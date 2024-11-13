News

Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize 2024

A surprise winner in this year's award is out of this world.
13 Nov 2024 10:23
David Burton
Author Samantha Harvey holding up her book 'Orbital'. She has long blonde hair and is wearing a black top. On the background is the Booker Prize 2024 signage.

Samantha Harvey with her prize-winning novel ‘Orbital’. Photo: Booker Prize Foundation.

Samantha Harvey has won the 2024 Booker Prize for her novel Orbital. The award comes with £55,000 in prize money. Harvey triumphed over many acclaimed authors that made it to the shortlist, including Charlotte Wood, the first Australian to be shortlisted since 2014. 

Orbital was not picked as a favourite to win, and was the shortest novel listed. Harvey’s poetic book is a mediation on humanity from the perspective of an international space station. 

Harvey dedicated the prize to “everyone who speaks for the Earth [and] for the dignity of other humans”.

She added, “To look at the Earth from space is a bit like a child looking into a mirror and realising for the first time the person in the mirror is herself.

“What we do to the Earth, we do to ourselves. What we do to life on Earth, human and otherwise, we do to ourselves.”

The judges praised the book and Harvey’s style.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital News Television All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
