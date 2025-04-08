News

Speakers announced for SXSW Sydney 2025

Entrepreneurial self-driven funding, robotics, cyber affairs and AI's acceleration – are just some of the topics to be unpacked at SXSW Sydney in October.
8 Apr 2025 12:19
Gina Fairley
Smiling women seated in auditorium with purple lighting. SXSW

Guests during the conference featuring Manohar Paluri, VP of AI at Meta, at SXSW Sydney on 14 October 2024. Photo: Nina Franova/Getty Images for SXSW, supplied.

South by Southwest Sydney (SXSW Sydney) has revealed 40 speakers for its October conference, the new event putting global thought leaders, creative pioneers and industry disruptors in the same room together. 

From polar positions – and equally as pressing in the way they are shaping global trends – SXSW moves between topics such as sustainability to energy churning AI. It’s also looking at two approaches to storytelling in our times: Tim Cadogan (CEO of GoFundMe) will show how data from millions of campaigns resulted in $30 billion in fundraising to implement AI-informed technology that enhances sharing and storytelling, and overcomes the psychological barriers that prevent people from asking for help. Meanwhile Tiffany Rolfe (Global Chair/Global Chief Creative Officer at R/GA – New York) will show how to develop strategic creative solutions that blend storytelling with technology to drive business growth. 

Head of the Sydney Conference, Fenella Kernebone explains what to expect: “You’ll experience dynamic keynote sessions, powerhouse panel discussions, and hands-on industry workshops that deliver practical skills you can apply immediately. With a focus on innovation, leadership strategies and experience-driven learning, you’ll gain fresh perspectives to help you implement meaningful change in your organisation.”

It is the third edition of the annual event in Australia, and is boasting it will present 400-plus conference sessions, 150-plus professional development sessions, 300-plus music performances, 95 film screenings, 150 games and more than 400 brand-led events this year.

SXSW Sydney will be held from 13-19 October.

Who will inspire you – a teaser…

Today (8 April), SXSW announced its first 40 presenters. They are:

  • ethical technologist Andi Mastrosavas, CEO of Pladia
  • robotics leader Andra Keay, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Robotics
  • consciousness explorer Dr Ariel Zeleznikow-Johnston, neuroscientist and author of The Future Loves You
  • public policy architect Aruna Sathanapally, CEO at Grattan Institute 
  • cultural commentator Benjamin Law, journalist, screenwriter and broadcaster
  • global digital policy shaper Brendan Dowling, Australian Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology
  • space nutrition expert Flávia Fayet-Moore, founder and CEO of FOODiQ Global
  • game-changing sports executive Jennie Sager, CEO of the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) 
  • World Surf League Commissioner, Jessi Miley Dyer and former pro surfer
  • quantum physics luminary Professor Jim Rabeau, CEO of DeteQt
  • audio content strategist Josh Lindgren, Head of Podcasts at CAA
  • advocate for creative innovation, Julie Eckersley, Award-winning Producer and Screen Executive
  • Iconic Science Communicator Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, Julius Sumner Miller Fellow at University of Sydney
  • cyber security strategist Katherine Mansted, Executive Director of Cyber Intelligence at CyberCX
  • global authority on ethical leadership Kirstin Ferguson AM, author, columnist and leadership expert
  • change maker Kyah Bell, co-Founder of the Black Excellence Fund
  • champion of evidence-based journalism Lisa Watts, CEO of The Conversation
  • technology leader Luli Adeyemo, Executive Director of TechDiversity
  • defining voices in women’s media Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright of Mamamia Out Loud
  • political analyst Matt Bevan, host and writer of ABC’s If You’re Listening podcast
  • Emmy-Award winner Neil Sharma, writer and director
  • AI educator Nicholas Renotte, Head of AI Developer Advocacy at IBM
  • Nicole Velik, founder of The Ideas Bodega
  • AI transformation strategist Noelle Russell, AI executive
  • defender of press freedom Peter Greste, Professor of Journalism at UQ, former foreign correspondent
  • award-winning actor Remy Hii, featured in Netflix’s ARCANE, WELLMANIA and Crazy Rich Asians
  • Indigenous aerospace leader Renee Wootton, Director, New Market Development at Lanzajet
  • tourism redefiner René de Monchy, Chief Executive of Tourism New Zealand
  • media futurist Ricky Sutton, host of Future Media Podcast
  • performer Shuang Hu, actor and creator bridging Eastern and Western artistic traditions
  • modern workplace global executive, Silvija Martincevic, CEO of Deputy
  • Simran Kaur, Founder of Girls That Invest
  • sustainable food production innovator Stela Willemstein, Director of JBS
  • Tiffany Rolfe, Chair and Global Chief Creative Officer at R/GA
  • Tim Cadogan, CEO of GoFundMe
  • LGBTQ+ business inclusion Todd Sears, US founder and CEO of Out Leadership
  • Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific
  • science sleuth Wendy Zukerman, host and executive producer of Science Vs

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas in the US, SXSW is known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education and culture. Following this Sydney event, SXSW will return to its home base of Austin from 12-18 March for the 2026 edition.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

