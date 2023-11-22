PHOTO 2024 program revealed with photography trail in the CBD and beyond

The award-winning biennial photography festival will be back for its third iteration next year from 1-24 March 2024. PHOTO 2024 International Festival of Photography will feature 100 free exhibitions and outdoor art installations across seven Festival Precincts in Melbourne and five cities in regional Victoria.

The statewide celebration of photography is presented in partnership with over 50 museums and galleries, including ACMI, State Library Victoria, Museum of Australian Photography and the Centre for Contemporary Photography.

PHOTO 2024’s theme is ‘The Future Is Shaped by Those Who Can See It’, exploring parallel futures and how our actions today can shape tomorrow. Some topics include surveillance evasion, climate futures, animal espionage and AI-generated images.

The third edition brings together over 150 contemporary photographers and artists who experiment with the photographic medium, from Australia and internationally. Participants include Ryan McGinley (US), Cao Fei (China), Edward Burtynsky (Canada), Mous Lamrabat (Morocco), Candice Breitz (South Africa) and CAMP (India). The 2024 festival will also celebrate three photography icons – Nan Goldin (US), Malick Sidibé (Mali) and Rennie Ellis (Australia).

Festival Founder and Artistic Director, Elias Redstone says: ‘The world has changed immeasurably in recent years and what lies ahead is far from certain. At PHOTO 2024, visionary artists and photographers are sharing their insights [about] the world as it is today to raise questions about what lies in store for us tomorrow.’

Major festival highlights

Jo Duck, ‘Brick Trick’ from the series ‘Disguises’, 2022. Image: Supplied.

PHOTO 2024 highlights include 29 large-scale outdoor displays around the Melbourne CBD with new commissions by Australian artists, Jemima Wyman, Angela Tiatia, Amos Gebhardt, Zoë Croggon, Elisa Jane Carmichael, Sammaneh Pourshafighi, Jo Duck and Kenton/Davey (Aishah Kenton and Sean Davey).

Goldin’s My parents kissing on their bed, Salem, Massachusetts (2004) will be blown to a monumental 20-metre scale and installed on the façade of Federation Square, facing Flinders Street and Hosier Lane. This space was occupied by Cindy Sherman’s Untitled Film Still (1980) in the PHOTO 2022 festival. An extensive exhibition of Goldin’s landmark series, The Ballad of Sexual Dependency, currently on view at the National Gallery of Australia, will also be presented at the Art Gallery of Ballarat as part of PHOTO 2024.

A mini festival of LGBTIQA+ photography, Queer PHOTO will be presented by PHOTO 2024 and Midsumma Festival with 14 exhibitions across Footscray Community Arts, The Substation, Trocadero Projects, Wyndham Art Gallery and Werribee Park.

New solo exhibitions will be presented by Australian women photographers, including Rosemary Laing, Debra Phillips, 2023 Bowness Photography Prize winner, Anne Zahalka and more. While works by prominent First Nations artists Tony Albert, Maree Clarke, Julie Gough, Jody Haines, Corben Mudjandi, Tace Stevens and more will also be on view.

Peter Waples-Crowe, ‘Ngaya (I Am)’, 2022, single-channel video installation. Image: Courtesy the artist and ACMI.

A world premiere of works by Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky, titled Extraction at the Museum of Australian Photography, will feature photographic documentations of Australia’s resource mining landscapes. US artist Ryan McGinley’s Yearbook installation will make its Australian premiere at the Shepparton Art Museum.

Emerging artists and experimental practices come to the fore in the New Photographers exhibition with six rising Melburnian talents, while Uncanny Valley: Photography, Tech and the Hyperreal presents those pushing boundaries in digital creation from Australia, Taiwan and Germany. 7 Photographs that Shaped the Future will be a centrepiece outdoor display presented near St Paul’s Cathedral.

L to R: Anna Carey, ‘New Age Psychic’, 2022. Image: Supplied; Sara Oscar, ‘A hyperrealistic photograph of a pregnant Thai woman, woman in suit, falling luggage, chaos, airport’ from the series ‘Counterfactual Departures’, 2023. Image: Supplied.

City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp is calling on all to celebrate the photographic medium: ‘This is Melbourne’s moment to come together and celebrate the magic of photography – an art that helps us all connect as we set our sights on a shared future.’

Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks adds: ‘PHOTO 2024 is transforming the streets of Victoria into vibrant, free art galleries for everyone to enjoy the work of world-leading photographic artists. We’re proud to back this Festival, the largest of its kind in Australia, making art more accessible with a busy program of tours, talks, film screenings and workshops.’

More details on PHOTO 2024’s full program will be revealed in the coming months. The four focus weekends include events such as Opening Weekend celebrations, Regional Weekend excursions, Ideas Weekend and the Photobook Weekend.

The seven Festival Precincts are: Melbourne Arts Precinct, Parliament Precinct, State Library Precinct, Fitzroy/Collingwood Precinct, Brunswick Precinct, South Precinct and West Precinct.

The five regional venues are: Art Gallery of Ballarat, Castlemaine Art Gallery, Shepparton Art Museum, Benalla Art Gallery and Latrobe Regional Gallery.

PHOTO 2024 runs from 1-24 March 2024.