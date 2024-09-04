News

Skywalker Gibbon installation on the Carriageworks roof

A large-scale inflatable ape will be on show on as part of Sydney Contemporary.
4 Sep 2024 11:47
Thuy On
A giant gibbon installation on top of the roof of Carriageworks.

Visual Arts

Lisa Roet’s ‘Skywalker Gibbon’ at Carriageworks. Photo: Wes Nel Photography.

A giant nine-metre high, 20-metre wide installation of Skywalker Gibbon by Lisa Roet has been installed on the roof of Carriageworks as part of this year’s Sydney Contemporary. From 5-8 September, visitors will see the ape sculpture atop the building’s entrance. This is the first time Roet’s creation has been shown in Australia.

The sculpture is part of the dynamic Installation Contemporary program curated by Talia Linz, Senior Curator at ArtspaceMade of solar-sensitive inflatable material, the work has been hand painted by Melbourne-based artist Roet to depict a Skywalker gibbon, an endangered primate discovered in 2017 and normally found in the forests of Myanmar and China. It was named “Skywalker” because of its tendency to move swiftly through the treetops, not dissimilar to the movement of a Jedi, a reference to the Star Wars saga.

The gibbon has been presented previously in major cities including Beijing and Edinburgh, and highlights the impact of humans on the planet and mass extinction of animal species. It’s accompanied by an audio projection of the male gibbon love call, recorded by Roet while visiting Borneo.

For over three decades, the artist has been committed to exploring ecological issues and genetic discoveries, with the image of the ape – as human’s closest animal relative – acting as social commentary to remind us to re-evaluate our position within the world.

Roet’s international career has spanned international art, design and science communities worldwide, including zoos, animal sanctuaries, conservation groups and museum archives.

In 2020 Roet developed a project with the Jane Goodall Institute of Australia to tour a large inflatable chimpanzee, David Greybeard, in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Goodall’s first research expedition. A monograph I Am Ape: Lisa Roet written by Ray Edgar was recently published. Gow Langsford Gallery has represented the artist since 2015 and will also be showing a bronze work at Sydney Contemporary.

Read: A diasporic theatrical take on AI, with an Asian immigrant mother in futuristic Brisbane

Sydney Contemporary is Australia’s premier art fair, regularly attracting over 25,000 visitors at each edition, and generating over $121 million in art sales since its launch in 2013. This year, Sydney Contemporary features over 85 galleries showcasing the work of over 400 emerging and established artists, as well as curated program sectors for Installation, Performance, Talks, Art Night, Art Walks and Talks, Friday Night and Kid Contemporary.

Sydney Contemporary will take place at Carriageworks from 5-8 September 2024.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

