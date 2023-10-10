Phantom’s Sarah Brightman to star in new Australian production of Sunset Boulevard

British soprano Sarah Brightman, who originated the role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera in both the West End and on Broadway, will star in a brand new Australian production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical Sunset Boulevard in 2024.

The new production – another collaboration between GWB Entertainment and Opera Australia – marks Brightman’s first theatrical role in more than three decades, and the first Australian production of Sunset Boulevard in almost 20 years.

Brightman will play Norma Desmond, a once famous silent movie star turned recluse after her popularity was eclipsed by the rise of the “talkies”, in Lloyd Webber’s musical adaptation.

The musical is based on the archetypal film noir of the same name directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gloria Swanson as Desmond, a role film historian Foster Hirsch described as ‘etched in acid; she is the embodiment of Hollywood’s rotting foundation, its terminal narcissism, its isolation from reality’.

When a struggling young screenwriter named Joe Gillis turns into Norma Desmond’s driveway by accident, he flatters Desmond into taking him on as a script doctor for her vanity project, an adaptation of Salome, which she believes will return her to fame and fortune. Gillis sees an opportunity to become a kept man, not realising he will soon be ensnared in Desmond’s fading but still deadly web.

Tragedy ensues – as well as songs such as ‘With One Look’, ‘The Perfect Year’ and ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye’.

Since stepping away from the stage three decades ago, Brightman has focused on her recording career and performing stadium shows. She has subsequently topped the charts across the world with global sales of 30 million units, more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries, and over one billion streams worldwide.

‘I am so delighted to be returning to Australia after many years, and to be marking my return to the stage in a musical after so long, it is only fitting for it to be with such an exquisite production as Sunset Boulevard. I have always admired Andrew’s work on this musical and I very much look forward to exploring the incredible score and also the iconic character of Norma Desmond,’ Brightman said in a statement.

The new production of Sunset Boulevard will open in Melbourne in May 2024 at the Princess Theatre followed by a season at the Sydney Opera House in August 2024.

‘We are thrilled to be presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece Sunset Boulevard in Australia. This newly imagined version starring undeniable superstar Sarah Brightman will delight Australian audiences and we look forward to introducing this lavish new production in Melbourne and Sydney in 2024,’ the producers said in a statement.

The musical had its world premiere at London’s Adelphi Theatre on 12 July 1993, receiving its US premiere in December 1993 at the Shubert Theatre in Los Angeles starring Glenn Close as Norma Desmond. It subsequently opened on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre in November 1994 with the highest advance ticket sales in Broadway history at the time.

Describing the musical as ‘lurid,’ The New York Times said of the original Broadway production: ‘When it is good, it is outlandishly good. When it isn’t, it is big. Both observations may be of secondary importance, however, since the musical allows Glenn Close to give one of those legendary performances people will be talking about years from now.’

The original Broadway production won six Tony Awards of the 11 Tonys for which it was nominated including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book.

The original Australian production, starring Debra Byrne as Norma Desmond and Hugh Jackman as Joe Gillis, the doomed screenwriter drawn into her web, opened at the Regent Theatre, Melbourne in October 1996 and ran until July the following year.

This new production features new sets and costumes evoking Hollywood’s glamorous Golden Age designed by Morgan Large. The score is by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, inspired by the Billy Wilder film.

Paul Warwick Griffin will direct, with choreography by Ashley Wallen and musical supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

Learn more about Sunset Boulevard’s new Australian production.