Queering the Collection through pride and prejudice

Queer stories are uncovered in a new Arts Centre Melbourne audio series that shines the spotlight on nine LGBTQIA+ Australian artists and performers.

Australia’s first male First Nations ballet dancer Noel Tovey AM and stage icon Robyn Archer AO are among those in the Queering the Collection series sharing their lived experiences. The initiative aims to not only signpost the significant contributions of queer artists to Australia’s performing arts history, but also critically examine past and current archival practices around visibility and inclusiveness.

The series draws on storytelling to tap into notable items from the Australian Performing Arts Collection (APAC) and the Australian Queer Archives (AQuA), offering glimpses into some of the often overlooked queer narratives. Such items include the raunchy Wicked Women zine (1988-96) and Kylie Minogue’s gold hot pants that first became synonymous with the pop star in 2000.

Maude Davey OAM, Colin Batrouney, Ben Graetz (aka Drag Mother), Janet Anderson, Christos Tsiolkas, Stephen Nicolazzo and Caroline Bowditch are also stars of the show, each drawing on a powerful topic to share their journey in conversation with queer artist and performer, Tristan Meecham.

Meecham says, ‘As a young kid growing up in conservative Queensland, it was only in the theatre that I got a glimpse of queerness. As the lights dimmed, these rare moments became a lifeline. Queer artists have always existed, but our stories are often hidden in plain sight.

‘This short form series uses objects and images to rekindle histories, memories and queer experiences. It questions what is collected and why? Whose lens is prioritised? And reinforces the fact that queers make the best art, theatre, performance and parties.’

Queering the Collection is accompanied by an essay from Australian Performing Arts Collection’s Curator, Dance and Opera, Ian Jackson. It explores LGBTQIA+ contributions to the Australian performing arts through the lens of curatorial practices.

Jackson says, ‘In our collection, as in all historic collections, LGBTQIA+ people have been ever-present, but not ever-visible. Projects like Queering the Collection provide a vital step towards ensuring that queer people’s stories are preserved, told and valued.’

Mia Mala McDonald has photographed the featured artists to go alongside the audio series, with each portrait capturing the attitude and style of these queer legends.

From the reverberating significance of Tony Kushner’s play, Angels in America, to the inherent politics of being a black drag queen, Queering the Collection is about honouring history to gain insight into the future.

Tim Jones, President of Australian Queer Archives, says, ‘For many years AQuA’s collection has been one of the only places that the records of Australian queer and trans lives have been actively collected and preserved – providing LGBTIQA+ people in the present with a sense of historical connection and belonging. We’re thrilled that APAC is joining us in openly celebrating LGBTIQA+ lives and making our histories visible.’

The series is now available online, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.