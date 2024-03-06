Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

Prime Minister’s Literary Awards 2024

Entries are open now for the richest literary prize in the nation, in six categories: fiction, non-fiction, young adult literature, children’s literature, poetry and Australian history. Books published in the previous calendar year are accepted and the prize boasts a tax-free prize pool of $600,000. Works may be entered by publishers, literary agents, authors or, in the case of the Australian History category only, producers or broadcasters.

Applications close 19 March; learn more and apply.

National Indigenous Fashion Awards 2024

Nominations are open for the 2024 National Indigenous Fashion Awards hosted by Indigenous Fashion Projects. It’s time to put forward your favourite First Nations designers, creatives, art centres and businesses – or yourself. The Awards ceremony is held on Larrakia Country each August, as part of the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair.

Nominations close 25 March; learn more and nominate.

2024 Australian Book Review Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize

This prize welcomes submissions of original short stories (2000 to 5000 words) with a total of $12,500 in prize money. It is open to all writers writing in English, and features a first prize of $6000. Three shortlisted stories will be published in Australian Book Review.

Submissions close 22 April; learn more and submit.

Banjo Paterson Writing Awards

Established in 1991, these Awarda honour Andrew Barton “Banjo” Paterson to encourage Australian writing and is hosted by Central West Libraries. Prize categories include short story, contemporary poetry and children’s writing.

Entries close 10 May; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Powerhouse Western Sydney Photography Commission

A new Western Sydney photography and oral history commission has been announced by Powerhouse within the industry-led initiative, Powerhouse Photography. Emerging or established photographers with strong Western Sydney networks are invited to submit an EOI. Shortlisted applicants will receive a detailed project briefing and work with Powerhouse to engage local community members to participate in the project.

EOIs close 28 March; learn more and submit.

Call-outs

15th Head On Photo Festival (NSW)

The 15th Head On Photo Festival is calling for submissions for this year’s event, running across two locations in Sydney during November/December 2024. Submissions from individuals, groups, galleries, and curators, worldwide and in Australia, and in all genres of photography are accepted.

Entries close 17 March; learn more and enter.

Sydney Fringe Festival

The Sydney Fringe Festival is inviting applications from all kinds of artists, including but not limited to comics, poets, drag stars, performance artists, storytellers, presenters and more. Applications for event presenters are also now open.

Registrations close 31 March; learn more and register.

All In community art exhibition (Tas)

Devonport Regional Gallery invites you to submit an artwork in its first-ever open community exhibition. North-west Tasmanian residents of all ages and skill levels welcomed. Prizes are on offer for the most thought-provoking, most original and most impactful works.

Entries close 29 April; learn more and enter.

Incognito Art Show

The not-for-profit art show where artworks are exhibited and sold anonymously is open for entries again, and expecting to receive over 6000 entries from more than 2000 artists this year. All artworks are sold for $100 on a first come, first served basis, where the identity of the artist is only revealed once the work has been bought. Profits from the show go to support Studio A and We Are Studios, two organisations supporting and platforming artists who are neurodiverse and/or with disabilities.

Registrations for artists close 12 May; learn more and register.

Writing Services for Artists (Tas)

Pip Stafford and Andrew Harper from MAKE and DO are offering writing services tailored for artists, including artist statements, catalogue essays and grant applications. Nothing is too big or too small. Fees apply on a sliding scale based on income, career stages and budgets.

Learn more.

Participate in Africa Fashion at NGV (Vic)

With the announcement of the next fashion blockbuster exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), Africa Fashion, members of the public are invited to submit materials that will enhance the display and reflect the histories, experiences and fashions of local African diasporic communities. Images and stories may be included in the exhibition (in physical or digital form) or on NGV channels. Items the NGV is seeking include family portraits and home movies from the independence and liberation years showing African and African diasporic fashion trends of the day (mid-1950s to 1994).

Submissions are now open; learn more and submit.

Professional development

Bangarra Dance Theatre Dance Clan 2024

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Dance Clan welcomes emerging and mid-career Indigenous designers who want the opportunity to collaborate with leading industry professionals while creating a series of short original dance works with Bangarra. Those specialising in costume, visual, set or lighting design are encouraged to apply.

Applications close 25 March; learn more and apply.

Churchill Fellowship 2024

The Churchill Fellowship offers the opportunity to travel overseas for four to eight weeks to explore a topic or issue that they’re passionate about and come back to share knowledge to improve their community. Churchill Fellowships are open to Australian citizens or permanent residents over the age of 18, from any field including arts, science, health, agriculture, and beyond.

Applications close 1 May; learn more and apply.

Green Action Program (NSW)

Green Music Australia’s Green Action Program (GAP) is a seven-week subsidised training course for music businesses based in NSW, scheduled to commence in May 2024. Launched in 2022, GAP helps businesses across Australia to better understand, monitor and improve their environmental impact. GAP alumni include ABC Music, Unified Music Group, The Corner Hotel, ARN (Australian Radio Network), Brunswick Ballroom, MusicNSW and more.

Registrations are now open.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

As the world looks to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, French designer Ugo Gattoni has revealed his design for the Olympic and Paralympic poster, which features over 30,000 figures in a joyful universe that took more than 2000 hours to create. Gattoni was commissioned to create an artwork that goes beyond highlighting the logo and date of the Games. Hidden in Gattoni’s poster are the Olympic symbols, the arrival of the Olympic Flame in Marseille, the boats of the Opening Ceremony on the River Seine and iconic competition sites, as well as the representation of all sporting disciplines.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics poster by Ugo Gattoni. Image: Supplied.

A new artist commission by Vincent Namatjira will be unveiled at the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) with the opening of his exhibition Vincent Namatjira: Australia in colour. Namatjira has created a new work as part of the 2024 Enlighten illumination, titled Indigenous All Stars. The projection and sound-based work animates the western façade of the Gallery nightly from 1-11 March. The work features Namatjira’s Indigenous heroes, including great historical and political leaders Eddie Koiki Mabo, Vincent Lingiari and (his great-grandfather) Albert Namatjira, as well as sporting stars Adam Goodes, Cathy Freeman and Nicky Winmar, plus the Tjilpi (Senior Men/Elders) from Namatjira’s home on the APY Lands of South Australia. Indigenous All Stars is accompanied by an original score created by Vincent Namatjira in collaboration with Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara guitarist-composer Jeremy Whiskey, also from Indulkana. During the Enlighten Festival, the Gallery will remain open until 9pm with a special Up Late program.

Read: Exploring 1980s democracy against the backdrop of Old Parliament House

Performing arts

Gasworks has announced Anna Lindstedt and Sally Davies as the first-ever winners of the Queer Playwriting Award Showcase (QPAS) People’s Choice Award with Day for It, a comedic drama featuring a mother-daughter adventure in the south-west Victorian wilderness. Lindstedt and Davies say: ‘We had such a blast writing for QPAS and couldn’t be more thrilled that we can continue this journey with Gasworks and get Day For It into its full length hiking boots and onto a stage in the future. Receiving the inaugural People’s Choice Award is a huge honour as newcomers to the Naarm theatre scene, and we are so appreciative to every audience member who came to support us and give us feedback on the night. We also wanted to extend a huge thanks to Roz Hammond, who gave so generously of her time, voice and expertise.’

Writing and publishing

Read: 2024 Stella Prize longlist announcement

All

The Small Regional Presenters program has announced 15 groups that will be supported to create new comedy, music and theatre to be staged across regional Victoria. Projects include Letters from my Heroes by Tallarook Arts Inc alongside a mentorship workshop for young people in the region, while a season of 10 acoustic performances will be presented at the community-owned arts space, Wesley of Warragul. The latest investment will bring a program of musicals, comedy, science and children’s theatre performances to Tintaldra, while King Valley Arts will present a season of theatre and music productions to communities in Whitfield, Cheshunt, Myrrhee, Edi Upper and Moyhu. Piano Palooza will greet local residents in Yea, South Gippsland, Fish Creek, Murtoa and St Arnaud, and the all-women’s circus show Casting Off will be staged in Strzlecki, Mirboo and Bruthen. For more details.

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO) has announced Thalia Skopellos (aka Ellatronix) as the recipient of the 2024 NATSIMO Screen Composer Intensive recipient. Skopellos is an electronic music producer, sound composer and entrepreneur with Aboriginal, Greek, Filipino, Chinese and South Sea Islander heritage. She will participate in a three-month program in Sydney, with access to a composing area at Church Street Studios where she will develop a new soundtrack for a short film under the mentorship of screen composer, Ken Francis. Skopellos will also be collaborating on the arrangement with Jessica Wells from Jigsaw Music.

Two NIDA students have been awarded Prime Video Scholarships for 2024: Master of Fine Arts Directing student Nicole Puni, and Master of Fine Arts Writing student Krishna Patel. The joint initiative is aimed at improving representation in the industry by removing barriers and providing opportunities to those who share diverse voices, stories and lived experiences. The 2024 NIDA Prime Video partnership funds two scholarships for women students with intersectional backgrounds to enable them to pursue a career in the creative arts, in addition to supporting the 2024 Master of Fine Arts’ directing cohort. Puni is a Samoan and Torres Strait Islander creative born in New Zealand and raised in Newcastle, who has created stories on women, people of colour, Indigenous Australians, LGBTQIA+ folk, marginalised youth and everyday people. Patel has an interest in producing unapologetic stories of identity and belonging, driven by lived experience of being a queer Australian with trans-cultural Kenyan, Indian and British heritage.

Shortlisted and finalists

Screen Diversity and Inclusion Network (SDIN) and Screen Producers Australia (SPA) have announced six finalists of the annual Screen Diversity & Inclusion Award. The SDIN Award recognises an Australia-based project, producer and/or production company and/or screen organisation that has made a significant contribution through excellence or impact to diversity and inclusion either on or offscreen within the Australian screen industry. This year’s finalists are Erotic Stories produced by Lingo Pictures, First Inventors produced by Ronde Media, In Our Blood produced by Hoodlum Entertainment, Limbo produced by Bunya Productions, Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped in Black) produced by Switch Productions and Other Pictures, and Strait to the Plate (S2) produced by Lone Star Production Group. The winner will be announced at the 22nd annual SPA Awards on 21 March.

Eight short plays selected from 164 entries are set to perform in Sydney as part of the inaugural Sage Age Short Play Competition. The competition is open exclusively to seniors (60 years and over) and judged by playwrights, Justin Fleming and Stephen Sewell. The finalist playwrights include Connery Brown, Paul Clarke, Paul Bucci, Kerri Gay, Katrina Samaras, Steve North, Donna Spillane and Sally Bartley. The eight plays will be presented as a reading on 24 March at Philharmonia Hall, Wharf 4/5 by a line-up of professional actors including Gennie Nevinson, David Lynch, Alice Livingstone and Sandy Gore.

Thirty finalists of the Lester Prize Youth Awards 2024 have been selected from over 200 portraits, and will be on display at the WA Museum Boola Bardip from 12 April to 14 July. Young artists have entered their works from around Australia and used a variety of mediums in their work, including drawing, painting, printmaking and more. View the finalists’ works online.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.