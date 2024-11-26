Queensland Ballet’s 2025 season dominated by safe works from the company’s past

Queensland Ballet, which saw Artistic Director Leanne Benjamin OBE AM resign suddenly in August after less than a year in the role and has yet to be replaced, has launched its 2025 season.

Details of the new season were finalised by the company’s Acting Artistic Director, Greg Horsman, who previously served as Queensland Ballet’s Assistant Artistic Director.

As predicted by ArtsHub in August, in light of Benjamin’s decision to resign over funding constraints which made her artistic vision impossible to realise, Queensland Ballet’s 2025 season – the company’s 65th year – is conservative and built around three tentpole productions that have a proven track record of box office success.

The season is bookended by highlights from previous seasons. It opens with a remount of Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo & Juliet (first staged by Queensland Ballet in 2014) and ends with Dangerous Liaisons (based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel, Les Liaisons dangereuses and choreographed for the Queensland Ballet’s dancers in 2019 by Liam Scarlett) as well as an oft-programmed family-friendly classic for the Christmas season, The Nutcracker.

Both MacMillan (the principal choreographer of The Royal Ballet from 1977 until his death in 1992) and Scarlett (who died in 2021 aged just 35) are now deceased.

MacMillan’s Romeo & Juliet was a landmark work for Queensland Ballet when it was first staged by the company, given the large cast it required, and remounting the production will symbolise the company’s sustained growth under former Artistic Director Li Cunxin.

“We are incredibly excited to present one of our most spectacular productions – Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo & Juliet,” Greg Horsman said in a media statement.

“Shakespeare’s romantic masterpiece returns to set hearts alight. MacMillan’s stunning and much-adored Shakespearean ballet is brought to life with passionate choreography, elegant costumes, striking sets and Prokofiev’s iconic score. Romeo & Juliet is the unmissable ballet event of the year.”

Of Dangerous Liaisons, a narrative ballet exploring themes of seduction and betrayal, Horsman said, “Scarlett crafted this evocative ballet for Queensland Ballet, and it remains a poignant reflection of the complex web of human relationships.”

Other works presented by Queensland Ballet in 2025 include the return of the Bespoke program, an initiative that has already produced 21 new works since its inception in 2017, and which this year features ballets by contemporary choreographers Amelia Waller, Yolande Brown and Robert Binet; the unimaginatively named Triple Bill, featuring the work of choreographers Natalie Weir, Jack Lister and Horsman himself, with the company’s dancers accompanied by Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra Camerata playing live; and another safe bet, Ben Stevenson’s The Nutcracker returning in December for its 13th and final season.

Read: ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

The new season also features the return of the Queensland Ballet Academy Gala in August, a sell-out success in 2024 that showcases the next generation of ballet dancers’ talents in a program of classical and contemporary works; two productions for the My First Ballet series, featuring Horsman’s reimagined Peter and the Wolf (with live music in conjunction with the Griffith Conservatorium of Music) and Paul Boyd’s retelling of The Little Mermaid; and a regional tour of Coppélia to Toowoomba and Cairns in April and May.

“We love visiting our vibrant communities and, following its popular Brisbane season in 2024, we are thrilled to tour Coppélia… and we can’t wait to get on the road and see you there,” Horsman said.

Recruitment for Queensland Ballet’s next Artistic Director is now underway, with Chair Brett Clark noting: “We have recently shared with our dancers and teams that we will be actively seeking to engage our next Artistic Director from within our inner circle.

“As we approach our 65th year, we’re very aware of our responsibility to engage an artistic guardian who understands our DNA and will also deepen our contribution and relevance across all our endeavours, on stage and offstage. We are inviting those who know us and understand our company to engage in discussions with us and outline their vision, and how it will positively contribute to our three strategic pillars of Artistic, Academy and Community,” Clark concluded.

The reference to recruiting from the company’s ‘inner circle’ suggests Acting Artistic Director Greg Horsman may well be Queensland Ballet’s next Artistic Director, though that is yet to be confirmed.

Learn more about Queensland Ballet’s 2025 season.