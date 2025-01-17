Shortlist announced for Indie Book Awards 2025

Australian independent booksellers have nominated their favourite Australian books of 2024, with shortlisted titles announced across six categories for the Indie Book Awards 2025: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Debut Fiction, Illustrated Non-Fiction, Children’s books (up to 12 years old) and Young Adult (12+).



Leanne Kadareanu, Head of Books at Leading Edge Retail and a facilitator of the awards says: “This year’s Shortlist for the Indie Book Awards is bursting with the richness and diversity of Australian storytelling. Chosen by passionate independent booksellers who live and breathe books, these incredible books will connect, challenge and inspire readers and are the must-reads of the year.”

The shortlisted works are:

Fiction

Dusk by Robbie Arnott (Picador Australia)

by Robbie Arnott (Picador Australia) Cherrywood by Jock Serong (Fourth Estate Australia)

by Jock Serong (Fourth Estate Australia) The Ledge by Christian White (Affirm Press)

by Christian White (Affirm Press) Juice by Tim Winton (Hamish Hamilton)

Non-Fiction

We Are the Stars by Gina Chick (Summit Books)

by Gina Chick (Summit Books) The Season by Helen Garner (Text Publishing)

by Helen Garner (Text Publishing) Sister Viv by Grantlee Kieza (ABC Books, HarperCollins Australia)

by Grantlee Kieza (ABC Books, HarperCollins Australia) Three Wild Dogs and the Truth by Markus Zusak (Picador Australia)

Debut Fiction

The Deed by Susannah Begbie (Hachette Australia)

by Susannah Begbie (Hachette Australia) The Borrowed Life of Frederick Fife by Anna Johnston (Michael Joseph)

by Anna Johnston (Michael Joseph) All The Bees in the Hollows by Lauren Keegan (Affirm Press)

by Lauren Keegan (Affirm Press) Pheasants Nest by Louise Milligan (Allen & Unwin)

Illustrated Non-Fiction

The Paintings of Criss Canning by Criss Canning (Thames & Hudson Australia)

by Criss Canning (Thames & Hudson Australia) RecipeTin Eats: Tonight by Nagi Maehashi (Macmillan Australia)

by Nagi Maehashi (Macmillan Australia) The Diaries of Fred Williams 1963–1970 by Patrick McCaughey (Miegunyah Press)

by Patrick McCaughey (Miegunyah Press) Tony Tan’s Asian Cooking Class by Tony Tan (Murdoch Books)

Children

To Stir with Love by Kate Mildenhall, illustrated by Jess Racklyeft (Simon & Schuster Australia)

by Kate Mildenhall, illustrated by Jess Racklyeft (Simon & Schuster Australia) All the Beautiful Things by Katrina Nannestad (ABC Books, HarperCollins Australia)

by Katrina Nannestad (ABC Books, HarperCollins Australia) The Midwatch by Judith Rossell (Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing)

by Judith Rossell (Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing) The 113th Assistant Librarian by Stuart Wilson (Penguin Australia)

Young Adult

Comes the Night by Isobelle Carmody (Allen & Unwin Children’s)

by Isobelle Carmody (Allen & Unwin Children’s) Eleanor Jones Can’t Keep a Secret by Amy Doak (Penguin Australia)

by Amy Doak (Penguin Australia) My Family and Other Suspects by Kate Emery (Allen & Unwin Children’s)

by Kate Emery (Allen & Unwin Children’s) Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma (Lothian Children’s Books)

Established in 2008, the Indie Book Awards celebrate the best Australian writing and are nominated by independent booksellers across the country.

The Category Winners and the Overall Book of the Year Winner will be announced at a virtual awards event on Monday 24 March 2025.