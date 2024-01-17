Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

John Hinde Award for Excellence in Science-Fiction Writing

The John Hinde Award for Excellence in Science-Fiction Writing is now open, celebrating the development and showcasing of sci-fi screenwriting for feature film, television, web series, audio and interactive media. Funded by a bequest from the late Australian film critic John Hinde, the award offers $10,000 per year for the best produced script and professional support for the best unproduced script submitted.

Entries close 7 February; learn more and enter.

2024 Bayside Painting Prize

The Bayside Painting Prize has increased in prize money this year, with the Major Prize now $25,000, and is no longer acquisitive, while the Beckett Local Prize is offering $10,000 and is now acquisitive. The Bayside Painting Prize remains a celebration of contemporary Australian painting.

Entries close 23 February; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Creative Victoria – Creative Projects Fund

The Creative Projects Fund supports projects led by Victorian professional artists, creative practitioners, groups/collectives and creative micro to small organisations, which can include projects collaborating with creative and non-creative personnel (such as technicians, publicists etc). Funding amounts available are between $5000 and $20,000.

Applications close 1 February; learn more and apply.

Government of SA, Projects – Touring Support

Open to funded organisations only (small-to-medium and major organisations), this grant supports the expansion of markets through regional, national and international touring. Touring Support provides opportunities to extend audiences and the life of South Australian works and includes all art forms. Grants of up to $50,000 are available.

Applications close 5 February; learn more and apply.

artsACT Arts Activities Funding (ACT)

Arts Activities Funding provides support for Canberra artists, groups and organisations to undertake arts activities including creating new work, professional or skills development, mentoring, residencies, and community arts, cultural development and engagement. Activities can be across a range of art forms including dance, digital games, literature, music, new media, screen, theatre, visual arts and arts-based festivals.

Applications close 28 February for grants between $5000 and $50,000; applications open all year round for grants under $5000. Learn more and apply.

The Grow Cultural Tourism Fund (Qld)

The Grow Cultural Tourism Fund is a key program of the Queensland Government’s Grow 2022-2026, the second action plan for Creative Together 2020-2030. The Fund seeks to enable the growth of arts and cultural events and experiences across the state by strengthening the local arts sector’s capacity and activating communities to achieve the state’s vision of establishing Queensland as an iconic cultural tourism destination – a place visited for its arts, culture and heritage.

Applications close 29 February; learn more and apply.

Creative Australia – Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups

This program funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, including national and international audiences and communities. Grants are available from $10,000 to $50,000. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date.

Applications close 5 March for projects beginning after 1 June 2024; learn more and apply.

Regional Arts Fund Quick Response Grants

Quick Response Grants will fund professional development opportunities for artists and arts workers or small project opportunities. The program supports immediate need that arises when the activity is unable to be planned for or supported in other funding rounds; for example, taking up professional development, skills development or small project opportunities at short notice.

Applications open between 1 February and 30 November, and are assessed in monthly rounds; learn more.

Callouts

Un[contained] Arts Festival 2024 (NSW)

Creative minds are invited to push the boundaries of traditional art and help transform Kogarah, Georges River, into an immersive, open-air gallery in July 2024. Un[contained] Arts Festival expands and challenges the ideas of what “art” is, breaking it free of a traditional gallery space and letting it take over the streets. Audiences will be drawn to the area by a series of transformed shipping containers placed among large-scale installations, with pop-up and small discoverable artworks within Kogarah. Proposals will be assessed based on criteria including excellence in contemporary art practice, originality and enhancement of the local area’s liveability and distinctiveness.

EOIs close 21 January; learn more and apply.

The Riff: Youth Theatre Festival (NSW)

After over 30 years of providing local young people with a platform to express their ideas and experience working in a professional theatre setting, Q Theatre’s key youth event, The Riff: Youth Theatre Festival, returns for another year. This initiative continues to support teachers in providing one-of-a-kind experiences for their students to exercise their creative voices in exploring local identity and global issues, while developing the next generation of Western Sydney performing artists and creatives. Young people from local secondary schools are invited to participate in the festival as creators and performers.

Applications open from 30 January to 16 February; learn more and apply.

Showcase Victoria

Showcase Victoria is an annual event connecting performers with venues and audiences through a program of outstanding live performance. Showcase Victoria 2024 will be held 21-22 May at Darebin Arts Centre.

EOIs for artists and producers close 2 February; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Arts Support Program

The Governance Institute of Australia’s Arts Support Program for 2024 aims to empower leaders in the arts community through training and professional development in essential governance and risk management skills. This year, arts organisations have the opportunity to apply for scholarships for two of the Governance Institute’s courses: the Effective Director Course and a Certificate in Governance and Risk Management. Interested organisations are required to submit an application that includes a statement detailing their organisation’s mission, impact on the community and the reasons why they would benefit from governance training.

Applications close 31 January; learn more and apply.

2024 galang residency (France)

The 2024 galang residency, a joint initiative of Powerhouse Parramatta and the Cité internationale des arts, Paris, is a three-month residency program that enables two First Nations creative practitioners who are based in Australia to undertake their work in Paris. The galang residency program will provide opportunities for the research and development of new work with applications open to First Nations creative practitioners across a range of disciplines including, but not limited to, visual arts, weaving, performance, poetry, dance and music. Two, three-month fully supported residencies for Australia-based First Nations creative practitioners will be offered for 3 May to 29 July 2024 and 3 July to 27 September 2024.

Applications close 11 February; learn more and apply.

The Kyogle Readers and Writers Writer-in-Residence Program (NSW)

This is a opportunity for an emerging or early career writer with a demonstrated link to regional or rural New South Wales to undertake a fully funded writer-in-residence program to develop new work in the Northern Rivers town of Kyogle. The selected writer will work with mentor Jessie Cole, acclaimed fiction and non-fiction author of Desire, Staying: A Memoir, Darkness on the Edge of Town and Deeper Water, in the production of the new work. The residency includes travel assistance from anywhere in New South Wales, a fortnight of accommodation within the Kyogle community, an honorarium of $2000, as well as participation in the Kyogle Readers and Writers Festival 2024.

Applications close 29 February; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) has named Lynelle Flinders of Sown in Time and Desert-Rain Magpie of Magpie Dreaming as the inaugural recipients of its new and innovative fashion and textile design accelerator program, BLOOM. Both Flinders and Magpie will receive business mentorship, skills training and industry connections in the coming months, culminating in a performance-ready collection for the 15th anniversary season of CIAF (25-28 July 2024). Magpie says: ‘The inaugural Bloom Textile Development mentorship is a chance to work with industry leaders and mentors to grow my professional artistic practice and learn about the world of textile design… I am currently studying a Bachelor of Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art at Griffith University, so the knowledge I gain from this mentorship will be shared with my Indigenous cohort, and it will benefit many of us emerging artists interested in textile arts.’

ACMI has awarded Mick Harding, from the Yowong-Illam-Baluk and Nattarak Baluk clans of the Taungurung people, a $20,000 commission to create the ACMI First Nations Welcome Installation in the form of a vibrant animation inspired by the artist’s illustrated artworks. Harding will work in collaboration with his son Mitch Harding to develop the piece, which will be situated in ACMI’s Federation Square foyer to pay respect to the Traditional Owners of the land on which ACMI sits. The ACMI First Nations Welcome Installation will draw inspiration from an untitled 2023 artwork featuring seven of Harding’s illustrations, which depict plants, wildlife and the elements in the style of the artist’s iconic south-eastern geometric patterns. Harding says: ‘I like to say “art is a rainbow of many things” and I’m always mindful of my own practice demonstrating an openness to this. It’s fantastic to have ACMI’s support to create a moving image work that honours the Kulin Nations. My hope is that this installation will make everyone feel welcome on Country when they visit the museum.’

Left: ‘Untitled’, illustration by Mick Harding, 2023. Image: Courtesy of the artist. Right: Artist Mick Harding. Photo: Scott Cardwell.

Performing arts

Belvoir St Theatre has announced Birripi, Worimi, Waddi Waddi and Walbunga actor and director, Guy Simon, as the 2023 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow, who will receive $45,000 over an 18-month period to create a new work as a resident artist at Belvoir in 2024/25. Simon’s new project will draw on his upbringing in the La Perouse community, delving into and creating a narrative that combines horror and dark comedy. Simon graduated from National Institute of Dramatic Art in 2010. His stage credits include Melbourne Theatre Company’s Jacky; Sydney Theatre Company’s The Visitors, The Tempest, Playing Beatie Bow, Grand Horizons, The Harp in the South and The Battle of Waterloo; Belvoir’s Jasper Jones and My Brilliant Career, and Griffin’s Whitefella Yella Tree and First Love is the Revolution.

Guy Simon announced as the 2023 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow. Photo: Katje Ford.

Additionally Brendon Boney and Abbie-lee Lewis have been named as 2023 Balnaves Associate Artists at Belvoir, each receiving $5000 and participating in two one-week writing intensives. Boney is a Wiradjuri and Gamilaroi man who was born and grew up in Wagga Wagga. He is a sound designer, composer, writer and performer now based in Darkinjung country on the Central Coast of New South Wales. Boney is working on a new play exploring brotherhood, inheritance and what it means to step into leadership roles. Lewis is a Kalkadoon woman who grew up in Western Australia. In recent years, Lewis has developed a passion for directing and theatre-making and has sought to further her development of the craft by assistant directing, and she is currently developing a contemporary retelling of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein.

The Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre residencies have been awarded to Prue Lang and Deanne Butterworth. The Residency Program offers Lang and Butterworth access to a rehearsal space and facilities at the Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre in 2024/2025 and a grant of $18,000 to both choreographers to support them over their residency period. Melbourne-based Lang is an experienced performer and choreographer who will move into the Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre in April, while The Australian Ballet is on tour for the Sydney seasons of Carmen and Études/Circle Electric. She will use this opportunity to commence the creation of her new work POESIS, which brings together two exceptional award-winning performers, Amber McCartney and Benjamin Hancock, with renowned composer and DJ, Chiara Costanza. On the other hand, Butterworth will commence her residency in 2025 to realise her new work Half Half. A contemporary production juxtaposing rigorously complex dancing with a slowing down of movement, Half Half will investigate the multiplicity of dancing, examining attention, duality and opposition in physical and mental states of being.

Green Point Christian College student Luke Johnston has been named a John Bell Scholarship (JBS) Recipient for 2023, one of four scholarship recipients from Bell Shakespeare company. Taking up this life-changing opportunity for regional high school students interested in a career in the performing arts, Johnston will spend a week training at Bell’s Sydney HQ this February, undertaking acting masterclasses, observing rehearsals and receiving specialist training, focused on Bell’s upcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. He’ll also have the chance to perform for and be mentored by Bell’s Founder, John Bell, and Artistic Director, Peter Evans. Johnston says: ‘I have loved acting for as long as I can remember, starting with simple school plays (starring as one of the puppy dogs in the background) then, with the help of several group acting classes, I slowly worked my way up to bigger and more polished productions. The thing about acting that I love so much is the surrender in losing yourself inside of a character and the interaction that characters can have with the audience.’ Johnston put in a last-minute audition after learning of the opportunity through The Art House and his drama teacher. The other three recipients are Daisy Axon, Tom Marchant and Grace Winspear.

All



Fifteen early career visual arts professionals have been selected from across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand to join Creative Australia’s (re)situate Biennale Delegates program. The diverse group of delegates includes artists, curators, writers, producers, programmers and arts workers, who will experience the Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art in person, connect digitally with the Yokohama Triennale and travel to Venice for this year’s Venice Biennale. Creative Australia’s Executive Director First Nations Arts and Culture, Franchesca Cubillo, says: ‘This is an amazing opportunity for participants to gain international exposure and bring their insights back to enrich their local communities. In 2024, we’re particularly thrilled to support six First Nations participants, offering them a unique chance to explore diverse artistic expressions and program delivery in the context of world-leading visual arts events.’ The participants are: Alice Castello, Annika Aitkin, Aspen Beattie, Bahar Sayed, Bilquis Ghani, Eloise Breskvar, Emily Jean Robertson, Georgia Hayward, Israel Randell, Jasmine Craciun, Linda Iriza, Matariki Williams, Moorina Bonini, Peggy Kasabad Lane and Samia Sayed.

Shortlisted and finalists

Nine Australian writers have been shortlisted for the 2024 Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship, worth $20,000. The nine shortlisted writers are:

Carolyn Dowley – for a biography of Sadie Canning, a Wongutha woman, a member of the Stolen Generations and Western Australia’s first Aboriginal nurse.

Charlie Ward – writing about Jean Zakaria and her Australian-Indonesian family.

Erik Jensen – writing about Rafael Bonachela and the Sydney Dance Company.

Helen Trinca – for a biography of Australian author Elizabeth Harrower.

Jane McCredie – for a biography of Jane Eastment, one of the so-called “incorrigible prostitutes” sent to Tasmania in 1832.

Kate Fullagar – for a biography of Marguerite Wolters, an 18th century spy mistress to empires and revolutionists.

Michelle Scott Tucker – for a biography of Louisa Lawson, newspaper proprietor, poet, suffragist and mother of Henry Lawson.

Sophie Cull – writing about prison lawyer Calvin Duncan and his struggle for justice in the prison system in the US.

Suzanne Robinson – for her proposal Becoming Modern: Australian women composers in London between the wars.

The winner of the 2024 Fellowship will be announced at a special event at The Wheeler Centre in Melbourne on 13 March at 6.15pm. This will follow the Hazel Rowley Memorial lecture, with Mandy Sayer (2021 Hazel Rowley Fellow) in conversation with Adolfo Aranjuez.

The finalists for the 2024 APRA Professional Development Awards (PDAs) have been revealed, showcasing a broad range of songwriting and composing talent across the categories of Popular Contemporary, Hip Hop/Rap/Soul/R&B, Classical/Experimental, Jazz/Improvised Music, Screen Composition, Country/Americana, Dance/Electronic, Music Theatre, NATSIMO (General), NATSIMO (Youth) and NATSIMO (Senior). This year’s shortlist includes Kamilaroi-Samoan singer-songwriter and 2023 APRA Music Awards performer Becca Hatch, alt-country artist Imogen Grist (Babitha), screen and MadeBy composer Emma Greenhill, comedy duo Mel & Sam, electronic producer and DJ Mike Katz (Harvey Sutherland), jazz/experimental saxophonist Andrew Saragossi, evolutionary biologist and composer Victoria Pham, and more. A panel of judges including Imogen Clark, Hau Latukefu, Kristy Gostelow, Sosefina Fuamoli, Ngaiire, Nina Las Vegas, Tim Levinson and more have determined this group of music creators who are in the running to each take home a cash prize of $10,000. View the full list of 2024 APRA PDAs finalists.

Midsumma Festival has announced the 15 finalists for its inaugural Pearl Prize: Writers Award 2024. The prize accepted entries of short pieces of unpublished prose and/or poetry from LGBTIQA+ writers and their allies on the theme ‘A Brave(R) Space’. An anthology featuring the finalists, produced by Osborne and Fawkner Publishing, will be available during the Midsumma Festival. The finalists are: Alex Creece, Henri de Groot, Sam Elkin, Adam Fawcett, Julien Furnace, Kalliste Hardy, T L Jones, Nathan McDonald, Scott-Patrick Mitchell (SPM), Cat Nadel, Spencer M F Rodrick, Niko Satria, Hope Lee Sneddon, Phil Soliman and Liz Sutherland. The prize’s inaugural winner will be announced on 3 February at an event at the Hares and Hyenas bookshop in the Victorian Pride Centre.

