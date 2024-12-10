News

Sick of mega art fairs? 2 alternative models offer a more intimate experience

The return of Quarantine Art Fair and The Other Art Fair offers opportunity for respite and connection.
10 Dec 2024 12:48
Celina Lei
Launched in 2021, the Quarantine Art Fair returns to picturesque Point Nepean in 2025. Photo: Supplied.

2024 has been a year of mega art fairs for this writer – from Art Basel Hong Kong (with five Australian booths), Frieze and Kiaf Seoul to Art021 and West Bund Art & Design in Shanghai, fair season usually features an itinerary of six- or seven-hour days inside a convention centre. Alongside the FoMO (fear of missing out) comes the fair-tigue, but what if there’s another approach to art fairs, right here on home turf?

Set to return in 2025 to the picturesque summer seaside spot, Point Nepean, Quarantine Art Fair is one example. The boutique fair features some of Naarm/Melbourne’s most recognised and well-established galleries, without the stress of trying to find parking or paying $18 for a sad-looking salad.

Quarantine was founded by Jane Hayman (Gallery Director of STATION) and Luisa Bosci (Director of Buxton International Collection) in 2021, located inside the Point Nepean National Park around an hour and a half from the Melbourne CBD by car with views of Port Phillip Bay.

The first iteration featured paintings, photography and sculptures both indoors and out, as well as the roving presence of playful costumed duo, The Huxleys.

Returning on 9-11 January (with a by-invitation preview day on 8 January), the 2025 Quarantine Art Fair will see Agency Projects, Kalli Rolfe Contemporary Art, LON Gallery, MARS, Murray White Room, Nicholas Thompson Gallery, Sarah Scout Presents, Sophie Gannon Gallery, STATION and This Is No Fantasy deck out the historic Commanding Officer’s House and Grounds. Expect to encounter artworks in an intimate setting from over 60 emerging and established artists, as well as large-scale installations and live performances.

Read: Melbourne Art Fair 2025 to feature 60 galleries, plus Dawn Ng and Yona Lee commissions

Also returning to the city in 2025, following a two-year hiatus, is The Other Art Fair, this time posed to take over The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne. Albeit grand in size, with over 100 artists presenting booths, The Other Art Fair’s model allows for deeper connection with artists and artworks.

The Other Art Fair removes the middle-man between artists and collectors, allowing all art lovers access to works first-hand and encourages conversation with their makers. It presents a unique opportunity to speak with 100 artists, all in one place.

The Other Art Fair returns to Melbourne in 2025. Twp young pale-skinned women standing inside a white booth filled with vibrant artworks.
The Other Art Fair returns to Melbourne in 2025. Photo: Supplied.

Next year’s iteration will see artists such as Steve Leadbeater, Katherine Gailer, Simone Thomson, Anna Scheen and Marisa Mu welcome visitors with their contemporary creations. Gailer says, “Art, like living organisms, thrives on movement, and The Other Art Fair is the perfect place to nurture that dynamic energy. I am excited to activate a space and connect with a vibrant community of creatives and collectors. This platform celebrates Melbourne’s cultural diversity, and I can’t wait to experience the variety of local artistic expression.”

The Other Art Fair 2025 also presents a program of music, immersive experience, stick-and-poke tattooing and installations. Returning from 30 January to 2 February.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

