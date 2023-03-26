Over 100 WA First Nations artists reveal breadth of practice

News

Fremantle Art Centre brings back 'Revealed', an exhibition showcasing exciting new and emerging First Nations artists from across WA.
27 Mar 2023
Celina Lei

Visual Arts

Maisie Ward, ‘Bush Tucker (detail)’, 2022, 61 x 91.5 cm, acrylic on canvas. Image: Courtesy Spinifex Hill Studio.

Fremantle Arts Centre’s (FAC) Revealed: New and Emerging WA Aboriginal Artists is back from 5 May to 23 July, with a floor-to-ceiling display of more than 200 works by over 100 Aboriginal artists from remote, regional and metropolitan WA.

This year’s works span diverse mediums where storytelling can be seen through paintings, animation, printmaking, textiles, sculpture, photographic and multimedia works.

Artists were selected from a panel of industry experts including Nyoongar artist Sharyn Egan, Palyku author and curator Jessyca Hutchens, Bardi artist Ron Bradfield, and FAC Curator Glenn Iseger-Pilkington (Nhanda and Nyoongar Peoples).

Revealed 2023 includes a total of 98 artists from 29 Aboriginal art centres across WA, such as Cheeditha Art Group, Kira Kiro Artists, Papulankutja Artists, Warmun Art Centre, Tjanpi Desert Weavers and more. Eighteen independent artists are also participating to showcase their most exciting projects, including Bianca Long, Emily Rose, Jarvis Merritt, Mandy White, Michael Cummings, Zaria Morgan and more.

Janet Forbes at work. Photo: Genevieve H, courtesy of Tjanpi Desert Weavers.

Iseger-Pilkington says: ‘From the upper reaches of the Kimberley to the desert plains of the Ngaanyatjarra Lands, Revealed brings the extraordinary artistic output from all corners of our state here to Walyalup/Fremantle – showcasing Aboriginal art making in all of its diversity and complexity.

‘It is an absolute joy to see our galleries brought to life with the colours, textures and stories of Western Australia with works by artists at all stages of their careers, many of whom are seeing their works hung in a gallery for the first time, and others who are pushing boundaries with exciting new ways of working,’ he adds.

The gallery-wide First Nations takeover is ‘a cornerstone of the arts calendar,’ says FAC Director Anna Reece. ‘Unlike any exhibition of its kind in Australia, its focus on emerging practice provides a career launchpad for the next generation of Aboriginal artists.’

Read: Fremantle revealed as WA’s creative capital according to new research

This is the first time the Revealed WA Aboriginal Art Market will be presented in-person since 2019, returning for one day only on 6 May with more than 30 stalls selling original First Nations artworks. Visitors, from the budding collector the avid art lover, can encounter a range of painting, textiles, jewellery, ceramics and carved artefacts at different price points.

The exhibition is accompanied by free public events, including workshops, artist talks and more. The opening celebrations also feature a performance by Desert Stars from the Tjuntjuntjara community, described as the ‘most remote rock n roll band in the world’.

Furthering its commitment to support emerging arts practitioners, the Aboriginal Arts Worker Development Program will return and be held at FAC from 1-6 May, open to previous program participants or arts workers with a similar level of experience. It aims to provide critical opportunities to gain knowledge, experience and expand professional networks.

2023 Revealed: New and Emerging WA Aboriginal Artists runs from 6 May to 23 July at Fremantle Arts Centre; free.

Most works included in the exhibition are also for sale.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

