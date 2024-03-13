Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Australian Life photography competition 2024

Australian Life photography competition showcases works from amateur and professional photographers across the country. Entries may capture any aspect of Australia, and for the first time, entrants aged 13 years and older can enter the competition. A total of 28 finalists will be selected to have their work displayed in an outdoor exhibition in Circular Quay, from 1-25 August 2024. From these 28 finalists, 20 images will be selected from the over 18 age group with a $10,000 grand prize and eight entries from the 13 to 17 age group.

Applications close 21 April; learn more and apply.

Little Sydney Lives photography competition (NSW)

Children aged between five and 12 are invited to send in their best photographs of Sydney, taken in the past 12 months for the Little Sydney Lives photography competition. There’s no set theme, so young shutterbugs can let their imaginations run wild. The winner and runner-up will both receive an E-M10 Mark IV Camera with 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ Lens, worth around $1300. The 20 shortlisted finalists will have their images enlarged and exhibited at Customs House Library in Circular Quay from 1-25 August.

Entries close 21 April; learn more and enter.

National Contemporary Art Prize

The National Contemporary Art Prize, formerly known as National Capital Art Prize, is offering an increased prize pool of $48,000 this year across three categories: Open, First Nations and Sustainability, and an additional $1000 for the People’s Choice winner. The Prize encourages artists to enter works that reflect the current social, cultural and historical context. Paintings of any subject are accepted for Open and First Nations categories, while works of all mediums can be entered for the Sustainability category.

Entries close 30 June; learn more and enter.

Sculpture on the Edge (Qld)

The 15th annual Sculpture on the Edge event will take place from 22 November to 1 December 2024 at Flaxton Gardens in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland. Entries are open to sculptors with an opportunity to be part of the competition and 10-day exhibition with the theme, ‘A Creative Feast’. Up to $22,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, with all selected sculptors offered the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work for the entirety of the event.

Entries close 31 August; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Music Works grants (Vic)

Music Works grants support Victoria-based contemporary music industry artists or industry professionals across all genres and career stages to undertake projects with creative and/or commercial outcomes. Funding can be used for the creation of new works, collaboration and partnerships, professional development, marketing, tour support and more. The two focus areas are Uncovering Talent ($5000) for first-time grant recipients and Evolve and Export ($10,000-$20,000) to encourage innovation in music creation and reaching new markets.

Applications open from 14 March to 18 April; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

UNLEASHED (Qld)

UNLEASHED is a longstanding biennial exhibition project, drawing together a select cohort of early-career Queensland craft and design practitioners. Artisan Brisbane is currently accepting submissions from organisations and practitioners across Queensland.

Submissions close 22 March; learn more and submit.

Margaret River Region Open Studios (WA)

Artist registrations are now open for this year’s Margaret River Region Open Studios in south-west WA to any artist living in the City of Busselton or the Shire of Augusta Margaret River. The 16-day event takes place from 7-22 September and is Australia’s largest open studios event.

Registrations close 31 March; learn more and register.

Margaret River Region Open Studios calling for artist registrations. Potters and ceramicists at MRR Open Studios 2022. Photo: Supplied.

VISION 20/50 an (im)possible festival (NSW)

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Arts Outwest, artists of the Central West region are invited to imagine an artwork that could be made in the year 2050 and that speaks to a radically aspirational vision for the region. Public workshops for the creative development of ideas and proposals will be held across March and April.

EOIs close 11 April; learn more and apply.

AACTA Pitch: Regional Landscapes

This initiative highlights diverse narratives and perspectives from the regions and provides opportunities for filmmakers to connect with industry professionals and advance their feature film script. A total of $5000 is offered in prize money, alongside professional development and feedback sessions, AACTA annual membership, Screenworks annual membership, tickets to Screenworks Regional to Global Screen Forum and more.

Entries close 22 April; learn more and enter.

Stonnington Community call-out (Vic)

Stonnington is calling on the community and creative industries to help shape the transformation of the Prahran Town Hall into an arts and cultural hub. In April 2023, Council endorsed a vision to explore options to transform the Town Hall into a cultural hub. The intention is to open the site up to creative businesses and organisations and establish a place for the sector south of the Yarra. Sector and creative organisation leaders will have the opportunity to tour the site’s various spaces, meet with Council officers, and explore possible options for activation in the short and long terms. Tours are taking place on 21 March, 22 March and 25 March. Registrations required. Online feedback closes 17 March.

National Trust (NSW) volunteer

The National Trust, Australia’s oldest and largest independent conservation organisation, is reaching out to local communities with a call for volunteers to contribute their time and skills in preserving and showcasing our nation’s rich natural, built and cultural heritage. Volunteer commitment can be tailored to individual capacity and once a volunteer completes 96 hours over a 12-month period, they will be gifted a National Trust membership. The National Trust is seeking passionate individuals to fill a range of volunteer positions, including, but not limited to, gardening, education, tour guides and customer service.

EOIs now open; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Hedberg Writer-in-Residence (Tas)

Applications are open for a $30,000 writing residency based at the University of Tasmania. The Hedberg Writer-in-Residence program, now in its fourth year, allows an established Australian author to live and work in Tasmania for three months. The successful applicant will receive a $20,000 living allowance, University-provided accommodation worth $10,000 and access to an office and the library. They will also mentor students across the state and speak at public events at The Hedberg.

Applications close 31 March; learn more and apply.

Judy Harris Writer-in-Residence Fellowship (NSW)

Established in 2016, the Judy Harris Writer-in-Residence Fellowship welcomes EOIs from Australian creative writers working in all genres, including poetry, fiction, memoir, non-fiction, playwriting and creative non-fiction. The Fellowship fosters collaboration between Australian creative writers and researchers at the Charles Perkins Centre. The one-year Fellowship offers a stipend of $100,000, a University of Sydney Honorary appointment, a base at the Charles Perkins Centre, full library access and opportunity to collaborate with researchers, educators and clinicians at the Centre.

EOIs close 8 April; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

The Glover Prize 2024 winner is Tasmania-based artist Nicholas Blowers for his entry Lake Bed. Blowers has been a finalist of the Glover Prize on eight occasions, and won the Highly Commended and People’s Choice Award in 2016, and the Children’s Choice Award, People’s Choice Award and Highly Commended in 2018. His oil painting for this year depicts Lake Gordon, which revealed a drowned forest underneath when its water level fell by 45 metres in 2015. Seeing this news on ABC inspired his subsequent visits to the lake and the winning artwork. Blowers takes home $75,000 and a bronze maquette of John Glover. Meanwhile, NSW-based artist Richard Allen has taken out the Hanger’s Choice Award for the Glover Prize 2024. This is his first Glover Prize win, with the painting ‘Leewulenna,’ Lake St. Clair that depicts the natural scenery in central Tasmania. The Glover Prize exhibition, featuring winning works that portray the Tasmanian landscape, is on view until 17 March.

Filipina Australian artist Marikit Santiago has been named recipient of the 2024 La Prairie Art Award, an acquisitive award championing Australian women artists founded in 2022 and presented by the Art Gallery of New South Wales with Swiss skincare brand La Prairie. Santiago’s works A Seat at the Table (Magulang) and A Seat at the Table (Kapatid) will be acquired into AGNSW’s collection and she will embark on a residency in Europe. As part of the residency, Santiago will travel to Switzerland in June 2024 to attend the Art Basel International Art Fair 2024 as a guest of La Prairie. Her winning portraits depict two generations of Santiago’s family, magulang translating to “parents” and kapatid to “sibling” in Tagalog. Santiago says, ‘The La Prairie Art Award is a tangible reward for my parents whose sacrifice and hardship in migrating to Australia provided opportunity and the privileges of my upbringing, which, I firmly believe, allowed me to pursue a career in art while raising a family. It’s fitting that, through the La Prairie Art Award, portraits of migrant parents and their daughters will enter the permanent collection of the Art Gallery of New South Wales where they will represent the Filipino and migrant communities from Western Sydney. It is a privilege to contribute to the culture of my communities with whom I share all my accomplishments.’ Santiago’s works are currently on display at AGNSW as part of the Making Worlds exhibition until 28 July.

Fourteen Victorian Year 12 graduates have been selected for the TOPShots 2024 exhibition at the Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh). The platform showcases photographic work by students who have completed the VCE subjects of Art Making and Exhibiting, Art Creative Practice and Media, as well as IB Visual Arts and VET Visual Arts. The exhibition is curated by MAPh Curator Stella Loftus-Hills, with artist Shea Kirk as guest judge this year. One work will be awarded the Rosie Hughes Memorial Prize. TOPShots 2024 is on view from 27 March to 28 April. Also check out the works online.

Portraits of loved ones and seascapes were among the winning artworks of this year’s Randwick City Council Women’s Art Prize. The competition and exhibition, held every year in honour of International Women’s Day, saw 137 entries in the running for almost $6000 worth of prizes. The first prize winners in each category are Kaja Sophia Damodaran (Youth), Kate Mulheron (Local), Ann Cahill (Open) and Jacqui North (Councillors’ Choice). The second prize winners are Lucille Giraud (Youth), Jasmin Yip (Local), Julie Mathews (Open) and Ruby Levitt (Councillor’s Choice). The People’s Choice winner will be announced at the end of the exhibition period, which runs until 21 April at Lionel Bowen Library Gallery.

Performing arts

Winners for the 10th Anniversary Tasmanian Theatre Awards have been announced. The Paper Escaper (Terrapin) took out Best Production Professional Theatre, Best Direction Professional Theatre (Sam Routledge and Davina Wright), Best Original Costume Design Professional Theatre (Bryony Anderson, Greta Jean and Charlotte Lane) and Best Sound Design Professional Theatre (Jacqueline Collyer). Women of Troy (Archipelago Productions) also took out multiple wins, for Best Performance Professional Theatre (Sarah Peirse), alongside Mel King in Every Brilliant Thing, Best Original Set Design Professional Theatre (Liminal Spaces) and Best Lighting or Video/Film Design Professional Theatre (Nick Schlieper). Winner of Best Ensemble Professional Theatre was Big Heat (Assembly 197, Mudlark Theatre and Tasmanian Championship Wrestling). Community theatre winners included Things I Know To Be True (Three River Theatre), The Woman in Black (IO Performance), The Glass Menagerie (Hobart Repertory Theatre Society), The Hitmen (Bad Company Theatre) and more. The Boy From Oz (Encore Theatre Company) took home major wins in the Musical Theatre category, while Best New Writing went to A Mouthful of ‘C’ Words (Salamanca Arts Centre). Check out the full list of winners.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra is welcoming 13 leading young musicians from across Australia to its Fellowship program this year, offering emerging artists the opportunity to work with the Sydney Symphony, receive technical and practical mentoring by permanent orchestra members and crucial training for a career in music. The Fellows are aged from early to late 20s, predominantly hailing from NSW, with two from Victoria and three from Queensland. They specialise in instruments including the violin, viola, cello, double bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn, trumpet, trombone and timpani/percussion. The group will gain professional training over the coming year, working with international guest artists and conductors in orchestral settings. They will receive mentorship with Sydney Symphony musicians, and participate in professional development activities such as instrumental masterclasses and student orchestral workshop tutoring.

Sydney Symphony Orchestra Fellows 2024. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Shortlisted and finalists

Penguin Random House Australia has revealed the shortlist for the 2024 Penguin Literary Prize with six outstanding titles: What is Left For Us by Sophie Stern, Sedition by Marisa Wikramanayake, Happy at Work by Ellen Rodger, Those Days of Hills and Sea by Chloe Adams, Ancestors by Jonny Zweck and A Home in the Harshlands by Kate King. The winner will be announced on 6 June, with prizes including $20,000 and the opportunity to publish with Penguin Random House Australia.

