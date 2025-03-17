News

Quilt convention draws international talent to Melbourne

Blending learning experiences, exhibitions, community and craftsmanship, this premium quilting event is soon to unfold in Australia.
17 Mar 2025 13:56
ArtsHub
Old architecture exposition building displaying quilt convention.

Craft

The Australasian Quilt Convention 2024, Melbourne. Image: Supplied.

While it may sound like a sewing circle of yesteryear, the Australasian Quilt Convention (AQC) is a celebration of contemporary quilting masterpieces – and master makers – drawn from the world stage.

In recent years quilting has had a bit of a resurgence, and the much anticipated annual event blends history and skill with new techniques, cutting-edge ideas and application.

Returning to Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building from 10-13 April, the event offers a vibrant mix of exhibitions, workshops and social gatherings, and is welcoming to both newcomers and quilting enthusiasts.

The organisation explains: “Whether you’re looking to refine your craft or try something new, AQC will immerse you in the vibrant world of quilting, where creativity, community and craftsmanship come together.”

Now in its 19th year, the program is broad. A highlight in 2025 will be the QuiltCon Travelling Exhibition, touring from Phoenix, in the US. It is a great moment to get an insight into quilting trends from around the world.

And, after two years in the making, the 2024 Mola Quilt Exhibition by Han Quilt (Korea) finds its way to Melbourne, offering a window into this vibrant traditional Korean clothing crafted using the mola technique – a form of intricate reverse appliqué originating in Panama. The artisans will be attending AQC.

Completing the international line-up is the exhibition Oceans, drawn from the 2024 International Competition held by Carrefour Européen du Patchwork.

There are also educational opportunities, including Make & Take Stations, Seminars hosted by exhibitors, getting hands-on with some of the latest machines in the Sewing Rooms and On-Stand Demonstrations where exhibitors will show off their products and how to use them.

You can also pit your skills and ideas against your peers, with the finalists’ exhibition of this year’s AQC Quilt Show – a prestigious platform for quilters across the country with over $37,000 in prize money.

A favourite in the annual program is the AQC Challenge and the 2025 theme asks quilters to interpret the catchphrase, ‘On The Map!’ in creative and unexpected ways.

Read: Master quilter brings awareness to endangered species

There are further exhibitions and collections on display including nine textile artists from south-east Queensland in the exhibition Bridges of Brisbane, a display of work by Rajah Award recipient Lorraine Carthew and the Magic Carpet artists with their second exhibition under the Evolve banner.

The Australasian Quilt Convention runs from 10-13 April and is a ticketed event.

Check out the full program, and skip the line.

