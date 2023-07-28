Regenerative design a focus of 2023 Sydney Design Week

Powerhouse has announced this year’s Sydney Design Week program responding to widespread cultural and environmental change.

The celebration of design will be presented across the city from 15-24 September, and will feature more than 60 events, including workshops and tours.

Keinton Butler, a senior curator of design and architecture at the Powerhouse, has taken the reigns as Creative Director to develop the 2023 program. She is not new to design – a graduate from Furniture Technology at RMIT University in Melbourne, before working across the design field in London for ten years, including as curator for Damien Hirst’s contemporary art publishing project Other Criteria, where she developed a unique multidisciplinary curatorial program for two new gallery spaces in the UK. She holds a Master of Arts in Curating Contemporary Design from the Design Museum in London.

Titled Amodern, Butler says, ‘the 27th Sydney Design Week, platforms the critical research, industries, infrastructure and technologies that underpin design practice in Sydney, while embracing plural perspectives from our local communities.’

Somewhat vague in its broad reach, Butler added that the program drills down on notions of interconnected change across six fields of enquiry, in which contemporary design operates: Eco Systems, Material Cultures, Communal Cities, Micro Cycles, Connected Threads and Photofields.

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah adds of Butler’s vision: ‘Powerhouse is committed to sustainable and ethical research and design principles to create a future where nature is embedded into architecture.’

Amodern is a term lifted from the writings of prolific sociologist Bruno Latour (1947–2022).

Havilah announced that, to coincide with the launch Sydney Design Week and its related theme, was the acquisition of the ‘Jetsam’ table by acclaimed Australian designer Brodie Neill, who collaborated with marine scientists to create this work from recycled plastic found in the ocean.

‘This is one of the most significant recent design acquisitions by the museum and is a pivotal moment for the Powerhouse collection,’ continues Havilah.

Also recently announced in the lead up to Sydney Design Week (19 July), were the recipients of the inaugural NSW Design (Early-Career) Fellowship – Powerhouse Residency Program, which will embed three emerging designers in a mentorship program at the Ultimo museum.

Ben Styles, Marlo Lyda and Joel Sherwood-Spring will undertake a six-month residency of professional development at Powerhouse Museum – overlapping with Sydney Design Week 2023. Each resident receives $25,000 in financial support and mentorship by an established designer relevant to their field.

Highlights of the 2023 Sydney Design Week program

Kwangho Lee, will present Keynote for the 2023 Sydney Design Week. Photo: Jihoon Kang

Keynote: Kwangho Lee: The internationally acclaimed South Korean designer Kwangho Lee will deliver a keynote on 16 September. Nominated by jury selection for best ‘Designer of The Future’ at 2009 Design Miami/Basel and shortlisted as Wallpaper magazine’s ‘Designer of the Year’ in 2023, Lee creates everyday objects with a fresh perspective.

Ocean Terrazzo: Three experts in science, cultural studies and design consider the issue of plastic and global ecosystems in a panel discussion on 24 September. Dr Jennifer Lavers, who collaborated with Brodie Neill on the ‘Jetsam’ table, will join Professor Gay Hawkins and Powerhouse curator Angelique Hutchison to discuss the role of design solutions to the problem of plastic.

Keeping Glass Circular: Many components used in building construction are made from materials that cannot be recycled at the end of their life. Researchers in the UTS Material Ecologies Design Lab (MEDL) have developed a ceramic material using recycled glass fines (small glass particles). The MEDL research team will lead a conversation on industrial waste and demonstrate robotic 3D printing techniques on 21 September.

Modest Fashion Design Studio: A full day, intensive workshop led by fashion designers and digital creatives to explore the intersection of contemporary design, cultural identity and sustainability. Saturday 16 September at Parramatta Female Factory, North Parramatta.

Circular Fashion Technologies: Valentina Zarew, founder of Newromantic leads a conversation about emerging circular technologies and platforms that could transform the Australian fashion industry, from 3D patternmaking algorithms and digital textile printing, to decarbonised materials and digital platforms that circulate surplus and designer deadstock. 22 September.

Keynote Grandeza Studio: This collective of architects and artists who work between Sydney and Madrid, will give insights into their interdisciplinary practice and share the process of making their video and mixed media installation, Pilbara Interregnum: Seven Political Allegories. The work is currently on display in the 18th International Architecture Exhibition, The Laboratory of the Future, at the Biennale Architettura, Venice. On 15 September.

Mindful Materiality: Presented by the Design Institute of Australia (DIA) and moderated by industrial designer Nila Rezaei, this discussion explores the work of four local creatives who place materials at the core of their practice – whether implementing regenerative solutions at the nexus of biology and design, or finding sustainable and ethical ways of engaging with materiality. 23 September.

Making Sustainable Photobooks: Making Sustainable Photobooks is a half-day workshop with printer Vasili Vasileiadis of Deephouse Print Studio / Uneven Press and Powerhouse image producer and photo-educator, Benjamin Chadbond. 16 September.

New to who? First Nations creators in conversation: Panel discussion led by tow contemporary First Nations designer collectives – Barangga and Parramatta Weaving Garden Collective – to share ‘new to some’ perspectives on what meeting the challenges of contemporary design and practice looks like when you are connected to an enduring holistic culture. 21 September.

Sydney Design Week will again partner with Ace Hotel Sydney to co-present a series of talks and workshops.

To learn more about what is on offer, visit Sydney Design Week.