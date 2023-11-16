Prime Minister’s Literary Awards winners 2023

Creative Australia has just announced the winners of the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards (PMLA) at the National Library of Australia in Canberra.

The Awards are the richest literary prize in the country, with a tax-free prize pool of $600,000 in acknowledgement of the literary excellence of Australian writers and illustrators. A total of 643 entries were received across six literary categories: Fiction, Non-fiction, Young Adult Literature, Children’s Literature, Poetry and Australian History. Each category winner receives $80,000. The Awards shortlistees, announced on 25 October, have each received a prize of $5000.

Congratulating the winners, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, ‘These prestigious awards reflect the Government’s commitment to supporting arts and culture. They build the international reputation of Australia’s writers by sharing our stories with the world.

‘Our creative sector is central to Australia’s soul and national identity – and it is important that the Australian Government recognises the contribution writers and illustrators make to our cultural life.’

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, added, ‘This year’s winners show the incredible depth and breadth of Australia’s literary talent. Stories like these allow us to learn about ourselves, understand each other and let the world get to know us. It’s critical we support our authors to tell distinctively Australian stories, which is exactly why the Government is establishing Writers Australia.’

Different publishers were represented in each award category.

Winners

Fiction

Cold Enough for Snow, Jessica Au (Giramondo)

A young woman has arranged a holiday with her mother in Japan. All the while, they talk, or seem to talk. But uncertainties abound. With extraordinary skill, Au creates an enveloping atmosphere that expresses both the tenderness between mother and daughter, and the distance between them.

Nanci Nott in ArtsHub describes Au’s book as, ‘intertextual, subtextual and sharply understated, reminding readers that it is within the seemingly insignificant details of life that meaning exists, and that we can never know ahead of time which moments will hold the most weight’.

The Fiction judges were Helen Elliott, Jennifer Down and Roanna Gonsalves.

Non-fiction

My Father and Other Animals, Sam Vincent (Black Inc Books)

Sam Vincent is a 20-something writer in the inner suburbs, scrabbling to make ends meet, when he gets a call from his mother: his father has stuck his hand in a wood chipper. When Sam returns to the family farm to help out, his life takes a new and unexpected direction. His memoir is about belonging, humility and regeneration – of land, family and culture.

The Non-fiction judges were Catherine Noske, Paul Cleary and Anna Krien.

Young Adult Literature

The Greatest Thing, Sarah Winifred Searle (Allen & Unwin)

It’s the first day of Grade 10, and Winifred is going to reinvent herself. In art class, she meets Oscar and April. But even though Winifred is breaking out of her shell, there’s one secret she can’t bear to admit to April and Oscar, or even to herself – and this lie threatens everything.

The Young Adult Literature judges were Isobelle Carmody, Rebecca Lim and Sean Williams.

Children’s Literature

Open your Heart to Country, Jasmine Seymour (Magabala Books)

Told in English and Dharug, Open Your Heart to Country is an illustrated account of reconnection to Country from a First Nations’ perspective. It appeals to the very young, while sharing a deeper message for older readers.

The Children’s Literature judges were Johanna Bell, Ambelin Kwaymullina and Özge Sevindik.

Poetry

At the Altar of Touch, Gavin Yuan Gao (University of Queensland Press)

A debut collection of poetry that explores the complexity of family, grief, and cross-cultural and queer identity.

The poetry judges were Andy Jackson, Jazz Money and Judith Beveridge.

Australian History

Unmaking Angas Downs, Shannyn Palmer (Melbourne University Press)

Palmer’s book offers a history of colonisation in Central Australia by tracking the rise and demise of a rural enterprise across half a century, as well as the complex and creative practices that transformed a cattle station into Country.

The Australian history judges were Penny Russell, Jane Lydon, Michael Aird and Clare Wright.

History and future of the PMLA

The Prime Minister’s Literary Awards acknowledge the importance of Australian literature and history. As set out in the National Cultural Policy, Revive, 2023 is the first year that the Awards have been managed by Creative Australia, reflecting the Australian Government’s commitment to supporting Australian literature and the role it plays in connecting Australians to our culture, history and values.

Read: Publishing trends from US perspective

The Prime Minister’s Literary Awards were established in 2008 to recognise individual excellence and the contribution Australian authors make to the nation’s cultural and intellectual life. Initially with two categories of Non-fiction and Fiction, in 2010 the Young Adult and Children’s Literature categories were introduced, with the addition of the Poetry category in 2012 and the incorporation of the pre-existing Prime Minister’s Prize for Australian History.