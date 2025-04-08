Speakers announced for SXSW Sydney 2025

South by Southwest Sydney (SXSW Sydney) has revealed 40 speakers for its October conference, the new event putting global thought leaders, creative pioneers and industry disruptors in the same room together.

From polar positions – and equally as pressing in the way they are shaping global trends – SXSW moves between topics such as sustainability to energy churning AI. It’s also looking at two approaches to storytelling in our times: Tim Cadogan (CEO of GoFundMe) will show how data from millions of campaigns resulted in $30 billion in fundraising to implement AI-informed technology that enhances sharing and storytelling, and overcomes the psychological barriers that prevent people from asking for help. Meanwhile Tiffany Rolfe (Global Chair/Global Chief Creative Officer at R/GA – New York) will show how to develop strategic creative solutions that blend storytelling with technology to drive business growth.

Head of the Sydney Conference, Fenella Kernebone explains what to expect: “You’ll experience dynamic keynote sessions, powerhouse panel discussions, and hands-on industry workshops that deliver practical skills you can apply immediately. With a focus on innovation, leadership strategies and experience-driven learning, you’ll gain fresh perspectives to help you implement meaningful change in your organisation.”

It is the third edition of the annual event in Australia, and is boasting it will present 400-plus conference sessions, 150-plus professional development sessions, 300-plus music performances, 95 film screenings, 150 games and more than 400 brand-led events this year.

SXSW Sydney will be held from 13-19 October.

Who will inspire you – a teaser…

Today (8 April), SXSW announced its first 40 presenters. They are:

ethical technologist Andi Mastrosavas, CEO of Pladia

robotics leader Andra Keay, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Robotics

consciousness explorer Dr Ariel Zeleznikow-Johnston, neuroscientist and author of The Future Loves You

public policy architect Aruna Sathanapally, CEO at Grattan Institute

cultural commentator Benjamin Law, journalist, screenwriter and broadcaster

global digital policy shaper Brendan Dowling, Australian Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology

space nutrition expert Flávia Fayet-Moore, founder and CEO of FOODiQ Global

game-changing sports executive Jennie Sager, CEO of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL)

World Surf League Commissioner, Jessi Miley Dyer and former pro surfer

quantum physics luminary Professor Jim Rabeau, CEO of DeteQt

audio content strategist Josh Lindgren, Head of Podcasts at CAA

advocate for creative innovation, Julie Eckersley, Award-winning Producer and Screen Executive

Iconic Science Communicator Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, Julius Sumner Miller Fellow at University of Sydney

cyber security strategist Katherine Mansted, Executive Director of Cyber Intelligence at CyberCX

global authority on ethical leadership Kirstin Ferguson AM, author, columnist and leadership expert

change maker Kyah Bell, co-Founder of the Black Excellence Fund

champion of evidence-based journalism Lisa Watts, CEO of The Conversation

technology leader Luli Adeyemo, Executive Director of TechDiversity

defining voices in women's media Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright of Mamamia Out Loud

political analyst Matt Bevan, host and writer of ABC's If You're Listening podcast

Emmy-Award winner Neil Sharma, writer and director

AI educator Nicholas Renotte, Head of AI Developer Advocacy at IBM

Nicole Velik, founder of The Ideas Bodega

AI transformation strategist Noelle Russell, AI executive

defender of press freedom Peter Greste, Professor of Journalism at UQ, former foreign correspondent

award-winning actor Remy Hii, featured in Netflix's ARCANE, WELLMANIA and Crazy Rich Asians

Indigenous aerospace leader Renee Wootton, Director, New Market Development at Lanzajet

tourism redefiner René de Monchy, Chief Executive of Tourism New Zealand

media futurist Ricky Sutton, host of Future Media Podcast

performer Shuang Hu, actor and creator bridging Eastern and Western artistic traditions

modern workplace global executive, Silvija Martincevic, CEO of Deputy

Simran Kaur, Founder of Girls That Invest

sustainable food production innovator Stela Willemstein, Director of JBS

Tiffany Rolfe, Chair and Global Chief Creative Officer at R/GA

Tim Cadogan, CEO of GoFundMe

LGBTQ+ business inclusion Todd Sears, US founder and CEO of Out Leadership

Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific

science sleuth Wendy Zukerman, host and executive producer of Science Vs

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas in the US, SXSW is known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education and culture. Following this Sydney event, SXSW will return to its home base of Austin from 12-18 March for the 2026 edition.