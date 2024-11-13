Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize 2024

Samantha Harvey has won the 2024 Booker Prize for her novel Orbital. The award comes with £55,000 in prize money. Harvey triumphed over many acclaimed authors that made it to the shortlist, including Charlotte Wood, the first Australian to be shortlisted since 2014.

Orbital was not picked as a favourite to win, and was the shortest novel listed. Harvey’s poetic book is a mediation on humanity from the perspective of an international space station.

Harvey dedicated the prize to “everyone who speaks for the Earth [and] for the dignity of other humans”.

She added, “To look at the Earth from space is a bit like a child looking into a mirror and realising for the first time the person in the mirror is herself.

“What we do to the Earth, we do to ourselves. What we do to life on Earth, human and otherwise, we do to ourselves.”

The judges praised the book and Harvey’s style.