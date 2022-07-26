Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Out From the Mist Competition

In its fourth consecutive year, world-wide film, photography, and now music competition, Out From The Mist, is helping to break down the stigma associated with mental illness by sharing the stories and experiences of those with lived experience. Artists, creatives, and musicians are invited to submit works which reflect experiences of being directly impacted by mental illness, or indirectly through a friend or relative. $20,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs with exhibition opportunities across Australia.

Entries close 19 August; learn more and enter.

Sculpture on the Edge

Arts Concert Inc’s annual sculpture competition is inviting submissions. The show last year had 7,000 visitors with 40% of pieces exhibited sold. This year’s prize pool totals $20,000 with the first prize winner taking home $10,000.

Entries close 22 August; learn more and enter.

Dobell Drawing Prize #23

Presented by the National Art School in partnership with the Sir William Dobell Art Foundation, the biennial prize explores the enduring importance of drawing within contemporary art practice. The $30,000 acquisitive prize will be awarded at the opening of the finalists’ exhibition at NAS Gallery on 30 March 2023.

Entries close 29 August; learn more and enter.

2022 Kathryn Heyman Mentorship Award

The Kathryn Heyman Mentorship Award is established to support a writer from a background of social and economic disadvantage, a partnership between writer/mentor Kathryn Heyman and HarperCollins. Writers of Fiction or Non-Fiction over the age of 26 are invited to apply.

Applications close 20 September; learn more and apply.

The Circle Awards AUS & NZ 2022

Entries are open for The Circle Awards, which invites submissions from Australia and New Zealand for projects making a positive environmental and social impact. Award categories range from architecture, fashion, art & design, and others.

Entries close 20 September; learn more and enter.

2023 Stanner Award

Sponsored by the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS), the biennial award is open to all Indigenous authors of academic research. The author of the winning submission will receive $5000 in prize money, mentoring and editorial support to turn their manuscript into a publication, as well as an inscribed glass eel trap sculpture. The publishing arm of AIATSIS, Aboriginal Studies Press will consider all entries for publication.

Entries close 28 February 2023; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

Creative Projects Fund, VIC

Independent creatives can apply for the new Creative Projects Fund by Creative Victoria that will support them to develop, present or launch new content, products and experiences. Grants of between $5,000 and $20,000 are available to individual creatives, and creative collectives or micro-businesses at all stages of their careers.

Applications close 11 August and the Deaf and Disabled stream closes 18 August; learn more and apply.

Natalie Miller Fellowship Grants

The Natalie Miller Fellowship supports established women in the Australian screen industry with applications now open for its annual grant of up to $20,000. It aims to provide an annual grant to aspirational women in all sectors to pursue professional leadership through attachments, internships, secondments, travel and other means in order to reach their full leadership potential.

Applications close 9 September; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Songwriting and music industry program

Accessible Arts, Arts Access Victoria and APRA AMCOS have recently received funding from Australia Council for the Arts to develop a national songwriting and music industry program for songwriters with disability or who are d/Deaf. They are seeking expressions of interest from musicians with disability or who are d/Deaf to design the program in a safe, supportive and inclusive environment. This is a paid opportunity.

EOIs close 5 August; learn more and apply.

Powerhouse Ultimo Design Competition

The NSW Government is inviting architects from around Australia to submit an Expression of Interest to design the renewal of Powerhouse Ultimo, underpinned by a $480-500 million investment in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. The renewal will see Powerhouse Ultimo deliver dynamic applied arts and sciences programming with a focus on design and fashion, showcasing the museum’s significant collections, exclusive international exhibitions and programs that support the creative industries.

EOIs close 12 August; learn more and enter.

Theatre Works 2023-24 Season

Victorian and interstate indie artists, companies, collectives, directors, writers, producers and makers are invited to enter proposals for Theatre Works’ 2023-24 mainstage seasons.

Applications close 19 August; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

Mentorship Program for Emerging Writers from Diverse Backgrounds, NSW

Applications are currently open for a mentoring program for emerging writers from Indigenous or culturally diverse backgrounds over the age of 18 and are NSW residents. Up to six writers will be given the opportunity to work on a short piece of fiction or non-fiction (2000-5000 words) under the guidance of award-winning author Roanna Gonsalves with support from Writing NSW.

Applications close 14 August; learn more and apply.

Windmill Trust Scholarship, Regional NSW

This award opens up avenues for regional artists seeking to further their professional development, exhibition opportunities or deepen research with a $10,000 scholarship.

Applications close 4 September; learn more and apply.

Australia Council Fellowships

Australia Council Fellowships of $80,000 support outstanding, established artists’ and arts workers’ activity and professional development for a period of up to two years. From 2022-2024 a Fellowship in the field of Arts and Disability is offered to support established, outstanding d/Deaf artists and arts workers, and artists or arts workers with disability. Nine Fellowships offered in the areas of: Arts and Disability; Community Arts and Cultural Development; Dance; Emerging and Experimental Arts; First Nations; Literature; Music; Theatre; Visual Arts.

Applications close 6 September for proposals beginning after 1 December 2022; learn more and apply.

Emerging Writers Program, South Coast

The South Coast Writers Centre’s Emerging Writers Program is designed to support and assist emerging writers on the South Coast to develop new work. Emerging Writers Program streams include SCWC’s Young Writers Collective (for writers 18-25), the Emerging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mentoring Program and the Emerging Refugee Writers Mentoring Program (run in partnership with Illawarra Multicultural Services). The four program mentors are Emma Darragh, Judi Morison, Helena Fox, and Zohra Aly.

Applications now open; learn more and apply.

Visual arts:

Melbourne-based painter Mary Tonkin has won this year’s Holding Redlich People’s Choice Award with her landscape painting titled Hot kiss, Kalorama from works selected for the 2022 Salon des Refusés: The alternative Archibald & Wynne Prize selection exhibition. The painting was made entirely en plein air at the artist’s family farm at Kalorama, in the Corhanwarrabul (Dandenong Ranges) east of Melbourne. Tonkin explained: ’In this spot the bush is dominated by Brown Stringybark and Messmate gums (Eucalyptus baxteri and obliqua) with an understory of Prickly Currant Bush (Coprosma quadrifida) and Bracken Fern ( Pteridium esculentum). It is named after the memory of a particular kiss; the somewhat shattering tingle and sparkle of which seemed alive in the forms as I painted them.’

Mary Tonkin, Hot kiss, Kalorama, 2021. Photo: Matthew Stanton.

A treat for botanical lovers, Angela Lober’s watercolour Spear Lily, Doryanthes palmeri received First Prize of $2,000 at the CanAssist Southern Highlands and Botanical Art Society of Australia’s Bowral Exhibition. Second Prize winner was Southern Highlands botanical artist, Susannah Blaxill who received $1,000 for her work Autumn Strawberry and Leaf. The CanAssist Southern Highland Botanical Art & Illustration Prize will become an annual event celebrating a rotation of the seasons.

10 Western Australian artists have been named as the 2022 cohort of the Minderoo Foundation Artist Fund – the grant and residency program for mid-career artists to develop and create new work across WA. The new projects set to be undertaken this year include a portraiture series of WA refugees, a children’s puppetry work about the dangers of overfishing, a community dance program for young people in Broome, and a theatrical development on how to de-stigmatise menopause. Receiving $25,000 are Lucy Peach, Tara Gower, Yvan Karlsson, Sid Pattni, Claire Martin and Melle Branson. Receiving artist residencies valued at $15,000 are Laurie Steed, Kathryn Lefroy, Mikaela Castledine, and Tineke Van der Eeken. This year, two of the recipients will also receive additional funding for childcare, in recognition of the pressures of primary caregiving, which many mid-career artists face.

Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin, winner of Hadley’s Art Prize 2022 with her work Antara. Image supplied.

Senior Pitjantjatjara artist Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin has been announced as the winner of the annual acquisitive Hadley’s Art Prize 2022 – Australia’s richest landscape prize worth $100,000 – for her work titled Antara. Goodwin is the first woman to win the major prize since its inception in 2017. The work depicts the ancient storyline of Maku Tjukurpa, or Witchetty Grub story, from Mimili, an Anangu community on the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands in the north west of South Australia. Alongside the major prize, the Residency Prize valued at $10,000 was awarded to Darwin-based artist Max Bowden for her work titled And a nice day was really had by all. The $1,000 Packing Room Prize went to Tasmania based artist Catherine Woo for A Moment in the day and Student Prize worth $500 went to 18-year-old local Tasmanian artist Adam Howell. Finalists exhibition runs till 21 August.

Performing arts:

Early career researchers Amaara Raheem and Yvette Grant from the University of Melbourne’s Victorian College of the Arts, have been awarded a 2022 ABC TOP 5 Arts Media Residency. Raheem, who teaches students in the VCA’s Masters of Dance program, said: ’I’m looking forward to learning about the art of storytelling from a media perspective.’ Raheem’s ABC research project will investigate artist-in-residence programs and how they offer invaluable site-specific infrastructures for critical thinking, cross-cultural collaboration and artistic experimentation. Meanwhile, Grant’s research explores the lives, works and practices of former Australian dancers Louise Lightfoot, Joanna Priest, Laurel Martyn and Valrene Tweedie who were working towards an Australian style of ballet and produced many modern works in the mid-twentieth century. Learn more about their projects.

Writing and publishing:

Acclaimed writer and poet Cate Kennedy has won the 2022 Furphy Literary Award with her entry Art and Life. As the winner of one of the richest short story writing prizes in Australia, Kennedy was awarded a $15,000 cash prize in addition to a residency at La Trobe University and publication in The Furphy Anthology 2022, which will be published later in the year. Judges said of the winning story: ’Cate’s Art and Life had us smiling and nodding from the beginning. It’s so funny and insightful, so light of touch. We felt like we knew parents like that, and we knew pressured students like that. And the response of the young classical musician is brilliant. The story is totally engaging and entertaining and invites us to ask ourselves questions.’

All:

The Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund has approved $256,245 for 20 Australian arts organisations supporting writers, journalists and visual artists in its first round of funding for this year. Several key projects to secure funding include:

University of Queensland Press’s Shape Shifting – a First Nations creative non-fiction anthology;

Blackbooks, for its First Nations LGBTIQA+ Poetry Anthology 2023;

Deakin University for a children’s writer in residence;

Express Media for the creation of Toolkits ‘Connect’ digital seminars to connect young writers, artists and storytellers to established industry professionals; and

National Association of the Visual Arts for its ‘Art is a real job’ advocacy project.

Recipients of the Creative Ageing projects through the Country Arts Support Program by Arts Mid North Coast share $17,368 in funding. Find more on the projects.

Shortlisted and finalists

The annual Performing Arts WA Awards celebrates nominations which will contend for major prizes at the awards ceremony on 8 August at the State Theatre Centre of WA. Multiple category nominees include Unheimlich by Performing Lines WA and Whistleblower by The Last Great Hunt for Perth Festival in the Theatre Awards, and Archives of Humanity by Co3 Contemporary Dance and Slow Burn, Together by Performing Lines WA for Perth Festival in the Dance Award categories. In the Musical & Opera Awards, The Summer of Our Lives, The Blue Room Theatre & Western Sky Projects lead the charge with 13 nominations across multiple categories.

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre announced the finalists for the 2022 Art Music Awards, to be held on Wednesday 31 August at the Meat Market, North Melbourne. This year, the shortlist for Work of the Year – Large Ensemble is dominated by female composers. Finalists include: Anne Cawrse’s The Rest is Silence, premiered by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra with Michael Pisan; Olivia Davies’ Stratus, premiered by the West Australian Symphony Orchestra; Fiona Hill’s Śūnyatā, premiered by the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra; and Paul Dean’s Symphony No.1 ‘Black Summer’, premiered by the Australian World Orchestra, a reflection of climate disaster amidst the peak of a global pandemic. Other categories include Work of the Year in Choral, Dramatic, Jazz, and Chamber Music, and Performance of the Year in Jazz/Improvised Music and Notated Composition. Mindy Meng Wang and Carolyn Schofield are finalists in the Work of the Year – Electroacoustic/Sound Art for Undercurrent 暗涌, marking a second nomination in the category for Wang two years running. Find the full list of finalists.

