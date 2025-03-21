Rencontres d’Arles 2025 in France to show pioneering Australian photography for the first time

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains the name of a deceased person.

Rencontres d’Arles, France’s annual summer photography festival, will present an exhibition of Australian photography for the first time in its 55-year history, thanks to a partnership with PHOTO Australia.

Rencontres d’Arles is one of the world’s longest running photography festivals and, in 2025, it will welcome On Country: Photography from Australia, a show bringing together 17 Australian Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists and collectives.

Curated by PHOTO Australia Founder and Artistic Director Elias Redstone, Guest Curator Kimberley

Moulton (Yorta Yorta) and PHOTO Australia Curators Pippa Milne and Brendan McCleary, On Country seeks to use the opportunity to highlight the depth and diversity of photographic practice in Australia today.

Moulton explains, “Today we share Country with many guests that also make it their home and through this exhibition we profile the multiplicity of connections and relationships within this, from our Ancestral pasts to our political and social present. On Country: Photography from Australia is an important moment in positioning significant photography from Australia to a global audience, emphasising the local and the transnational pertinence of their work.”

Read: Report finds Australians are planning travel around arts events in 2025

Over 200 works will be on display, showcasing what being ‘on Country’ means through the photographic medium, with artists including Tony Albert, Maree Clarke and Brenda L Croft, alongside Adam Ferguson, Atong Atem and Ying Ang. Emerging artists being exhibited internationally for the first time include wani toaishara, Tace Stevens and Liss Fenwick.

Redstone says, “By bringing these works to Arles, we are not only elevating the voices of these artists, but also reinforcing Australia’s significant contribution to contemporary photography.”

Exhibition highlights include:

Tony Albert and David Charles Collins’ Warakurna Superheroes series, featuring children from a remote First Peoples community in the Northern Territory dressing up as superheroes

Elisa Jane Carmichael and Sonja Carmichael’s Capemba Bumbarra, a 38-metre cyanotype that represents the flow of fresh water from a spring into the salty bay of Quandamooka on the Queensland Coast, and

Maree Clarke’s site-specific installation of Ritual and Ceremony, including a three-metre portrait of the late Uncle Jack Charles.

One Country will be exhibited in the historic Eglise Saint-Anne, a deconsecrated church built in the 1600s. Warakurna Superheroes #1 has been selected by Rencontres d’Arles Festival Director Christoph Wiesner as the main image of the 2025 festival, and the event is estimated to attract 160,000 visitors.

A dedicated publication by Perimeter Editions will accompany the exhibition, with an essay by Kelli Cole.

The Huxleys, ‘Postcards from the Edge: Smalltown Boy Sufers Paradise’.

Liss Fenwick, ‘Humpty Doom’.

Adam Ferguson, ‘Big Sky’.

Full list of exhibiting artists:

Tony Albert (Kuku Yalanji) and David Charles Collins

Ying Ang

Atong Atem

Elisa Jane Carmichael (Ngugi/Quandamooka) and Sonja Carmichael (Ngugi/Quandamooka)

Maree Clarke (Yorta Yorta/Wamba Wamba/Mutti Mutti/Boonwurrung)

Michael Cook (Bidjara)

Brenda L Croft (Gurindji/Malngin/Mudburra)

J Davies

Liss Fenwick

Adam Ferguson

Robert Fielding (Yankunytjatjara/Western Arrernte peoples)

The Huxleys – Will Huxley and Garrett Huxley (Gumbaynggirr/Yorta Yorta)

Ricky Maynard (Pakana)

Lisa Sorgini

Tace Stevens (Noongar/Spinifex)

wani toaishara

James Tylor (Kaurna)

On Country: Photography from Australia will be on display at the Rencontres d’Arles 2025 from 7

July to 5 October 2025.

PHOTO 2026 International Festival of Photography returns 6-29 March 2026.