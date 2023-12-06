Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

K11 Artist Prize (International)

K11 Art Foundation has announced the launch of a new contemporary art prize, the K11 Artist Prize, an initiative aimed at providing emerging Asian artists with a significant platform for recognition and advancement. The awarded artist will not only gain critical exposure through an exhibition, but will also receive mentorship from members of the K11 Art Foundation International Council, including Chairperson Alia Al-Senussi and Founding Members A4 Arts Foundation, Basma Al Sulaiman, Sarah Arison, Eugenio Re Rebaudengo, Olga Re Rebaudengo and Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo. This mentorship is complemented by participation in a range of K11 Art Foundation projects, including a two-month residency opportunity at the K11 art village in Wuhan, China. Practising artists and artist collectives of Asian or ethnic Asian heritage are eligible with no restrictions based on gender, age, artistic discipline or current place of residence or work.

Applications close 7 February 2024; learn more and apply.

FUSE Glass Prize 2024

The FUSE Glass Prize, presented by JamFactory, is a non-acquisitive biennial prize for Australian and New Zealand glass artists. The winner of the FUSE Glass Prize will receive a cash prize of $20,000. In addition, the winner of the David Henshall Emerging Artist Prize, valued at $10,000, will receive $5000 cash and a professional development opportunity at JamFactory, valued at a further $5000. Eighteen finalists (12 established artists and six emerging artists) will be selected as part of an exhibition at JamFactory Adelaide, before touring to Canberra Glassworks and the Australian Design Centre in Sydney.

Entries open 22 January to 22 March 2024; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Perth Moves

STRUT in association with Tura will host a laboratory by choreographer, movement researcher and club culture celebrator Michele Rizzo, which will culminate in performances in the Perth Moves Hub in Perth Festival 2024. Tura will commission a Boorloo/Perth-based composer, musician or electronic artist to work with Rizzo, creating a new sound score for the work as part of Perth Moves. The work will be performed in the State Theatre Centre of WA Courtyard as part of Perth Moves. Applicants should have an interest in club music and an understanding of the ways this music can be deconstructed and referenced in non-literal ways through sampling and different composition techniques.

Submissions close 12 December; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

SWELL Sculpture Festival 2024 (Qld)

Entries are now open for the 22nd annual SWELL Sculpture Festival with over $40,500 in awards, additional artist subsidies, programming and installation support available. The 22nd annual SWELL Sculpture Festival will transform Currumbin Beach into a stunning outdoor gallery for 10 days in September 2024. SWELL Sculpture is Queensland’s largest outdoor exhibition of over 65 sculptures by local, national and international artists.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

Professional development

The Art & Science of Fundraising 2024

The Art & Science of Fundraising is an innovative, out-of-the-box professional development program created by consultancy Philanthropy Squared and delivered over nine months. Designed especially for small- to mid-sized arts organisations, the program provides the critical principles and practical know-how to give fundraising every chance to succeed. The nine-month program is delivered in a hybrid model and will run from 7 March to 29 November 2024.

Applications close 20 December; learn more and apply.

2024 Australian Ballet Residency Program (Vic)

The Australian Ballet is offering a studio residency program at the Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre from 8 April to 17 May 2024. The program provides rehearsal space for mid-career or established artist/collectives to further develop their craft, with successful applicants receiving a $18,000 grant to support them over the residency period. To be eligible, applicants must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, and have a minimum of 15 years’ experience in a dance choreographic or body-based practice.

Applications close 11 December; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

First Nations artist Maree Clarke’s Yennaga Yettang/Come See has been unveiled in Mildura, north-west Victoria, as the sixth and final artwork in the Victorian Women’s Public Art Program. The film and sound artwork pays tribute to First Nation women’s connection to country, celebrating their roles as knowledge holders of customs and traditions. The artwork was created by local women artists and musicians and will be projected as part of a permanent display at the Powerhouse building in Mildura’s redeveloped Riverfront Precinct. Clarke’s collaborations include musicians Catherine Threlfall and Merilyn Air, who worked with a choir of local girls and young women aged 10 to 18 years old to make the soundscape for the film. The final layer of the artwork includes the addition of “whispers” from older women. The Mildura artwork follows statues unveiled statewide across 2023 of the late Stella Young in Stawell, Zelda D’Aprano at Victorian Trades Hall and Dr Vera Scantlebury Brown in Linton, as well as artworks Three Kurnai Women on Country in Drouin and Creative Resilience at the Queen Victoria Women’s Centre in Melbourne.

Eight Australian creative and cultural workers have been selected to support audience experience to the Australia Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale. The Pavilion Invigilation Program is designed to leverage Australia’s participation in the Venice Biennale to create professional development opportunities across the visual art sector. the participants are: Gillian Jones (NT), Jayden Gonsalves (SA), Joy Angelo Santos (NSW), Laura Lewis-Jones (Tas), Leah Pirone (WA), Luisa Randall (Qld), Max Boland (Vic) and Sanja Zeljko (Qld). Archie Moore is the artist commissioned to present in the Australia Pavilion and his exhibition is curated by Ellie Buttrose. The exhibition will open to the public on 20 April 2024. The 2024 Pavilion Invigilation Program is delivered in partnership with the University of Queensland Art Museum. Peta Rake, Director, UQ Art Museum says: ‘UQ Art Museum has been an early adopter of cultural mediation practice and training in Australia. Audiences are eager to learn, but also to be questioned and challenged, to connect and be heard. This training will equip the staff at the Australia Pavilion with tools to facilitate dynamic and active dialogue with an artwork, turning mere attention and interest into important conversation.’

Political cartoonists help us navigate complex issues and see beyond the political game-playing. This year, The Guardian cartoonist Fiona Katauskas was selected as the 2023 Political Cartoonist of the Year, announced by Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke. Katauskas’ works are on view in the retrospective exhibition, Behind the Lines 2023: All Fun and Games at the Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD) in Canberra. The exhibition showcases the work of 46 artists from across Australia, exploring key political issues and current affairs from Australia and abroad. This year, the exhibition has built on the idea of what constitutes a political cartoon with ‘Out of the Frame’, a section highlighting cartoons using new and creative formats. It includes a sculpture and painting by Van Nishing, animated GIFs by Glen Le Lievre, a satirical T-shirt by Nordacious and puppets from a First Dog on the Moon (Andrew Marlton) play. In addition, the ‘In Focus’ section has been guest curated by respected economic journalist Ross Gittins. His selection of works features cartoons on Australian interest rates and their impact on the cost of living over four decades, bringing an insightful perspective to how history has a way of repeating itself. Behind the Lines 2023 is on view until November 2024.

Isabella de la Rose is the recipient of the 2023 Artereal Gallery Mentorship Award, and will receive mentorship by the Artereal Gallery team with the opportunity to exhibit their work in either a solo online show or a physical group exhibition. The Award allows the recipient to seek advice and guidance for one year, in relation to their professional development, their artistic practice, exhibition opportunities and other professional development opportunities. Artereal Gallery Consultant Curator Barbara Dowse says: ‘Isabella de la Rose was selected for her proficient command and aesthetic integration of multiple techniques, including sculpture and photomedia, expressed within a contemporary but fantasised translation from art historical and literary legends of the Australian bush.’

The 2023 Queensland Regional Art Awards has announced winners selected from 35 finalists’ works. These finalists came from regional and remote Queensland, including Winton, Mornington Island, Moa Island, Townsville and the Sunshine Coast. This year, the prize pool boasted a significant increase from $40,000 to $140,000, with non-acquisitive cash prizes and in-kind residency and solo exhibition opportunities. Flying Arts Alliance Chair, Anthe Philippides, says: ‘For too long, regional artists have not been appreciated for what they contribute to Australia’s creativity. If you look at some of the greatest creatives in every arts field – the visual arts, theatre, music – you’ll see many are from these regional places.’ The winners are:

Lincoln Austin, I saw myself, in you, wondering, how did I get here (Art For Life Award)

Naomi Hobson, Red Kangaroo and Little River Rock Cod (The Mervyn Moriarty Landscape Award)

Colina Wymarra, Athamu Ulwung – Picinni Belong Me (Remote Artist Award)

Clare Jacque Vasquez, Excess Baggage (First Nations Art Award)

Naomi McKenzie, Where We Meet (Emerging Artist Award)

Michelle Le Plastrier, Food-O-Matic + Pixel Printed Food (Environmental Art Award)

The Phuong Ly, Homes in Perspective (The Annie Tan Memorial Watercolour Award)

Fiona Harding and Elijah Huckel, Night Body (Digital Art Award)

Emily McGuire, High Performer (Textile Art Award)

Sarah Haegens, Tempest (People’s Choice Award – Adult)

Qiulei Sun, Americana: Reprisal (People’s Choice Award – Young Artist)

Lincoln Austin, winner of the major Art For Life Award at 2023 Queensland Regional Art Awards with the work, ‘I saw myself, in you, wondering, how did I get here’. Image: Supplied.

Artist-run initiative pvi collective will celebrate 25 years of “artistic trouble-making” by moving into Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) as its inaugural long-term company in residence. The Australian experimental art group’s return to this iconic Northbridge institution brings full circle the company’s journey to date, which formed as the result of a short performance project at PICA over two decades ago. The pairing of these two artistic forces is set to open up all sorts of creative collaboration over the next three years (2024-2026). Chief executive artist and pvi co-founder Kelli McCluskey says: ‘Being roomies with PICA will mean we have more opportunities to connect with visiting artists, audiences, gallery visitors, shows and exhibitions, and make ourselves useful on the ground.’ The collective is currently developing new work hummm, an outdoor adventure for audiences to sign up as signal chasers, tasked with tracking down and decoding sonic distress signals from deep beneath the earth’s core, and booster, which is a social sci-fi artwork unpacking the activist dilemma at the peak of the climate emergency. McCluskey continues: ‘Perhaps most significantly, being in-residence means the process of making contemporary artwork is being recognised and supported within the arts institution itself. The creative labour that leads to a new artwork has a place to ground itself. This is a powerful paradigm shift that deepens the relationship between artist and institution and we salute PICA for leading the charge here in Boorloo.’

Kelly Maree, ‘Ellia’, 2023. Image: Supplied.

Kelly Maree from Wollongong has been voted as winner of the 2023 Lester Prize People’s Choice Award of $15,000 with her portrait of Ellia Green. An emerging contemporary painter, Maree received the highest number of votes from the 23,000-plus gallery goers who visited The Lester Prize at The Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA). Green was the key player in the Australian Rugby Sevens team that won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Following his retirement from Rugby Sevens, Green became the first Olympic Gold Medallist to openly identify as a trans man. Maree says that she was ‘deeply moved and inspired by Ellia’s courage in coming out as trans and in his ability to overcome many adversities he has faced throughout his lifetime’. A selection of the 2023 Lester Prize finalists’ works will now tour to the Collie Art Gallery from 13 April to 19 May 2024.

Performing arts

Eumundi School of Music, Anywhere Festival and the Sunshine Coast Chamber Music Festival are the latest beneficiaries of Sunshine Coast Council’s Creative Industries Investment Program (CIIP). The Council allocated $90,000 to support three creative initiatives across two years following a rigorous application process. The funded initiatives will together support 74 artists, creative practitioners and producers; 20 First Nations artists and creatives; direct opportunities to 124 participants and 5800 audience members; engagement of 93 volunteers and the development of 71 partnerships. Eumundi School of Music received funding to help deliver its ‘Inspiring musical journeys for young artists’ initiative – a 10-week scholarship program offering free mentoring, stagecraft lessons and live gig experiences to young musicians already playing music. Anywhere Festival was funded for its Creating Performance Makers Anywhere program, which supports 10 emerging and established local independent performance making groups. And Sunshine Coast Chamber Music Festival will deliver an innovative program of bespoke events staged in stunning natural locations and intimate venues across the region.

Writing and publishing

The five winners of the inaugural SA Literary Fellowships will launch into the new year engaging with the SA State Library collections. Karen Wyld (First Nations Fellowship), Katerina Bryant and Walter Marsh (Mid-Career Fellowship) and Gemma Parker and Sarah Pearce (Emerging Fellowship) will receive up to three months’ residency with a desk in the State Library and access to the Library’s collections. Their intended literary projects vary from a sequel to non-fiction debut Young Rupert: the making of the Murdoch empire to a new collection of eco-poetry. Find out more.

Charmaine O’Brien has won the 2023 UNSW Book Idea of the Year Prize with her proposal that challenges preconceived ideas about Australian food history. The Devil at Work? Australia’s First Celebrity Cooks addresses questions such as: “Who were Australia’s first cooks? And how did their backgrounds, social standing and cultures affect the commentary on the food they prepared and, as a result, our accepted food history?” The book works to rewrite a history dictated by the privileged and powerful, and in doing so creates an innovative narrative focused on previously overlooked characters who informed Australia’s early food and cooking culture. O’Brien says: ‘The personal stories of Australia’s largely forgotten and underappreciated culinary pioneers show how social, political and cultural circumstances influenced their work, and how their work in turn influenced the shape of a nation.’ The judging panel for the 2023 prize included Fiona Inglis, Managing Director of Curtis Brown Australia and member of the UNSW Press Board; Roanna Gonsalves, award-winning author and lecturer in Creative Writing at UNSW Sydney; Harriet McInerney, Publisher at UNSW Press; and Paul O’Beirne, Senior Project Editor at UNSW Press.

Local Parramatta author Yumna Kassab will be the inaugural Parramatta Laureate in Literature, an accolade announced by the Sydney Review of Books and the Writing and Society Research Centre at Western Sydney University. The Laureate is a writer who is making an outstanding contribution to literature and who will help animate a vision for the future of Parramatta as it cements its position as the true heart of global Sydney. Kassab is a renowned fiction writer with deep connections to the region. Her most recent book The Lovers (2023) was shortlisted for the Miles Franklin Literary Award, the Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Fiction and the Victorian Premier’s Award for Fiction. She also authored The House of Youssef (2019) and Australiana (2022). Kassab will receive a stipend of $50,000 to write what she describes as ‘a dictionary of Parramatta’, grounded in the city’s complex histories and diverse communities. She will run a number of writing workshops with local participants, and advocate publicly for writing cultures.

All

Creative Australia has announced theatre maker Julia Hales and visual artist Solomon Kammer as the recipients of the 2023 National Arts and Disability Awards. The awards are celebrated in the lead-up to International Day of People with Disability and honour artists who have made an outstanding contribution to Australian arts and culture. Perth-based artist Julia Hales received the $50,000 award for an established artist, recognising her work as a writer, actor and theatre maker. Hales’ work, including the critically acclaimed production, You Know We Belong Together, has resonated with audiences from Perth Festival to Edinburgh. Solomon Kammer receives the $20,000 award for an early career artist. Kammer’s bold and emotive works, drawn from personal experience of chronic illness, have drawn national and internationally recognition, from the Archibald Prize to Art Basel Hong Kong.

The City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Award was presented to Museums Victoria for its demonstrated commitment to responsible tourism and sustainability. Melbourne Museum is central to Museums Victoria’s success, playing a significant role in shaping the organisation’s cultural and tourism landscape. As well as the Lord Mayor Award, Melbourne Museum has taken out the bronze award in the Victoria Tourism Industry Council (VTIC) Major Tourist Attractions category, adding to the museum’s recent victory as the Best Australian Museum or Art Gallery for Kids in the 2023 Out & About with Kids Readers’ Choice Awards. CEO and Director of Museums Victoria, Lynley Crosswell says: ‘This prestigious recognition is a testament to Museums Victoria’s unwavering commitment to delivering responsible and sustainable tourism products and experiences. As a premier destination, Melbourne Museum offers a globally unique range of exhibitions and programs, delighting visitors with a multifaceted window into the world around us. These accolades not only underscore our commitment to excellence but reaffirm our status as a pivotal player in the state’s vibrant tourism landscape and Australia more broadly. We are deeply grateful to our supporters, collaborators and partners.’

Shortlisted and finalists

Fifteen of the region’s top Elvis tribute artists will now compete for the title of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at the Parkes Elvis Festival from 10-14 January 2024. The Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest is a serious competition for semi-professional and professional artists and is a part of a worldwide search for artists who are the best representation of the legacy of Elvis Presley, officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises. The 15 expert “Elvii” will take to the Parkes Leagues Club to shake, rattle and roll before a panel of judges. It’s not all about the moves though; contestants are judged on stage presence, singing ability and the overall quality of the performance. Winner of the Australia and New Zealand region will go on to represent Parkes in the semi-finals of the 2024 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Content in Memphis, US, in August 2024.

