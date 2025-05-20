News

 > News

Remote artists to gather in Sydney for 2025 National Indigenous Art Fair

The National Indigenous Art Fair brings First Nations artists from across the continent together on Gadigal Land in July.
20 May 2025 18:38
David Burton
Artists from across the country will gather in Sydney for the National Indigenous Art Fair in July. The photo shows a woman looking through a stack of unframed Indigenous paintings on linen; more Indigenous artworks hang behind her.

Visual Arts

Artists from across the country will gather in Sydney for the National Indigenous Art Fair in July. Image: Paul McMillan.

Share Icon

Dozens of artists from some of Australia’s most remote communities will travel to Sydney this July for the sixth annual National Indigenous Art Fair (NIAF), a cultural marketplace and public program that brings Indigenous arts and stories to the heart of the NSW capital.

Held at the Overseas Passenger Terminal on Gadigal Land over 5–6 July, the event coincides with the opening weekend of NAIDOC Week. It reflects this year’s theme: The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy. Now in its sixth year, the NIAF is presented by First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation and offers city audiences a chance to connect directly with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. Around 100 artists will attend, representing over 30 remote art centres from across the continent.

The program includes weaving workshops, fashion showcases and live performance alongside a marketplace of ethically sourced artworks, jewellery, ceramics, homewares and textiles. All works are created by Indigenous artists using traditional materials and techniques grounded in culture and Country.

Among this year’s highlights is a weaving masterclass led by acclaimed Northern Territory artist and cultural leader Regina Pilawuk Wilson (Durrmu Arts). Wilson’s work is held in major collections, including the NGV and British Museum. Using fibres harvested in her community of Peppimenarti, Wilson’s workshop bridges generations of knowledge through contemporary practice.

Artistic voices from multiple Countries will feature throughout the weekend, including Alison and Lucinta Puruntatameri of Munupi Arts, whose ochre paintings draw on ancestral stories and Tiwi Island traditions. Central Desert artist Vanetta Nampijinpa Hudson brings vivid Fire Dreaming designs recently seen on Grove Juice bottles. Arrernte artist Chantelle Mulladad’s bold geometric style featured on The Ghan during this year’s Parrtjima Festival.

For actor and curator Miah Madden (Bundjalung), who returns in an expanded creative leadership role, the 2025 event also marks the debut of Heart in Art – a professional development program for visiting artists – and a curated furniture and fashion project, The Living Room, presented in collaboration with the Australian Design Centre.

“The Art Fair is about more than buying art,” said First Hand Solutions’ CEO Peter Cooley. “It’s about meeting the makers, hearing stories firsthand, and creating pathways for remote artists to thrive.”

The 2025 program also includes Cultural Couture: Storytelling Through Indigenous Fashion, a panel with NSW and remote designers, and a flash mob-style wearable art performance at Shop at the Runway.

More information is available at the National Indigenous Art Fair website.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

The CEO of the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) joins a suite of speakers at the upcoming REMIX Summit, Sydney. Pictured are the main buildings of MoPOP: the architecture is inspired by the energy, movement and fluidity of the arts; a visually impactful image showing a series of interconnected buildings adorned in aluminum shingles in white, red and blue, which have a flowing, fabric-like quality to them.
Sponsored

Beyond the exhibit: How Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture is reimagining what a museum can be

The CEO of MoPOP is heading to REMIX Summit Sydney to share her insights into ways cultural institutions can stay…

David Burton
A Chinese lion, transformed into some form of mermaid, is framed like an old-fashioned theatre stage. The pieces on either side, completing the three-panel work, are octopus tentacles. The artwork by Ruby Li is showing as part of the Asian Heritage Week Exhibition at Dark Horse Experiment.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Asian Heritage Week Exhibition, Dark Horse Experiment 

Inner-city Melbourne gallery offers a collection of excellent contemporary Asian-Australian art.

Ash Brom
A painting of little figures camping by the beach in a naive style.
Sponsored

Pay Attention! – and maybe learn a thing or two

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair returns with an empowering message and new cultural experiences in tropical Queensland.

Celina Lei
Under Michael Zavros' curatorial eye, BLEACH* Festival arrives at the Gold Coast later this year. Three people and a horse stand on a Gold Coast beach, smiling at the camera.
News

BLEACH* 2025 unveils new vision under guest artistic director Michael Zavros

Gold Coast’s contemporary arts festival BLEACH* announces world premieres, national artists and new venues.

David Burton
People gathered around a long table looking at material in books and pamphlets in a dark room.
News

Opportunities and awards

New jewellery prize and songwriter awards, plus winners of humour writing, and more!

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login