LeaderShift program champions safe spaces for diverse leadership

‘The idea of LeaderShift came about because we were thinking about how do organisations handle succession planning, and especially if they’re looking for diverse applicants,’ says Joshua Lowe from Theatre Network Australia (TNA).

Lowe is running TNA’s LeaderShift program, which will launch with a pilot in 2023 and target diverse mid-career arts professionals to help them address systematic inequities in their workplace.

Earlier this year, Diversity Arts Australia released the ‘Lost Work 2.0’ report, which calls for a focus on diversity and addressing systematic inequities for First Nations and culturally and linguistically diverse (CaLD) practitioners, whose struggles have been exacerbated by COVID.

Some of the strategies proposed in the report include ‘introduce targeted programs to strengthen underrepresented CaLD employment in the creative sector’ and ‘support creative sector organisations to undertake educational work in diversity, equity and inclusion’.

Further to this, TNA’s 2021 Salary Survey also revealed that only 19% of executive level positions in the performing arts sector identified as having diverse lived experience. However, this low figure isn’t due to the lack of suitable candidates.

Lowe explains: ’We conducted a lot of consultations with organisations and with people who we would consider potential applicants for this program [and] who are diverse leaders already working in the sector, and two main points came up.

‘The first was that there are actually already quite a lot of people from diverse backgrounds who would be great in these leadership roles, but they just don’t want to be in them for a variety of reasons. The jobs may be in organisations that are not culturally safe, they don’t want to be the only diverse person in the organisation, or maybe they are underpaid and overworked.

‘The other half of that consultation is that people really wanted a space to meet with other people like them and talk about the challenges of being a leader as a diverse person.’

The program has been described as ’an intervention’ into a system that favours and preferences white, non-disabled people and other privileged identities.

In recent years there has been a shift in terms of diverse programming across the performing arts, which has introduced myriad art forms and artistic expressions from different cultures. However, more needs to be done so that this diversity is reflected in the sector’s leadership too.

TNA’s role will be to support the applicants so that they thrive within systems that have not been designed to accomodate them, as well as engage with CEOs and executive staff to examine their business and leadership models.

The LeaderShift pilot program welcomes applications from mid-career arts professionals working in performing arts organisations with decision-making power, but who are not CEOs. For the purpose of this program, TNA defines people from diverse backgrounds as those who are: Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, First Nations, culturally and/or linguistically diverse, people of colour, and people who are deaf, disabled, transgender or gender diverse.

To further build upon this commitment towards diverse leadership, one or two executive staff, preferably CEOs, from each successful applicant’s organisation will participate in the Culturally Safe Leadership Program, which will run in conjunction with LeaderShift.

While applicants should discuss with their organisations potential participation in this program, Lowe says even for those who are unsure whether their CEO or executive would participate in the Culturally Safe Leadership Program, it’s still worth applying. ’TNA will handle negotiations on a case-by-case basis,’ he adds. ’We definitely don’t want a noncooperative organisation to be a deal-breaker for applicants.’

The two programs will be facilitated and led by Veronica Pardo, a woman of colour and a migrant from Uruguay, who has been a leader in cultural equity in Australia for more than 15 years. She has headed peak arts bodies including Arts Access Victoria and Multicultural Arts Victoria, and worked with more than 150 cultural organisations in areas of racial equity and cultural safety.

The participants will engage in monthly sessions throughout 2023 and organisations are required to commit to paying the usual salary of the participants throughout the program. This means making sure that participants can allocate some of their paid work time towards the program. TNA will provide each participant with $3000 towards additional professional development, to be co-designed by TNA staff and the participants.

‘It starts with getting eight organisations on board to look at their cultural safety, and to look at their business models and leadership models,’ adds Lowe.

‘We’re hoping that this grows into a cohort of aspiring diverse leaders, which then builds a pool of peers over time, so that when organisations are looking to recruit, they can look at this pool and not use the same excuse to say, ”oh we just couldn’t find anyone [from diverse backgrounds]”.’

LeaderShift applications close Monday 5 December with successful applicants to be announced 16 January 2023; find out more.