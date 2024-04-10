Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Incinerator Art Award 2024

The annual award and exhibition invites artists from around Australia to respond to the theme of ‘Art for Social Change’. The Incinerator Art Award offers a prize pool of $12,000 and welcomes emerging and established artists. Shortlisted artists will have their artworks displayed in the gallery for the Incinerator Art Award 2024 exhibition in Victoria.

Applications close 30 April; learn more and apply.

2024 Perth Royal Art Prize for Landscape (WA)

The Royal Agricultural Society of WA presents the Perth Royal Art Prize for Landscape after a one-year hiatus. A prize pool of $24,500 is available, including the $20,000 Emerging Artist Award and two Highly Commended Awards. Eligible artworks may have been exhibited elsewhere to allow for more flexibility for WA artists.

Entries close 14 May; learn more and enter.

Wollumbin Youth Art Award (Qld)

The biennial award for young artists aged five to 18 – living in the Tweed, Byron, Ballina, Kyogle and Scenic Rim local government areas, as well as Lismore, the City of Gold Coast and Richmond Valley – is now open for entries. Artists can submit visual artworks of any subject matter and medium. Prizes include art materials and a range of art-making opportunities valued up to $1000. A selection of finalists will be given the opportunity to display their works at the Gallery from 6 September to 24 November, with award announcements on 7 September.

Entires close 3 June; learn more and enter.

ARA Historical Novel Prize

The ARA Historical Novel Prize has received a 50% increase in prize money this year, now offering $150,000 in the prize pool with the overall winner of the adult category receiving $100,000 and the overall children and young adult category winner taking home $30,000. A prize of $5000 will be awarded to two shortlisted authors in each category. The Awards are open to novels in which the majority of the narrative must have taken place at least 50 years before publication.

Entries close 12 June; learn more and enter.

ACU Prize for Poetry

The Australian Catholic University (ACU) is calling for new poems on the theme of ‘Faith’, inspired by Helen Keller’s quote, ‘Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light’. The First Prize winner will receive $10,000, with a total prize pool of $18,000.

Entries close 2 July; learn more and enter.

Epson International Pano Awards 2024

The Epson International Pano Awards, the largest competition devoted to panoramic photography, returns for a 15th iteration. This year boasts a record prize pool of US$50,000 (AU$75,650) and an array of prizes and equipments.

Early bird entries close 24 June, final entries due 15 July; learn more and enter.

Commissions

2025 Porter Street Commission (SA)

Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE) has announced the fifth call for submissions to the Porter Street Commission. This annual award supports a major new artwork commission by a South Australian artist at any stage of their career. A total amount of $20,000 will be awarded to a selected artist for the purpose of producing an ambitious new work, which will be presented as part of ACE’s 2025 exhibition program as a solo exhibition across June to August. An artist fee of $3000 (plus superannuation) will be provided by ACE in addition to the $20,000.

Applications close 3 April; online information session will be held on 16 April, learn more and apply.

Mersey Community Hospital (Tas)

Tasmanian artists are invited to design a suite of graphic artworks for two floors of the Mersey Community Hospital. The artwork designs should provide positive patient experiences and be suitable for a hospital setting. The artwork budget is $43,200 (plus GST).

Applications close 14 April; learn more and apply.

Glenorchy Ambulance Station (Tas)

Arts Tasmania and Ambulance Tasmania are seeking applications from Tasmanian artists to create an outdoor artwork for the Glenorchy Ambulance Station. The artwork will have high visibility for commuters on the Brooker Highway, and artists are invited to propose concepts for uplifting and positive artworks with wide appeal. The artwork budget is $72,000 (plus GST).

Applications close 13 May; learn more and apply.

2025 Judy Wheeler Commission – Call-out for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artists (WA)

The Judy Wheeler Commission is a 10-year site-specific commissioning program that awards the recipient a $10,000 artist fee (plus superannuation), $10,000 towards development and production expenses, $5000 towards travel expenses, presentation as part of Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA) 2025 program and support from PICA’s team and interim Aboriginal Advisory Group. Entering its third year, the Judy Wheeler Commission invites all Australia-based artists identifying as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander who are age 17-plus to apply. Artists can be at any stage of their career (i.e. from emerging to established) and working in mediums that may include, but not be limited to, painting, sculpture, sound and video.

Applications close 27 May; learn more and apply.

Copyright Agency Partnerships (WA)

Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund has extended its Copyright Agency Partnerships (CAP) into its fourth year, this time partnering with the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) to support one mid-career or established visual artist or collection for a $80,000 commission. The $80,000 grant is inclusive of a $40,000 artist fee and $40,000 for production and project funding of a new commission. Previously, CAP has worked with 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) and the Institute of Modern Art (IMA).

Applications close 11 June; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

ANAT Board of Directors

The Australian Network for Art and Technology (ANAT) is calling for nominations for its Board of Directors. With a new strategic plan, Our Vision For 2025 – 2028 is for artists to contribute to cultivating the conditions for ecological, cultural, social and economic flourishing for all living beings, through the making and sharing of some of Australia’s most important stories. Three vacancies are now open, including one First Nations identified position. Backgrounds in legal, finance and risk, development (including sponsorship, partnerships and fundraising and strategy), and science and technology are welcome. This is a voluntary position.

EOIs close 2 May; learn more and apply.

Beat Breakdown (NSW)

Sydney dancers are invited to Beat Breakdown, a 1v1 dance battle at Darling Harbour each month. Dance styles include breaking, popping, locking or waacking. The open battle has 16 spots available for dancers, where a different dance style will be showcased each month. It is free to sign up and attend. The major prize-winner will receive a prize pack valued at $350 and social media posts.

Registrations are now open; learn more and register.

Professional development

Carclew Emerging First Nations Creatives Program (SA)

This is a new program dedicated to professional development for emerging First Nations creatives of all backgrounds across SA, regardless of art form or experience in the arts. Four creatives will embark on an 18-month program to participate in development sessions, hands-on learning and mentorship. Funding is available for each creative to devise and deliver their own project, with opportunity for the young artists to work collaboratively. Following the initial development period, the creatives will be placed at various arts organisations fit to their skills and interest to further their hands-on experience in the creative industries.

EOIs close 21 April; learn more and apply.

2024 David Page Music Fellowship

Bangarra Dance Theatre is inviting applications from all emerging First Nations composers and musicians for the opportunity to collaborate on various projects, including its first ever cross-cultural collaboration, Horizon. Two fellowships will be awarded with this paid opportunity, with participants working under the mentorship of composers Steve Francis and Brendon Boney.

Applications close 24 April; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Melbourne-based artist Claire Bridge’s ceramic sculpture, Grenade, has won the Mayoral Acquisition for the 29th Mayoral Art Exhibition. This is Bridge’s second piece to enter the Maroondah City Art Collection, after her painting, The Escape (2009). This year’s Mayoral Art Exhibition encourages artists to think differently and ‘go on a tangent, experimenting with their subjects, materials, or techniques’. The form of Bridge’s sculpture references the body, nipple-piercing and familiar objects of domestic spaces. She says in the media release, ‘Employing humour and satire, Grenade speaks to the important and serious issues of gender, violence and the objectification of women. With an oversized metal ring piercing an ambiguous seed or breast-like form, the sculpture morphs into a grenade, both as an expression of the volatile dangers faced by Queer, Disabled and female bodies, and as a celebration of the dynamic force of our creativity and resilience. I am honoured that this piece, which addresses significant matters impacting far too many of us in contemporary society, will now be part of the Maroondah City Art Collection.‘ The 29th Mayoral Art Exhibition is now on view at Maroondah Federation Estate Gallery until 4 May.

Claire Bridge, ‘Grenade’, 2018, glazed stoneware ceramic, nickel plated steel, rubber, enamel. Photo: Jeremy Blincoe.

Ten winners have taken out the international Homiens Art Prize for February 2024, including Melbourne-based artist, Giordano Biondi, alongside Alexander Warncke (Sweden/Germany), Burcu Perçin (Türkiye), Kayley Jane Dykman (US), Kerry Collison (UK), Kevin Driscoll (Germany), Lorella Paleni (Italy/France), Manuel Dampeyroux (France), Nelson (UK) and Wenhui Jiang (UK). The winners works are exhibited online alongside eight shortlisted artists. The Homiens Art Prize is valued at $37,000 annually and aims to bring global recognition to a large number of accomplished artists who have been overlooked or undervalued in the international art market. The next round of the Homiens Art Prize is now open and closes on 30 April; learn more.

The CHANEL Next Prize 2024 has awarded 10 international contemporary artists each €100,000 (AU$164,340) in funding to realise ambitious artistic projects. The winners include US opera singer and creator Davóne Tines, Berlin and Tbilisi-based visual artist Tolia Astakhishvili, Belfast-based choreographer Oona Doherty, Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen, US poet and musician Moor Mother, Icelandic composer Anna Þorvaldsdóttir, US-based game developer Sam Eng, Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov, and US filmmaker and visual artist Fox Maxy. Nyen graduated with a BFA from the Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne in 2001 and an MA from the National University of Singapore in 2007. He has exhibited solo shows across Australia and Asia, including at Artspace, Sydney in 2011 and at the Singapore Art Museum in 2023. Also in 2011, Nyen represented Singapore at the 54th Venice Biennale. Find out more about the CHANEL Next Prize 2024 winners.

Performing arts

Twelve theatre-makers have been selected for the La Mama/Australian Plays Transform (APT) Pathways Writing Intensive Program. They are: Lyell Brooks, Elia Dune Daiza, Beth Paterson, Taku Mbudzi, Myfanwy Hocking, Michel Tuomy, Jem Lai, Jorja Bentley, Joel Stevens, Flick, Zachary Sheridan and Ellen Marning. Participants will undertake weekly sessions on the craft of playwriting and contemporary theatre creation from July to September 2024, alongside dramaturgy assistance and mentorship. Coordinators and teachers include Mari Lourey, Myf Powell, Glenn Shea, Dr Peta Murray, Rachel Maza, Isabella Vadiveloo, Michele Lee and Morgan Rose. Sessions will culminate with works in progress being shared and pitched at La Mama from 23-29 September. Find out more.

Adelaide Festival Centre’s Walk of Fame has announced three new names that will be added to its illuminated walkway in recognition of outstanding performances presented as its venues in 2023. Hans (Matt Gilbertson) was named the Walk of Fame Public Choice star for his performance in Disco Spektakular Tour 2023, while First Nations singer and songwriter, Nancy Bates, won the Critics’ Choice star for her performance in Still Talking ‘Bout a Revolution. Patti Newton AM was presented with the Adelaide Festival Centre Trust’s Choice for the Walk of Fame star last year while she was in Adelaide performing the role of Bird Woman in Mary Poppins. Each year, three bronze plaques are added to the walkway in recognition of the winners.

Writing and publishing

The Australian Publishers Association has announced the 2024 Hall of Fame Awards winners to be Fiona Stager, for the Lloyd O’Neil Hall of Fame Award, which recognises exceptional services to the Australian book industry by a member from within its ranks; and Jane Godwin for the Pixie O’Harris Hall of Fame Award, for consistent excellence in contributions to children’s literature. Stager has provided a platform for local and emerging writers, as well as cultivated a space for readers through bookstores Avid Reader and Where the Wild Things Are. She is a champion of Australian literature and closely involved in literary awards, including the Stella Prize and the Queensland Literary Awards. Godwin has created over 40 books contributing to Australian children’s literature and is a tireless advocate for the genre. She is also a teacher and a mentor, sharing her expertise through courses and workshops in Australia and internationally.

All

The Western Australian Multicultural Awards 2024 has honoured outstanding representatives in the sector. Joe Tuazama was named winner of the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award for his work in developing programs that engage and educate WA’s African communities, including the Organisation of African Communities WA (OACWA). The Youth Award went to Syeda Maisara Muzaffar for her leadership roles in actively engaging diverse communities and facilitating programs for young CALD women to discuss topics that are considered taboo in their communities. Jay Emmanuel took out the Arts Award as a performer, writer and director. Currently the Artistic Director of Encounter Theatre and writer/director of Children of the Sea, Emmanuel has employed young non-professional actors from diverse migrant backgrounds to create productions that shed light on lived experiences of asylum seeker children. Northwest Multicultural Association WA Inc took out the Community Service and Support Award, while the Indian Society of Western Australian was named Community Service and Support Award – CALD Community Association winner. Other winners include Multicultural Services Centre of Western Australia Inc, Mission Australia, City of Swan and more.

Shortlisted and finalists

QMusic has announced the 2024 Queensland Music Awards Album of the Year nominees: Jesus at the Gay Bar by Cub Sport, Cellophane by Holy Holy, Perfect World by Lastlings and The Candle and the Flame by Robert Forster. In addition, the People’s Choice Award Metro Venue of the Year finalists were revealed, with Fortitude Music Hall, Sandstone Point Hotel and Tivoli now in the running. The top Regional Venues are also going head to head for the win, including Kings Beach Tavern, Solbar and Miami Marketta, while the battle for Best Festival will be between Gympie Music Muster, Battle of the ROCK Bands and Tablelands Folk Festival. Brisbane Powerhouse, Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct and Tanks Arts Centre are being honoured as Accessible Venue of the Year finalists. Winners of all 2024 Queensland Music Awards categories will be announced at the celebration night on 17 April.

Also announced are the Australian Book Industry Awards (ABIA) Business Awards Shortlists for 2024. In the Commissioning Editor Award category are Kirsten Abbott (Thames & Hudson Australia), Anthea Bariamis (Simon & Schuster Australia), Vanessa Radnidge (Hachette Australia), Rebecca Saunders (Hachette Australia), Catherine Milne (HarperCollins Publishers) and Madonna Duffy (UQP). The 2024 Bookshop of the Year Award Shortlist includes Books Kinokuniya Sydney, Matilda Bookshop, Potts Point Bookshop, Fullers Bookshop, Avenue Bookstore Elsternwick and Big W Warringah Mall. Shortlisted Small Publisher of the Year include UQP, Pantera Press, Magabala Books, Monash University Publishing, Fremantle Press and Rockpool Publishing. The Publisher of the Year shortlist includes Simon & Schuster Australia, Affirm Press, Hachette Australia, HarperCollins Publishers, Hardie Grant Publishing and Penguin Random House Australia. The winners will be announced at the ABIAs on 9 May.

Shortlisted writers have been revealed for the John Hinde Award for Excellence in Science Fiction Writing. The shortlisted writers include Charlotte Rose Hamlyn, Kelly Nicholson, Rachel Laverty, James Croke, Lucy Campbell, Sam Odlum, Adam Scullin, Carl Firth and Sarah Emery, Henry Boffin and Nicholas Kraak, Jem Splitter, Steve Anthopoulos and Zaitoon Salman. The shortlisted projects will soon be available for producers and executives to explore on AWG’s prestigious Pathways Showcase, where they join a curated collection of screen, stage and audio projects by Australia’s top writers that are currently available for development. Winners in the produced categories will each receive $10,000 in prize money. The winner of the unproduced category will receive $5000 in script development funding; their script will also be read by an experienced genre producer hand-selected for their project.

Eighteen artists have stood out among the 101 entries from Australia and New Zealand for the 2024 FUSE Glass Prize, hosted by JamFactory. Finalists in the Established Artist Category include Annette Blair, Clare Belfrage, Hannah Gason, Ian Mowbray, Kate Baker, Kathryn Wightman, Katie-Ann Houghton, Kirstie Rea, Layla Walter, Mel Douglas, Nick Mount and Tom Moore. Meanwhile, Alexandra Hirst, Carman Skeehan, Ember Satyn, Emeirely Nucifora-Ryan, Hamish Donaldson and Madeline Cardone have been named in the Emerging Artist Category. The exhibition of finalists’ works will be shown at JamFactory from 10 May to 7 July followed by a tour to the ANU School of Art and Design Gallery, Canberra from 8 August to 6 September and Australian Design Centre, Sydney from 3 October to 13 November. Winners will be announced on 9 May, with the winner of the established artist category taking home a $20,000 non-acquisitive cash prize and an emerging artist receiving a $5000 cash prize plus a professional development opportunity at JamFactory, valued at $5000.

