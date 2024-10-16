Ryuichi Sakamoto performs from beyond the grave for Asia TOPA 2025

The late, legendary Japanese composer, pianist and actor Ryuichi Sakamoto, who died in March 2023, returns next February in digital form for an immersive concert as part of the third edition of Asia TOPA, Melbourne’s Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts.

Kagami (a mixed reality concert that had its world premiere at New York’s cultural institution The Shed in June last year before transferring to Manchester International Festival in July) is a collaboration by technology collective Tin Drum and Sakamoto, developed before his death, and features a virtual Sakamoto piano performance synchronised to a number of original compositions including ‘Energy Flow’, ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence’ and ‘The Seed and the Sower.’

Audiences wear optically transparent devices in order to view the performance, and are free to move around the performance space. The Asia TOPA season will be Kagami‘s southern hemisphere premiere.

“The audience are invited to walk around, which brings the realisation that because this is in 3D it’s possible to stand just feet behind virtual Sakamoto as he plays. Being able to watch the delicacy of his hands on the piano at close quarters is a magical experience few will have witnessed during his lifetime. Eerily, the technology renders the audience transparent – you can see Sakamoto through them – so that it is we that appear as ghosts, the pianist as solid,” The Guardian’s Dave Simpson wrote in a five-star review of the Manchester concert last year.

‘Kagami’ at The Shed, New York, 2023. Photo: Ryan Muir.

The 2025 edition of Asia TOPA, curated by Creative Director Jeff Khan (formerly of Performance Space) will be condensed from three months to three weeks and run from 20 February to 10 March.

Khan has noted the unique role Asia TOPA plays in Australia’s arts landscape, bringing people together, capturing a moment in time and working together to imagine new futures.

“Asia TOPA embraces the breadth, uniqueness and diversity of Asia-Pacific arts and culture, and celebrates Australia’s place as an Asia-Pacific country. There can be no denying that our strong connections with our regional neighbours have been developing over millennia,” he said in a statement.

Read: OzAsia Festival’s 2024 Artistic Producer on what to look out for in this year’s program

“Across the program we’ve explored a plethora of different themes relevant to the Asia-Pacific experience, with particular focus on how we honour our elders and cultural pioneers, how we engage in conversation across generations, how new media and technology can be fused with traditional performance and how the arts are an integral bridge to cross social and cultural barriers,” Khan added.

Asia TOPA was last held in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought international travel grinding to a halt and forced the festival to cancel or reschedule a number of performances by touring Chinese artists.

The Triennial is presented by Arts Centre Melbourne and the Sidney Myer Fund, and debuted in 2017; the 2020 festival was its second edition.

The 2025 Triennial, which marks the first time Asia TOPA has been led and curated by an artistic team with Asia-Pacific heritage, will showcase creativity and cultural innovation from the broader Asia-Pacific region.

In addition to Kagami, a second Asia TOPA event was announced today (16 October), with additional program announcements to come in subsequent months.

Home Bound is an ambitious public art participation project led by renowned multidisciplinary artists Daniel Kok (Singapore/Berlin) and Luke George (Naarm/Melbourne), and which will bring together communities from across Melbourne to help create a large woven installation on the forecourt of Arts Centre Melbourne.

Members of the public are invited to donate rope and fibre materials to the work’s creation, with donated materials being woven into the installation during Asia TOPA.

In the lead-up to the Triennial, Melburnians will also be invited to participate in public weaving workshops to help create the installation.

Kok and George – who suspended five AFL players in rope at the National of Gallery of Victoria for Still Lives (RISING 2022) and previously demonstrated their meditative fusion of performance art and rope bondage in Bunny for the inaugural Asia TOPA in 2017 – will work with weavers, knitters, riggers and bondage practitioners to create an artwork that represents social dialogue and the negotiation of difference, and be a testament to co-existence.

Arts Centre Melbourne’s CEO Karen Quinlan said Asia TOPA will champion a multiplicity of perspectives, cultures and creative expressions, and is a testament to Melbourne’s vibrant arts scene.

“This truly innovative festival of new international and local contemporary performances is only achievable through our collaboration with founding partners the Sidney Myer Fund and Creative Victoria, and the dedicated partnership of the other leading arts organisations across Melbourne and further. The incredible blend of artistic excellence and international collaboration is guaranteed to captivate both Victorians and those visiting,” Quinlan explained.

Read: ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Asia TOPA’s full 2025 performance program will be revealed on 12 November 2024, with tickets for Kagami on sale as of today.

In addition to the performance program, next year’s Triennial will introduce three new programming streams: Nightlife, a late-night collision of contemporary art and club culture; Knowledge, featuring public conversation and workshop events; and the industry-facing program Exchange, featuring an arts market and connecting local and international arts industry representatives.

The 2025 edition of Asia TOPA runs from 20 February to 10 March 2025. Visit the festival website for details.