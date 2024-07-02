News

 > News

Miles Franklin shortlist 2024

Small press publishers dominate the shortlist at this year's Miles Franklin Award.
2 Jul 2024
Thuy On
A stack of six books. The tiles on their spines can be seen: 'Only Sound Remains', 'Hospital', 'Wall', 'Praiseworthy' and 'Anam.'

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Perpetual/Miles Franklin Literary Award

Share Icon

The six shortlisted titles for the Miles Franklin were announced today (2 July): four first-time nominees are joined by former winner Alexis Wright and twice shortlisted author Gregory Day. 

The shortlisted books are:

Each of the shortlisted authors receives $5000 from the Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund.

The 2024 judging panel comprises Richard Neville, Mitchell Librarian of the State Library of NSW and Chair; literary scholar, Associate Professor Jumana Bayeh; literary scholar and translator, Dr Mridula Nath  Chakraborty; book critic, Dr James Ley; and author and literary scholar, Professor Hsu-Ming Teo.

According to the judges, ‘The writers have  distinguished themselves with their experimentation with techniques, forms and narrative styles. The six books on the shortlist hold a mirror to the expressions and excitements of contemporary Australian writing. They chronicle significant happenings, connect intimately with the multifarious denizens across Australia and make us part of a global tapestry of interconnected imaginations. 

Read: Praiseworthy indeed: Alexis Wright wins Stella Prize 2024

‘They reveal hidden genealogies of arrival and take us on journeys of discoveries to places left behind, both physical and philosophical, explore the innermost workings of our psyche and  interrogate accepted mores of society. There is an emphasis on listening and the way we, the reading public, are called upon to ethically engage with the sounds and syllables of our times. Each of these novels crafts its own distinct world and demands our utmost attention.’

Read: 5 tips for debut authors

The 2024 winner will be announced on 1 August 2024 and will receive $60,000.

The Miles Franklin Literary Award was established in 1954 and first awarded in 1957 by the estate of My Brilliant Career author Stella Maria Sarah Miles Franklin to celebrate the Australian character and creativity. It supports the betterment of Australian literature by each year recognising the novel of the highest literary merit that presents Australian life in any of its phases.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Two panels. On the left is a brunette woman with long hair. She is smiling and standing in front of a bookcase. On the right is the cover of a book that says 'Love, Death & Other Scenes' in white font, will and illustration of a couple lying on a bed. You can only see the top of their heads and their arms.
Reviews

Book review: Love, Death & Other Scenes, Nova Weetman

A memoir that tracks the love and loss of a long-term partner.

Hayley Thomas
Two panels. On left is a bald man wearing a floral short sleeve shirt standing in front of foliage. On the right is the cover of a book titled 'Aussie Rock Anthems" in red, blue, black and white colours.
Reviews

Book review: Aussie Rock Anthems: The Stories Behind Our Biggest Hit Songs, Glen Humphries

Music journalist Glen Humphries’ slick, passionate, photo-packed celebration of Australian rock hits some targets but misses others.

Ash Brom
An Asian woman wearing glasses and a white shirt is standing in front of shrubbery. The Honeyeater.
Reviews

Book review: The Honeyeaters, Jessie Tu

Jessie Tu's second novel canvasses the relationship between mother and daughter, literary translation and betrayal and love.

Laura Pettenuzzo
debut authors. An open book is lit by a single beam.
Career Advice

5 tips for debut authors

Congratulations on your first book. It's been a heady ride. But what now?

Thuy On
Side view of a microphone with colourful painting in the background.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login