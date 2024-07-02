Miles Franklin shortlist 2024

The six shortlisted titles for the Miles Franklin were announced today (2 July): four first-time nominees are joined by former winner Alexis Wright and twice shortlisted author Gregory Day.

The shortlisted books are:

Each of the shortlisted authors receives $5000 from the Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund.

The 2024 judging panel comprises Richard Neville, Mitchell Librarian of the State Library of NSW and Chair; literary scholar, Associate Professor Jumana Bayeh; literary scholar and translator, Dr Mridula Nath Chakraborty; book critic, Dr James Ley; and author and literary scholar, Professor Hsu-Ming Teo.

According to the judges, ‘The writers have distinguished themselves with their experimentation with techniques, forms and narrative styles. The six books on the shortlist hold a mirror to the expressions and excitements of contemporary Australian writing. They chronicle significant happenings, connect intimately with the multifarious denizens across Australia and make us part of a global tapestry of interconnected imaginations.

‘They reveal hidden genealogies of arrival and take us on journeys of discoveries to places left behind, both physical and philosophical, explore the innermost workings of our psyche and interrogate accepted mores of society. There is an emphasis on listening and the way we, the reading public, are called upon to ethically engage with the sounds and syllables of our times. Each of these novels crafts its own distinct world and demands our utmost attention.’

The 2024 winner will be announced on 1 August 2024 and will receive $60,000.

The Miles Franklin Literary Award was established in 1954 and first awarded in 1957 by the estate of My Brilliant Career author Stella Maria Sarah Miles Franklin to celebrate the Australian character and creativity. It supports the betterment of Australian literature by each year recognising the novel of the highest literary merit that presents Australian life in any of its phases.