: Lucy Quinn. Photo: Lucy Quinn. Erin Conron. Photo: Erin Conron. Jo Bone. Photo: Aaron Micallef. Lucy Quinn. Photo: Aaron Micallef. All images: Courtesy the artist and Artisan.

Also in September, Artisan in Brisbane is presenting Reflections and Refractions: Contemporary Queensland Glass in its main gallery. The exhibition brings together five glass artists and artists turning to glass in their work – Megan Cope, Erin Conron, Lucy Quinn, Jarred Wright and Jo Bone – and exploring glass as a storytelling medium.

In partnership with Canberra Glassworks and supported by Arts Queensland, the exhibition features a series of works produced through the inaugural Artisan Residency Program. Catch it at Artisan from 2 November 2024 – 1 March 2025.

A bit of bling for spring

Julie Blyfield, ‘Corallium objects #4–5’ 2024, sterling silver, metal stand. Photo: Grant Hancock.

JamFactory’s ICON for 2024 is jeweller and metalsmith Julie Blyfield. Her exhibition Chasing a Passion looks at her ever-evolving practice inspired by her research into botanical specimens, historical silver collections and the rich diversity of the Australian landscape. The new work looks at coral in particular

Blyfield interprets botanical motifs using the traditional metalsmithing techniques of chasing and repoussé to create intricately patterned jewellery and objects. Catch it at JamFactory Adelaide until 15 September.

Showing alongside her in the project space is Adelaide-based Zu design, which has represented more than 300 contemporary jewellers from around Australia over the past 27 years. Founder, jewellery designer and maker Jane Bowden has created an inclusive space that offers studio access, practical support, retail opportunities and curated exhibitions to both emerging and established makers. This exhibition celebrates that history and community, with works by Jane Bowden, Susannah Gai, Angela Giuliani, Renai Perkas, Simon Williams and Jialei Zheng (closes 15 September).

Zu design is located in Gays Arcade, off the historic Adelaide Arcade in the Rundle Mall precinct.

Gina Fairley, Olio Jewellery, ‘Water’, 2024. Photo: Gina Fairley.

And with the requisite disclaimer, ArtsHub’s own Gina Fairley will present an exhibition entitled, elements, riffing off the four elements of earth, water, fire and air. Over 30 pieces have been created using a mash-up of materials, many repurposed in a sustainability ethos and playing with the elegant tensions between a raw and refined aesthetic. Showing at the White Cottage Gallery, Retford Park, Bowral (NSW), 10-27 October.