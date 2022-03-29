Opportunities and awards wrap

Opportunities

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

Awards:

churchie emerging art prize 2022

Now in its 35th year, the churchie emerging art prize is calling for its next winner. Early-career Australian artists working in any visual art medium are invited to enter the $25,000 prize pool, with the major prize winner taking home $15,000. Finalists will be exhibited at Brisbane’s Institute of Modern Art.

Entries close 11 April; learn more and enter.

2022 Pitch, Pleez! Competition

Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) is calling on queer filmmakers to submit their proposals for the 2022 competition with $10,000 in cash up for grabs. Filmmakers will have the opportunity to create a short fiction, documentary or web series by pitching their idea to MQFF and be featured at the 2022 festival.

Applications close 18 April; learn more and apply.

Barbara Jefferis Award 2022

The Barbara Jefferis Award is awarded biennially for ‘the best novel written by an Australian author that depicts women and girls in a positive way or otherwise empowers the status of women and girls in society.’ The winner will receive a prize of $50,000 with shortlisted authors having access to a prize pool of $5,000. Novels first published and distributed between 1 January 2020 – 31 December 2021 are eligible to enter.

Submissions close 9 May; learn more and submit.

Sunshine Coast Art Prize 2022

Sunshine Coast Council is calling for entries from artists across the nation for the $25,000 acquisitive Sunshine Coast Art Prize 2022. There are four prize categories including three professionally judged categories and the popular people’s choice award. This year’s judge is Curator, Contemporary Australian Art, QAGOMA, Ellie Buttrose.

Submissions close 9 May; learn more and apply.

Read: The art prize that dreams big for regional collections

Westwords / Ultimo Prize 2022, NSW

Centred around the diverse cultures of Western Sydney, the Prize welcomes submissions from emerging writers of fiction and narrative non-fiction with a completed, previously unpublished manuscript who have a connection to the region. This connection can be through their personal connection, their manuscripts or the subject matter they deal with and its relevance to the issues and concerns of this dynamic region. The winner will receive $5,000 in prize money, a week at Varuna, The National Writers’ House and a publication deal with Ultimo Press. Entry to this prize is free.

Entries close 16 May; learn more and apply.

The Novel Prize

Entries will soon open for this biennial award jointly held by Giramondo Publishing, Fitzcarraldo Editions and New Directions for a book-length work of literary fiction. The prize is open to published and unpublished writers around the world. It offers US$10,000 (AUD $13,279) to the winner and publication of their novel in Australia and New Zealand by Sydney publisher Giramondo, in the UK and Ireland by the London-based Fitzcarraldo Editions, and in North America by New York’s New Directions.

Entries open from 1 April – 1 June; learn more.

Commissions:

Walter Street public art mural, QLD

The Scenic Rim Regional Council (SRRC) is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from artists/artist teams for the development of a Public Art Mural, for Walter Street, Boonah. Up to three artists/artist teams will be selected to develop and present concept designs for the site. The preferred concept design will then be selected and the chosen teams engaged to undertake the works at the site, with an artwork budget of $25,000.

EOIs close Friday 1 April; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

2022 Scribe Varuna Fellowships, NSW

Writers of literary fiction are invited to apply for this opportunity offering the chance to spend a week in residence at Varuna with editors from the independent publishing house, Scribe Publications. The fellowship is looking for bold, powerful, voice-driven literary fiction that engages with current events or offers new perspectives.

Applications close 12 April; learn more and apply.

DANCE.HERE.NOW residency, QLD

Contemporary dance artists from across Australia are invited to submit expressions of interest for a funded residency on the Sunshine Coast, offered by ArtsCoast in partnership with dance theatre company LJ Projects. The successful applicant receives three weeks’ studio space and a contribution towards expenses of $8,000 and local industry support to take place in June.

EOIs close 18 April; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre announced Sydney artist SJ Norman as the winner of the 67th Blake Prize which centres around the broader experience of spirituality, religion and belief. In Norman’s winning photographic diptych, Cicatrix (All that was taken, all that remains) the artist documents 147 incisions which were made on the skin of the artist’s back, in a ritual work lasting 147 minutes to recognise the 147 Aboriginal people who have lost their lives while in police custody over the last decade. In the work, Norman stages a personal reclamation of the ancestral mourning rights he has been divested of as a Wiradjuri person. Cicatrix invites a consideration of the body as a vessel of complex grief, and the wound as a technology of transmutation. Norman receives a $35,000 cash prize.

Also announced as part of the 67th Blake Prize, Katy B Plummer has been announced as the recipient of the Established Artist Residency for her interactive audiovisual work WE ARE ASTONISHINGLY WISE, featuring a good-natured oracle that interacts with the audience. WA based artist Sakinah Alana’s was awarded the Emerging Artist Prize for “Qadarullah” (Divine decree), an introspective piece exploring the artist’s feelings of surrendering to God’s will after losing her mother and giving birth in the same week. The 67th Blake Prize exhibition runs until 22 May at Casula Powerhouse.

Exhibition view, 67th Blake Prize, 2022. Photo: Chantel Bann.

A new large-scale public installation as part of the Powerhouse Architecture Commission series has been revealed. The 2022 commission, Cadeau is a moveable, modular installation designed by Newcastle-based studio Curious Practice, founded by University of Newcastle graduates Warren Haasnoot and Greg Lee. Powerhouse Senior Curator of Design and Architecture, Keinton Butler said: ‘Cadeau is not a “stand-alone” building or singular gesture. The design concept draws upon the idea of cross-pollination, which enables different genetic species to symbiotically exist and gain mutual benefit … The architects responded to the commission brief with a modular, movable pavilion that can be enjoyed by either individuals or large groups.’

The 25th Victorian Premier’s Design Awards has announced its winners, with the top prize award to the Savic C’Series electric motorcycle – an Australian-first model that is emission-free, full-sized and high-performing. 2020 MPavilion’s uniform designed by Chelsea Hickman scored top in Fashion Design, the redevelopment of Broadmeadows Town Hall took out Best for Architectural Design and Best in VCE Student Design went to Mary Ryan for her project on de-stigmatising clothing for children with sensory processing disorder. View the full list of winning projects.

Performing arts:

Naked & Screaming, a searing look at the dynamics of new parenthood, led the field at the 2022 Matilda Awards, which was recently presented at Brisbane Powerhouse. The fast-paced, emotionally gripping work, which made its world premiere at La Boite Theatre in February 2021, took home three awards for Best Mainstage Production, Best Director for Sanja Simic and Best Female Actor in a Leading Role for Emily Burton. In addition, the Matilda Awards honoured the indefatigable work of Actors and Entertainers Benevolent Fund (ABFQld) President Paul Dellit, awarding him the Gold Matilda. Other big winners include interactive, solo dance work Cowboy and independent powerhouse The Little Red Company which both took home two awards. View the full list of winners.

At the ceremony held in the Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday night, the winner of the 2022 Queensland Music Awards was revealed as singer-songwriter Sycco. She took out both Song of The Year and Pop awards for My Ways. It was an impressive encore performance for the Brisbane-based musician and producer, who also took out both categories at the 2021 QMAs. Also nabbing two awards this year was Zheani, with the electronica screamo-rapper winning the Heavy category and the triple j Unearthed Emerging Artist of The Year award. The Jungle Giants won the coveted Album of The Year award for their ARIA chart-topping LP, Love Signs, celebrating with a performance of the album’s titular track.

Australian Music Centre has announced the recipients of its Jazzahead Grant as Hadley Agrez, Kristin Berardi, Taylor Davis, Natalie Dietz, Nick Garrett and Stuart Rogers. These six recipients will form the Australian delegation at Jazzahead this year, taking place in Bremen, Germany from 28 April – 1 May. Opportunities abound for artistic exchange and international trade, including promoting and recording new work, scoping touring opportunities in Europe, and programming international acts on Australian stages. Dietz said: ‘[the] Grant will provide an unique opportunity to network with the European jazz market and promote my new recording to a much wider international audience. It will potentially open doors to future international touring and festival performance opportunities.’

Happy Feraren has been selected as the successful recipient of the 2021 Incubator – NSW Theatre (Emerging) Fellowship and will use the opportunity to undertake creative development of new work with support from Create NSW and Griffin Theatre Company. Feraren will receive $30,000 through the Fellowship and use the funding to further explore the practice of improvisation in theatre making, and to create new opportunities for culturally and linguistically diverse artists. Happy Feraren is one of four emerging theatre practitioners in the early stages of their career who was shortlisted for a three-month residency at Griffin Theatre Company in 2021.

In similar news, Sheridan Harbridge has been awarded the 2022 Hayes – NSW Musical Theatre (Established) Fellowship, delivered in partnership with Create NSW and Hayes Theatre Co. The Fellowship consists of $25,000 in financial support and up to $5,000 of in-kind support from Hayes Theatre Co to support Harbridge to write and produce their new musical theatre piece, The Flash Mob. Harbridge said the musical will chronicle ‘the rebellious and resilient ladies of Cascades Female Factory in the 1830s [and] allow me to bring their stories to the stage.’

Percussionist Chantel Chen has won the 2022 Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s Young Instrumentalist Prize – not with a violin or viola, but playing the marimba. Currently a student at Brisbane State High School, Chen began her percussion journey 12 years ago. Since then she has won awards as both a soloist and a chamber musician in national competitions such as Musica Viva’s Strike a Chord chamber music competition, Australian Percussion Eisteddfods and Queensland Percussive Arts Eisteddfods. Recently, she has been recognised as a semi-finalist for the Southern Californian Marimba Competition.

Chantel Chen wins the Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s prestigious Young Instrumentalist Prize 2022. Image supplied.

Adelaide cabaret artist, Libby O’Donovan has been presented with the Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2022 Icon Award at The Variety Gala on Friday (25 March). The vocal powerhouse and consummate performer is a crowd favourite and has featured in every Adelaide Cabaret Festival for the past 22 years, since its inception. O’Donovan said: ‘Cabaret aligns not only with my artistic passions but also my personal predilections – that which celebrates connection, community, engagement, political commentary, humour, innovation and mostly importantly, love.’ Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s Cabaret Icon Award celebrates and acknowledges pioneers and leading figures that have had a significant impact on the Australian cabaret industry.

Writing and publishing:

Ayesha Innoon has been announced as winner of the 2022 Australian Society of Authors (ASA) / HQ Commercial Fiction Prize for unpublished manuscripts with her work Untethered. The work is a finely observed contemporary novel of a young Muslim woman’s experience of immigration to Australia, leaving behind the political unrest of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Ayesha Inoon is a Sri Lankan–Australian writer and former journalist who has lived in Sri Lanka, Egypt, India, the USA and Canada. The novel is based, in part, on her own experience. As the winner of the prize, Ayesha will receive a publishing contract with HQ and a $10,000 advance against royalties. The book will be published in 2023. The runner up is Someone Else by Lydia Evans, which receives $500 and a year’s membership of the ASA.

The 67th Blake Poetry Prize has been awarded to Surfing Again by Simone King. King is a poet, writer and editor who lives on Wurundjeri Country in Naarm/Melbourne. The Blake Poetry Prize challenges contemporary poets of disparate styles to explore the spiritual and religious in a new work of 100 lines or less. The judges commented: ‘[Surfing Again] does not shelter behind the opacities of abstract or elevated language, but rather conveys bravely, and with great vulnerability, the lived truth of loss and of honouring the dead.’ Castlemaine based poet Kirsten Krauth’s Pencils from Heaven and Gershwin Maller’s Rogue Objects were named as Highly Commended. Read the winning poems.

Gamilaroi storyteller Judi Morison has won the 2022 Boundless Mentorship for her family saga, When Grandmothers Speak, set in Queensland and northern NSW in the 1950s. The Boundless Mentorship is awarded annually and pairs a senior Indigenous writer for a structured year-long mentorship as recipients develop their manuscript. Morison will be mentored by award-winning Indigenous writer, filmmaker and academic Larissa Behrendt, whose books include Legacy and After Story.

Shortlisted and finalists

30 finalists have been announced for the 17th annual Gallipoli Art Prize, exploring the broad themes of loyalty, respect, love of country, courage and comradeship. Among the finalist works this year is Turkish born artist Kevser Ugurlu with her work Restless Hope Syndrome, inspired by a visit to the War Memorial in Canberra. Ugurlu said: ‘I felt deeply the grief, and broken lives on both sides of war as a commonality that traverses across borders and continues in ongoing conflicts that create displacement.’ Many works also explore present day issues, including John Klein’s portrait painted of his son, a platoon commander in the Royal Australian Army Medical Corps who has been rushed through their training to take part in operation COVID-19. Finalist works are now in the running for the $20,000 art prize, to be announced on 20 April leading up to Anzac Day. View the full list of finalists.

Making waves overseas is the Australian musical production The Acoustic Life of Sheds (Big hART) and Ngurra Burria, the First People’s composer program, which have both been longlisted for Germany’s Classical: NEXT Innovation Award 222. Acoustic Life of Sheds began in north-western Tasmania in 2015 in farm sheds, taking audiences on an extraordinary journey, meeting farmers and discovering sheds reimagined into performance venues with new artists. The 2022 NEXT Innovation Award theme is ‘Collaborations’. The 20 longlist finalists will be shortlisted to a list of 10, with final winners to be announced in Hannover, Germany in May.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.